Wenatchee, WA

Chelan County Hearing Examiner Signs Off on Six Lots in Manson

Manson may see more development after the Chelan County Hearing Examiner recently approved a development application for six lots. On Jan. 5, Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp approved an application to subdivide 2.06 acres into six lots in what is known as the Howson subdivision. Within Manson’s Urban Growth...
MANSON, WA
Motorhome in Ephrata Engulfed in Fire, Spreads to Multiple Vehicles

A fire fully engulfed a motorhome and spread to multiple vehicles in Ephrata Saturday. Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 12000 block of RD A.5 NW in Ephrata. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a fully engulfed motorhome had spread to a...
EPHRATA, WA
Brewster Briefly Under Shelter In Place Order From Ammonia Leak

U.S. 97 is back open after a brief closure Sunday night because of an ammonia leak at a business in Brewster. The city was briefly under a shelter in place order. The highway was closed for at least 15 minutes in Brewster, and was reopened by 10pm after the ammonia was contained and an ammonia cloud had dissipated.
BREWSTER, WA
Give NCW Awards Over $611,000 to Local Nonprofits

The Community Foundation of NCW recently awarded approximately $611,568 to several local nonprofits in the North central region, through their Give NCW campaign. This is the 8th annual Give NCW campaign, with 73 nonprofits receiving donations between Thanksgiving to Dec. 31. Community Foundation of NCW Executive Director Beth Stipe said...
WENATCHEE, WA
East Wenatchee Signs MOU with Douglas PUD for Electric Vehicle Pilot Program

The City of East Wenatchee recently approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to adopt the electric-vehicle pilot project with Douglas County PUD on Jan. 3. As the 2035 deadline to discontinue purchases of fuel-powered vehicles approaches, local governing bodies within the state are looking for ways to get ahead of the curb and start introducing electric vehicle charging stations.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Power Outage in Rock Island Leaves Over 800 Residents in the Dark

Update: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. Power was restored to all customers at 11:50 a.m. Original: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:26 a.m. Approximately 825 Rock Island residents were without power Saturday morning. Around 1:45 a.m., Douglas County PUD crews discovered a downed power pole and wire on the ground.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
Winter Weather Advisory Issued to North Central Region This Weekend

The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for incoming snow and rain this weekend. Starting Friday night, our region will be receiving a wave of moisture, with heavy rain and snow mixtures creating compact snow. Areas near the Cascade mountains are expected to receive up to six...
WENATCHEE, WA

