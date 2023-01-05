Read full article on original website
New omicron subvariant fuels COVID surge throughout the Northeast
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 is the dominant variant in the Northeast and accounts for nearly one-third of new COVID cases nationwide. There are three factors at play in the quick spread of XBB.1.5, said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford Healthcare's...
The women now leading Massachusetts, after historic election, get down to work
The history-making women leading Massachusetts forward are getting down to work. Last week, Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kimberly Driscoll were sworn in and the process made history as the first Massachusetts all woman executive office team in state history. In that inaugural speech, Healey laid out ambitious plans for transportation, housing, climate change and securing federal infrastructure money. Reporter Matt Murphy of the State House News Service says it was not just business as usual for a Massachusetts governor's inaugural speech.
Massachusetts foster parents hope newly signed 'Bill of Rights' will help recruit more families into system
Some Massachusetts child advocates believe the state’s newly signed Foster Parent Bill of Rights could improve foster care and help recruit new families into an over-stretched system. The bill of rights, signed by former Gov. Charlie Baker before he left office in January, promises foster parents will be given...
Give Back NH: Beaver Brook Association
As many of us rang in the new year last week, communities across the state started 2023 with a First Day Hike. For this week's Give Back New Hampshire segment, NHPR's Emily Quirk made a first time visit to the Beaver Brook Association in Hollis to take part in a first day stroll and to find out more about an organization that promotes land conservation through education and stewardship.
First retail cannabis sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over, and seven will be open for adult-use customers Tuesday. Benjamin Zachs,...
A Vt. company plans to process industrial hemp. Their first challenge? Convincing farmers to grow it
Over the past year, a pair of cousins bought two vacant industrial properties in two Vermont towns that have seen better economic days — a former grain mill in St. Johnsbury and a former marble factory in Proctor. The pair believe they have the right business to bring new life to the two properties: Processing industrial hemp.
Pandemic aid, inflation drive higher per-pupil spending in NH public schools
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. New Hampshire’s schools are spending more per student than ever before, in part because of an increase of federal COVID-19-related funding. New figures released by...
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
Warm weather and rain bring tough snow season for NH skiers, snowshoers and others
Warm temperatures and rainy days have created difficult conditions this winter for Granite Staters who like to get out in the snow. With a snowstorm in mid-December, many local ski areas were able to establish a base coating on their slopes. At Pats Peak in Henniker, most trails have opened. But the recent conditions have taken a toll, said Lori Rowell, director of marketing and sales.
Evictions increased in NH in 2022 compared to the previous year
Landlord-tenant cases in New Hampshire spiked at the end of 2022, after the state’s emergency rental assistance program stopped accepting new applications, and housing rights advocates are concerned this trend could continue into 2023. According to data released by the New Hampshire Judicial Branch, evictions increased by 13% between...
NH House Minority Leader hopes to keep ideological battles out of the state budget
The New Hampshire House of Representatives is closely divided along party lines, with Republicans holding a slim majority. Given the tight partisan split, doing much of anything in Concord could be a challenge this year. So how are House leaders approaching the new legislative session?. Democrat Matt Wilhelm is New...
