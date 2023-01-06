ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amolyt hauls in €130M round to fund PhIII trial of hypoparathyroidism drug

French-American biotech Amolyt Pharma has raised a €130 million ($138 million) Series C round, planning to use the cash to take its hypoparathyroidism drug into final-stage testing and move another experimental drug into the clinic. The fundraise, which was led by VC firm Sofinnova Partners, comes less than a...
tctmd.com

Both COVID-19 and Vaccination Raise the Risk of POTS

The likelihood of getting diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) increases after both COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, although COVID-19 itself poses a greater risk, observational data suggest. Comparing a 90-day period before exposure and a 90-day period after exposure, in fact, the probability of receiving a POTS-associated...
Joel Eisenberg

Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending

Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement

Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
Washington Examiner

The US must not help Beijing stabilize its economy

Just one day after Beijing ended its zero- COVID policy, and immediately following a meeting with leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Li Keqiang, a top official for the Chinese Communist Party, told reporters that China would welcome foreign investments and promote an institutional opening-up. That...
biopharmadive.com

Biogen splits R&D executive role, promoting interim head Singhal

After a year without a permanent head of research and development, Biogen said Thursday it is splitting the role between two executives, promoting interim R&D chief Priya Singhal to run development and undertaking a search for a new research leader. Singhal will formally take on the title of executive vice...
endpts.com

AstraZeneca bets up to $1.8B on CinCor and its ex-Roche drug for hypertension

CinCor Pharma’s hypertension drug may have failed a Phase II study, but that doesn’t scare AstraZeneca. The pharma giant is wagering up to $1.8 billion for CinCor and its lead drug baxdrostat, a revived Roche drug licensed in 2019. The total upfront would be $1.3 billion, or a 121% premium on CinCor’s Jan. 6 closing price — an offer that could balloon to $1.8 billion including the contingent value right (CVR), which hinges on the “specified regulatory submission of a baxdrostat product.”
endpts.com

Qiagen picks up DNA forensics company for $150M

Transforming the US healthcare system will be complex, but an emerging class of tech-enabled providers are poised to support a breakthrough. Learn why the move to value-based care offers a potentially huge market opportunity, despite being in its early stages. Perverse incentives drive soaring cost. The unsustainable nature of US...
endpts.com

#JPM23 kicks off with an acquisition as Chiesi inks all-cash $1B+ deal for Amryt

As many of the industry’s bigwigs arrive in the Bay Area to hash out deals, Chiesi Farmaceutici is showing up with an all-cash acquisition in the bag. The Italian drug developer said Sunday it is buying rare disease biotech Amryt Pharma for $1.25 billion. Amryt is the maker of four approved rare disease drugs, including some of the most expensive prescriptions on the market.
endpts.com

Billionaire-backed TCR startup scores its first marquee industry alliance

SAN FRANCISCO — A Bay Area startup out to create a next-gen player in TCRs has just hit a key milestone following its recent debut, inking its first big alliance with a big-name pharma while also bringing in some added insights from clinical operations that can help shape their work.
US News and World Report

AstraZeneca Boosts Heart, Kidney Business With $1.8 Billion CinCor Deal

(Reuters) -AstraZeneca said on Monday it had struck a deal to buy U.S.-based drug developer CinCor Pharma Inc for up to $1.8 billion to increase its stock of heart and kidney drugs. Core to the deal is CinCor's experimental therapy baxdrostat, which is in development to treat conditions including high...
itbusinessnet.com

Continued strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) sales by Astellas in the U.S. trigger CHF 20 million sales milestone payment to Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, announced today that the continued strong sales of the antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) achieved by its partner Astellas Pharma Inc. (“Astellas”) in the United States in 2022 exceeded the threshold triggering a milestone payment of CHF 20 million to Basilea.
endpts.com

Kronos and Genentech ink $20M cancer discovery pact

Kronos Bio and Roche’s Genentech announced a drug discovery deal to hunt for and develop small molecule drugs aimed at transcription factors that can drive the proliferation of cancer. Under the two-program agreement, Kronos will get $20 million upfront, plus as much as $554 million in developmental and commercial...
