Massachusetts State

NHPR

New omicron subvariant fuels COVID surge throughout the Northeast

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 is the dominant variant in the Northeast and accounts for nearly one-third of new COVID cases nationwide. There are three factors at play in the quick spread of XBB.1.5, said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford Healthcare's...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

The women now leading Massachusetts, after historic election, get down to work

The history-making women leading Massachusetts forward are getting down to work. Last week, Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kimberly Driscoll were sworn in and the process made history as the first Massachusetts all woman executive office team in state history. In that inaugural speech, Healey laid out ambitious plans for transportation, housing, climate change and securing federal infrastructure money. Reporter Matt Murphy of the State House News Service says it was not just business as usual for a Massachusetts governor's inaugural speech.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NHPR

Give Back NH: Beaver Brook Association

As many of us rang in the new year last week, communities across the state started 2023 with a First Day Hike. For this week's Give Back New Hampshire segment, NHPR's Emily Quirk made a first time visit to the Beaver Brook Association in Hollis to take part in a first day stroll and to find out more about an organization that promotes land conservation through education and stewardship.
HOLLIS, NH
NHPR

First retail cannabis sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over, and seven will be open for adult-use customers Tuesday. Benjamin Zachs,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

Warm weather and rain bring tough snow season for NH skiers, snowshoers and others

Warm temperatures and rainy days have created difficult conditions this winter for Granite Staters who like to get out in the snow. With a snowstorm in mid-December, many local ski areas were able to establish a base coating on their slopes. At Pats Peak in Henniker, most trails have opened. But the recent conditions have taken a toll, said Lori Rowell, director of marketing and sales.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

Evictions increased in NH in 2022 compared to the previous year

Landlord-tenant cases in New Hampshire spiked at the end of 2022, after the state’s emergency rental assistance program stopped accepting new applications, and housing rights advocates are concerned this trend could continue into 2023. According to data released by the New Hampshire Judicial Branch, evictions increased by 13% between...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

