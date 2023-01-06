Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
thehoosiernetwork.com
Tommy's Three Takeaways: Turnovers, poor defense lead to Indiana loss to Northwestern
Indiana basketball dropped its second consecutive game Sunday, as the Hoosiers fell 84-83 in the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. IU now falls to 1-3 in the Big Ten, as the team stands tied for second to last in the conference only ahead of 0-4 Minnesota. The score of this...
thehoosiernetwork.com
Without key starters, Indiana's defense again falters in loss to Northwestern
No. 15 Indiana likely won’t have a ranking by its name next week. The Hoosiers dropped their second consecutive game, losing a home battle to Northwestern 84-83. The preseason Big Ten favorite has now fallen to 1-3 in conference play. Indiana was initially favored to win the conference because...
Iowa men top Rutgers 76-65
(Iowa City) Iowa grabbed a 76-65 road win on Sunday over Rutgers. Payton Sandfort came off the bench to score 22 points. The sophomore from Waukee hit 6/8 shots, 4/5 3-pointers, and 6/7 free-throws. Kris Murray was 7/11 from the field with 17 points and 7 rebounds. Filip Rebraca posted 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks.
Iowa Football Lands OL Daijon Parker
Michigan Native Joins Up with Hawkeyes Out of Transfer Portal
saturdaytradition.com
Division II OT transfer flips commitment from Virginia to Iowa
Iowa received a commitment on Saturday from a Division II offensive tackle transfer. Daijon Parker, who had previously been committed to Virginia, flipped his commitment to the Hawkeyes. The 6’6, 300-pound Parker entered the transfer portal in November, and committed to Virginia in December. In what appeared to be a...
WATCH: Steve Pikiell discusses Rutgers loss to Iowa
Rutgers could not keep its winning streak rolling today as it was halted at five games following a 76-65 loss to Iowa. The loss puts Rutgers at 11-5 on the season and 3-2 against Big Ten competition. Following the loss, head coach Steve Pikiell talked about the setback and here's a look at his post-game press conference in its entirety.
kmaland.com
Dordt TE Large transfers to Iowa
(Iowa City) -- Iowa football has received another transfer commitment, this time from tight end Hayden Large. Large comes to Iowa City from Dordt. He played three seasons for the Defenders and caught 62 balls for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. Large joins Iowa as preferred walk-on.
kmaland.com
IWCC All-American Filer chooses Iowa
(Iowa City) -- Iowa Western star defensive end Jackson Filer will walk on at Iowa. Filer chose Iowa over offers from Ball State, Hawaii and Eastern Kentucky. The Dowling Catholic graduate was the 2022 NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 56 tackles and 15.5 sacks while helping the Reivers win their second national championship in program history.
kmaland.com
Iowa flips OL Parker from Virginia
(Iowa City) -- Iowa football received a transfer commitment from offensive lineman Daijon Parker on Saturday. Parker comes to Iowa City from Saginaw Valley State. He had originally committed to Virginia.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report for Week of January 5
Ice thickness is 7-8 inches near the boat ramp. Ice thickness is around 9 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. There is an open water patch in the east basin of the lake. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
Two dead in crash on I-80
UPDATE, January 8, 2:35 p.m. According to an update on the Iowa State Patrol’s Facebook page from Trooper Bob Conrad, two people are dead and several others are injured after this morning’s crash on I-80. The crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, 15 vehicles were involved, nine semi-tractor trailers and […]
beckersasc.com
Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty
Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
KCRG.com
Pileup crash kills two, injures others in Johnson County
Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel.
KCRG.com
Fire damages restaurants in Central City
At least one person is injured after an incident involving a gun in southwest Cedar Rapids. Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa Heath Center expanding dental clinic due to demand for dental services
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Heath Center is expanding its dental clinic near 399 12th St SE because the nonprofit said it’s seeing an overwhelming demand for dental services, specifically for those on Medicaid. Dr. Diana Jones, who is the chief dental officer for the Eastern...
KCRG.com
Eastbound lanes reopened, but westbound lanes closed on I-80 near Iowa Highway 1 after crash
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The eastbound lanes have reopened, but westbound lanes on I-80 at mile marker 246 near the Iowa Highway 1 exit are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crashed occurred around 5:40 Sunday morning. There were crashes in the eastbound lane in addition to the multi vehicle crash in the westbound lane. Emergency crews are at the scene. Trooper Robert Conrad with the Iowa State Patrol says the westbound lanes will be closed for hours, but they hope to reopen the eastbound lanes soon. Trooper Conrad asks that people don’t look at the crash when driving by the scene to prevent more accidents.
