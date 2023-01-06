ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Western Iowa Today

Iowa men top Rutgers 76-65

(Iowa City) Iowa grabbed a 76-65 road win on Sunday over Rutgers. Payton Sandfort came off the bench to score 22 points. The sophomore from Waukee hit 6/8 shots, 4/5 3-pointers, and 6/7 free-throws. Kris Murray was 7/11 from the field with 17 points and 7 rebounds. Filip Rebraca posted 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Division II OT transfer flips commitment from Virginia to Iowa

Iowa received a commitment on Saturday from a Division II offensive tackle transfer. Daijon Parker, who had previously been committed to Virginia, flipped his commitment to the Hawkeyes. The 6’6, 300-pound Parker entered the transfer portal in November, and committed to Virginia in December. In what appeared to be a...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

WATCH: Steve Pikiell discusses Rutgers loss to Iowa

Rutgers could not keep its winning streak rolling today as it was halted at five games following a 76-65 loss to Iowa. The loss puts Rutgers at 11-5 on the season and 3-2 against Big Ten competition. Following the loss, head coach Steve Pikiell talked about the setback and here's a look at his post-game press conference in its entirety.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Dordt TE Large transfers to Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Iowa football has received another transfer commitment, this time from tight end Hayden Large. Large comes to Iowa City from Dordt. He played three seasons for the Defenders and caught 62 balls for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. Large joins Iowa as preferred walk-on.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

IWCC All-American Filer chooses Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Iowa Western star defensive end Jackson Filer will walk on at Iowa. Filer chose Iowa over offers from Ball State, Hawaii and Eastern Kentucky. The Dowling Catholic graduate was the 2022 NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 56 tackles and 15.5 sacks while helping the Reivers win their second national championship in program history.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa flips OL Parker from Virginia

(Iowa City) -- Iowa football received a transfer commitment from offensive lineman Daijon Parker on Saturday. Parker comes to Iowa City from Saginaw Valley State. He had originally committed to Virginia.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
IOWA CITY, IA
kchanews.com

Iowa DNR Fishing Report for Week of January 5

Ice thickness is 7-8 inches near the boat ramp. Ice thickness is around 9 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. There is an open water patch in the east basin of the lake. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store

Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer

A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
MANCHESTER, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Two dead in crash on I-80

UPDATE, January 8, 2:35 p.m. According to an update on the Iowa State Patrol’s Facebook page from Trooper Bob Conrad, two people are dead and several others are injured after this morning’s crash on I-80. The crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m.  According to a preliminary investigation, 15 vehicles were involved, nine semi-tractor trailers and […]
IOWA CITY, IA
beckersasc.com

Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty

Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Fire damages restaurants in Central City

At least one person is injured after an incident involving a gun in southwest Cedar Rapids. Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Eastbound lanes reopened, but westbound lanes closed on I-80 near Iowa Highway 1 after crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The eastbound lanes have reopened, but westbound lanes on I-80 at mile marker 246 near the Iowa Highway 1 exit are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crashed occurred around 5:40 Sunday morning. There were crashes in the eastbound lane in addition to the multi vehicle crash in the westbound lane. Emergency crews are at the scene. Trooper Robert Conrad with the Iowa State Patrol says the westbound lanes will be closed for hours, but they hope to reopen the eastbound lanes soon. Trooper Conrad asks that people don’t look at the crash when driving by the scene to prevent more accidents.
IOWA CITY, IA

