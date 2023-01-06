Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
10 ‘Recession-Proof' Jobs That Will Be in Demand Even During a Potential Economic Downturn in 2023
With soaring inflation, a floundering stock market and layoffs hitting several industries, the future of the job market is uncertain at best. "The worst is yet to come," the International Monetary Fund warned in its latest report, adding that for many people, 2023 "will feel like a recession." Working professionals...
With a recession looming, layoffs are in full effect. Here are some of the safest and most at-risk jobs, according to economists.
While a truly recession-proof job is elusive, here are the industries which experts say are safer than others.
2023 Mass Layoffs: How Long Will the Recession Last?
It seems that the 1970s are making a comeback in the United States, with mass layoffs, a lack of jobs, stagflation, and a slew of bankruptcies indicating a potential repeat of the Great Depression. Many businesses have managed to survive until now by taking out loans, but with money getting increasingly expensive, commercial loans are becoming too costly for many companies to afford. This is making it difficult for businesses to grow and thrive.
The next recession might hit the wealthy more — and a 'richcession' could be good news for low-wage workers
WSJ said a "richcession" could be on the way, as the wealthy get hit with layoffs and stock losses. Meanwhile, wages for poorer Americans are rising.
These 20 jobs are most likely to survive a possible recession in 2023
Mass layoffs, primarily in tech, have stoked fears of a recession. These roles would have the most job security in a downturn, according to Payscale.
These 10 jobs are paying more money than ever, despite a looming recession
With a recession looming, many workers are looking for their next job to be recession-proof. But the top jobs on the list may surprise you.
Some bosses are using the threat of a possible recession this year to give workers an ultimatum: Come back to the office or be fired
Some companies are threatening termination without pay for workers who refuse to return to the office, WSJ reports.
Meet the workers who 'acted their wage' at their 'silly little jobs' and made life their 9-to-5 this year
The past two years have led to a workforce who sees themselves as more than workers, and they're bringing about a cultural shift.
Gig worker with a $250,000 income per year and excellent credit score has difficulty renting a home
A rental apartmentPhoto byCapital Apartment; CC-BY-SA-4.0 A gig worker may be defined as anyone who works as an independent contractor, freelancer, online platform worker, contract firm worker, or temporary worker.
These are the 20 jobs people are most likely to quit soon
The new ranking from Payscale is based on increases in the percentage of those employees job-seeking this year compared to last. Here's the full list.
Minimum Wage Workers Just Got a Raise in These 23 States
Nearly two dozen states rang in the new year with hourly minimum wage increases, boosting paychecks for millions of U.S. workers. The pay raises are now in effect for 8.4 million workers across 23 states, set in motion by previously passed legislation, ballot measure or as annual cost of living adjustments, according to a data analysis by the nonprofit think tank Economic Policy Institute. Twenty-seven cities and counties also bumped up their minimum wages on Jan. 1, and four more states are hiking minimum wages later this year, adding to the number of Americans expected to see higher earnings.
Older and unappreciated: Workers over 50 face a rough time on the job
This is one of the worst times to be a worker in the twilight of a career. Only half of Americans are steadily employed throughout their 50s.
Layoffs are on the rise, but nearly 50% of workers are still looking to quit in 2023
Companies across a range of industries are implementing hiring freezes and workforce reductions amid the uncertain economy. Many professionals are still considering quitting anyways.
Minimum Wage Is Going Up in 2023, Will Rise in 21 States and 41 Cities
Minimum wage is currently on the rise in nearly half of the United States. According to a report given exclusively to USA Today by the National Employment Law Project (NELP), at the start of the new year 21 states and 41 cities and countries are preparing to increase their minimum wage rates. For the first time, $15 dollars an hour will become the base pay in Massachusetts and Washington, aligning them with California and most of New York City. However workers outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, which will...
10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023
While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
A major beer maker says shoppers are finally balking at rising prices — and it could signal inflation's near its peak
Inflation will persist through 2023, but a downtick in demand for staples like beer is a new and necessary phase on the way out of the current cycle.
drugstorenews.com
Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states
As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
Washington State Workers Will Now Earn the Highest Minimum Wage in the US — How Does It Compare With Other Increases?
Last year's sky-high inflation rate took a huge bite out of paychecks for American workers, but 2023 should bring some relief in the form of higher pay. Around half of U.S. states will raise their...
December jobs breakdown: Which industries are hiring the most workers?
The December jobs report showed that payrolls increased by 223,000 workers last month, faster than expected as bars and restaurants hired more individuals.
America capped off an extraordinary year for job growth, adding 223,000 positions in December
The US economy added 223,000 jobs in December, according to the monthly employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, capping a year of extraordinary job growth and marking the second-best year for the labor market in records that go back to 1939.
Comments / 1