US becomes first country in the world to approve gamechanger Alzheimer's drug lecanemab
The FDA has greenlit the drug developed by the Tokyo, Japan, company Eisai in partnership with America's Biogen. It slowed Alzheimer's by around 27 percent over 18 months.
Pfizer explores options for some rare disease, cancer drugs
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) is exploring options for some early-stage treatments for rare diseases and cancer in a bid to focus on "high-impact" medicines and vaccines, the company said on Thursday.
Unpacking FDA’s latest Alzheimer’s OK; A look at all drugs approved in 2022; Moderna’s deal spree; Pfizer revamps early research; and more
Welcome back to Endpoints Weekly, your review of the week’s top biopharma headlines. Want this in your inbox every Saturday morning? Current Endpoints readers can visit their reader profile to add Endpoints Weekly. New to Endpoints? Sign up here. Sure, deals are what it’s all about at JPM. But...
Pfizer tags early research programs for 'externalization' as it narrows focus in rare disease, cancer
Pfizer is looking to divest a significant portion of its early-stage research programs in rare disease and oncology as it rethinks the way it approaches these big areas, the company confirmed to Endpoints News. The financial news site Barron’s first reported that Pfizer told employees it is pulling back on...
Amolyt hauls in €130M round to fund PhIII trial of hypoparathyroidism drug
French-American biotech Amolyt Pharma has raised a €130 million ($138 million) Series C round, planning to use the cash to take its hypoparathyroidism drug into final-stage testing and move another experimental drug into the clinic. The fundraise, which was led by VC firm Sofinnova Partners, comes less than a...
Both COVID-19 and Vaccination Raise the Risk of POTS
The likelihood of getting diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) increases after both COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, although COVID-19 itself poses a greater risk, observational data suggest. Comparing a 90-day period before exposure and a 90-day period after exposure, in fact, the probability of receiving a POTS-associated...
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement
Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
The US must not help Beijing stabilize its economy
Just one day after Beijing ended its zero- COVID policy, and immediately following a meeting with leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Li Keqiang, a top official for the Chinese Communist Party, told reporters that China would welcome foreign investments and promote an institutional opening-up. That...
US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cumulative US cases surpassed nine figures on December 21.
FDA Reacts To The Death Related To Experimental Antibody Therapy For Alzheimer's Disease
Immunotherapy is a form of biological intervention to fight a variety of diseases. This novel scientific breakthrough has been one of the significant frontlines of future therapeutic modalities.
Biogen splits R&D executive role, promoting interim head Singhal
After a year without a permanent head of research and development, Biogen said Thursday it is splitting the role between two executives, promoting interim R&D chief Priya Singhal to run development and undertaking a search for a new research leader. Singhal will formally take on the title of executive vice...
AstraZeneca bets up to $1.8B on CinCor and its ex-Roche drug for hypertension
CinCor Pharma’s hypertension drug may have failed a Phase II study, but that doesn’t scare AstraZeneca. The pharma giant is wagering up to $1.8 billion for CinCor and its lead drug baxdrostat, a revived Roche drug licensed in 2019. The total upfront would be $1.3 billion, or a 121% premium on CinCor’s Jan. 6 closing price — an offer that could balloon to $1.8 billion including the contingent value right (CVR), which hinges on the “specified regulatory submission of a baxdrostat product.”
Brands in demand: Keytruda, Dupixent and Ozempic lead 2023 new sales predictions — Evaluate report
What’s old is new again for 2023 when it comes to pharma drug brands added sales this year. Led by Merck’s Keytruda and Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent, the biggest new sales generators are mostly from already established drugs, according to Evaluate Pharma’s annual forecast. Only two...
Qiagen picks up DNA forensics company for $150M
Transforming the US healthcare system will be complex, but an emerging class of tech-enabled providers are poised to support a breakthrough. Learn why the move to value-based care offers a potentially huge market opportunity, despite being in its early stages. Perverse incentives drive soaring cost. The unsustainable nature of US...
#JPM23 kicks off with an acquisition as Chiesi inks all-cash $1B+ deal for Amryt
As many of the industry’s bigwigs arrive in the Bay Area to hash out deals, Chiesi Farmaceutici is showing up with an all-cash acquisition in the bag. The Italian drug developer said Sunday it is buying rare disease biotech Amryt Pharma for $1.25 billion. Amryt is the maker of four approved rare disease drugs, including some of the most expensive prescriptions on the market.
Billionaire-backed TCR startup scores its first marquee industry alliance
SAN FRANCISCO — A Bay Area startup out to create a next-gen player in TCRs has just hit a key milestone following its recent debut, inking its first big alliance with a big-name pharma while also bringing in some added insights from clinical operations that can help shape their work.
AstraZeneca Boosts Heart, Kidney Business With $1.8 Billion CinCor Deal
(Reuters) -AstraZeneca said on Monday it had struck a deal to buy U.S.-based drug developer CinCor Pharma Inc for up to $1.8 billion to increase its stock of heart and kidney drugs. Core to the deal is CinCor's experimental therapy baxdrostat, which is in development to treat conditions including high...
Continued strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) sales by Astellas in the U.S. trigger CHF 20 million sales milestone payment to Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, announced today that the continued strong sales of the antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) achieved by its partner Astellas Pharma Inc. (“Astellas”) in the United States in 2022 exceeded the threshold triggering a milestone payment of CHF 20 million to Basilea.
Kronos and Genentech ink $20M cancer discovery pact
Kronos Bio and Roche’s Genentech announced a drug discovery deal to hunt for and develop small molecule drugs aimed at transcription factors that can drive the proliferation of cancer. Under the two-program agreement, Kronos will get $20 million upfront, plus as much as $554 million in developmental and commercial...
