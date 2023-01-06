Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul: 'I have no intention' of withdrawing chief judge nominee
Gov. Kathy Hochul made it clear Wednesday she will continue to back Justice Hector LaSalle, her nominee to be the state's most powerful judge, through his Senate confirmation hearing to take place next week. The governor again doubled down on her pick for chief judge to lead the state Court...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul says bail change would give 'clarity' to judges
Changing New York's bail law to end the "least restrictive" standard for serious charges and repeat offenders would offer judges a clearer idea of how to follow the measure, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said. Hochul also indicated she plans to include the bail law change in her state budget...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul's agenda seeks to address pandemic-driven problems
New York's recovery from the pandemic has coincided with a rise in social and economic problems. Voters feel less safe. Housing is more expensive. As she laid out her 2023 agenda, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a cascade of issues that she wants state government to address in the coming years.
nystateofpolitics.com
Legislative housing chairs weigh in on Hochul’s NY Housing Compact
Perhaps the biggest proposal to come out of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s second State of the State address was a plan to create 800,000 new homes over the next decade across the state. Newly minted chair of the Assembly Housing Committee Linda Rosenthal told Capital Tonight that she favors the...
nystateofpolitics.com
Election and campaign law changes advance in New York state Senate
Measures designed to make it easier to vote and reduce discrimination at the ballot box advanced in the Democratic-led New York state Senate on Monday, the first package of measures to be approved in the new legislative session. But some of the measures, including an effort to make changes to...
nystateofpolitics.com
4 things to watch for in Hochul's State of the State address
A heavy focus on housing costs and public safety is expected when Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils her agenda for the new year in her first State of the State address since being elected to a full term. The speech, scheduled for 1 p.m. in the state Assembly chamber in Albany,...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul pledges to direct more aid for schools in New York
Schools in New York could receive yet another major increase in direct funding this year as Gov. Kathy Hochul signals she wants to increase spending by $2.7 billion in the coming state budget. If given final approval by state lawmakers in the budget expected to pass at the end of...
nystateofpolitics.com
Analysis: Gov. Hochul prioritizes bail reform, housing and mental health in State of the State speech
Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled her agenda for the new year Tuesday in her first State of the State address since being elected to a full term. The Spectrum News political team broke down the speech and offered their analysis in our live blog.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul proposes doubling funding for gun violence prevention program
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In 2022, New York state said shootings in Buffalo went down 32%. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said after a spike in 2020 and 2021, the department has worked hard to get back to pre-pandemic levels. "I think it's a tremendous point of pride for the...
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates in New York want expanded fund for workers not covered by aid
Two years ago, New York lawmakers agreed to what was known as the excluded workers fund — a pot of money meant to aid a pool of workers, many of them undocumented, who did not receive federal aid for people who lost their jobs. Now, advocates like Jessica Maxwell...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul's pledge to not increase income tax draws progressive rebuke
A pledge to not increase New York's personal income tax this year by Gov. Kathy Hochul signaled an early start to a broader debate coming in the state budget. Hochul in her State of the State address on Tuesday said another increase in the income tax, the primary driver of revenue for New York's state government, shouldn't be included in a budget ahead of a potential recession.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul calls for $1B to address mental health care needs in New York
New York would expand psychiatric beds and housing units to bolster its mental health care services under a $1 billion plan proposed Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The plan unveiled ahead of Hochul's State of the State address comes as New York officials over the last year have sought to bolster mental health services in the wake of the COVID pandemic and address a worsening homelessness crisis.
nystateofpolitics.com
State lawmakers, union leaders cheer striking nurses
The more than 7,000 nurses on strike at two hospitals in New York City drew messages of unity from a top state lawmaker on Monday as well as labor leaders in New York. But a group that represents physicians in New York statewide noted the situation is a concerning one not just for workers, but hospitals.
nystateofpolitics.com
Cigarette tax could rise in New York with push for 'tobacco-free' generation
The cigarette tax in New York would increase by $1 and ban all flavored tobacco products would be in place under a proposal announced Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State address. The proposal is meant to create a "tobacco free generation" as fewer and fewer...
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates hope Hochul's mental health plan will make a difference
Gov. Kathy Hochul this week signaled plans to address mental health needs for New Yorkers with severe illnesses in her agenda this year. For mental health advocates, Hochul's plan has been years in the making. It's a $1 billion proposal that's won cheers from advocates like Sebrina Barrett of the...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul wants 'modest' tuition increases for SUNY and CUNY
Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling for "modest" yearly increases for the state's public colleges and universities, a move that is opposed by the organization that represents students. Hochul's 2023 briefing book proposes indexing the increases to the Higher Education Price Index, or 3% for both the State University of New...
Comments / 0