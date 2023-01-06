ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2023

A recent industry-wide downturn has renewed online speculation regarding the future of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CNN.com, BusinessInsider.com, and Google.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Permanent Walmart Closings in 2023

Due to ongoing incidents of crime and a recent statement by the company’s CEO regarding the possibility of future store closures as a result, atop of the frequent reason of underperforming locations, questions have arisen as to current plans.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Announces the Opening of 11 New U.S. Locations in 2023

Though elements of the company’s consumer outlook for the new year are cautious, expansion plans remain ambitious. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, ScrapeHero.com, EatThis.com and Yahoo.com.
AOL Corp

Layoffs are sweeping Corporate America to kick off 2023

As recession fears swirl, a fresh round of layoffs is in the works for at least four corporate giants to start the new year. Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy said late Wednesday the company would cut "just over 18,000 roles," a higher reduction than initially planned. Jassy's message came the same day Salesforce (CRM) said it would slash 10% of its workforce while Vimeo (VMEO) cut headcount by 11% in its second wave of reductions.
PYMNTS

Online Grocery Shopping Contends With the Digital and Behavioral Shifts

Increased online grocery shopping is a souvenir of the COVID shift, but supermarkets aren’t going anywhere. Now approaching three full years since the health emergency was declared and restaurant delivery aggregators became our go-to for grub, the grocery sector has shown the magnetism of in-store shopping, but with a digital twist that’s now part of our lives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy