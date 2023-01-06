Read full article on original website
Related
KREM
Brynna Maxwell putting up big numbers for Gonzaga women's basketball
SPOKANE, Wash. — It is not often you get to spend time with the best three point shooter in the entire nation, unless you are a member of the twentieth ranked Gonzaga women's basketball team. This season's newest Zag leads all of division one in three point shooting percentage...
Spokane, January 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏀 games in Spokane. The North Central High School basketball team will have a game with Lewis and Clark High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00. The Cheney High School basketball team will have a game with Ferris High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00.
Olympia halts Curtis' 4A SPSL winning streak at 22 games with 'poised' road victory
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - When it comes to describing the atmosphere and intensity of playing the No. 1 team in the state, Olympia boys basketball coach John Kiley has no problem dipping his toe in the stream of hyperbole. After all, it was his sixth-ranked Bears who outplayed the reigning Class 4A ...
