As many of us rang in the new year last week, communities across the state started 2023 with a First Day Hike. For this week's Give Back New Hampshire segment, NHPR's Emily Quirk made a first time visit to the Beaver Brook Association in Hollis to take part in a first day stroll and to find out more about an organization that promotes land conservation through education and stewardship.

HOLLIS, NH ・ 9 HOURS AGO