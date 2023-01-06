Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Man of Steel' and 9 More Iconic Movies That Turn 10 in 2023
It’s crazy to think it’s already been ten years since 2013, yet here we are in 2023. In terms of the cinematic landscape, streaming was yet to dominate households, only one Avengers movie had been released, young adult sci-fi and fantasy were at its peak, and animated films were killing it at the box office. From big-budget epics to original films from auteurs, 2013 had something for everyone and remains one of the strongest years in cinema to date.
Collider
Paul Rudd Prepares for the Fight of His Life in New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Poster
All eyes are on Marvel Studios in 2023 as Phase 5 commences. That all begins in February with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The third film in the Paul Rudd-led Ant-Man trilogy promises to be the biggest bite size adventure yet. Now, with just over a month till the film’s release, Marvel has dropped its latest trailer during the College Football National Title Game. However, that’s not all as Quantumania also received a new poster featuring the film’s stellar ensemble cast.
Collider
Sneak Preview '23: 'Oppenheimer' and 9 Other Movies That Audiences are Looking Forward To in 2023
With 2022 now in the rearview mirror, audiences and cinephiles are looking ahead to what the next twelve months of cinema have in store. The year ahead is filled with all kinds of movies. Long-awaited comic-book sequels, more scary installments in popular horror movie franchises, star-powered musicals, a new Martin Scorsese film, and plenty of other movies destined to fill cinema screens across the country over the next twelve months.
Collider
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Director Teases New Trailer Coming Soon
Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg revealed on Twitter that a new trailer for the highly anticipated DC sequel would be available by the end of this month. The movie is one of the few DC projects still on course for release since James Gunn and Peter Safran became co-head of DC Studios last October.
Collider
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez to Star in 'Wildfire' Thriller
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is set to join Wildfire, a film written by Chaya Doswell that follows the story of a 7-year-old mute from an abusive home. The Doswell screenplay, which recently made the Black List, was acquired by Oscar and Emmy-nominated producer David Permut, alongside producer Dawn Krantz. Deadline...
Collider
'The Pale Blue Eye' Ending Explained: The Truth Was There All Along
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye.The best part of The Pale Blue Eye, the latest film from writer-director Scott Cooper now streaming on Netflix, comes in its ending when all the cards are laid on the bloody table. After the acclaimed investigator Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) and West Point Cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) put their case to bed in the eyes of the law, the real truths began to come out. In an extended conversation between the two, all the layers of subterfuge and mystery get pulled back to reveal the answer that was under our noses all along. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to spoil all of the film, up until its final moments. So, in the event you haven’t yet seen it, best bookmark this page and come back when you have done so. If you have, prepare to dive headfirst into the chilly conclusion to this grim tale of dreary death.
Collider
Lucy Boynton Explains How She Controlled Her Career Path at Just 12 Years Old
I’ve been actively seeking out Lucy Boynton’s work ever since catching The Blackcoat’s Daughter at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2015. She’s been delivering big ever since, making surprising choices and showing off great range at every turn so, of course, I’ve been eager to have her as a guest on Collider Ladies Night, and now the time has come.
Collider
The 10 Best Harrison Ford Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Harrison Ford is largely known for playing iconic franchise characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones as well as starring in hit films such as Witness, The Fugitive and Blade Runner. Ford continues to captivate audiences with his most recent role as Jacob Dutton in the newest Yellowstone spin-off series,1923 alongside Oscar-winner, Helen Mirren.
Collider
New ‘Plane’ Clip Shows Gerard Butler Fighting for Survival in a Hostile Territory [Exclusive]
Gerard Butler is set to face dire circumstances in the upcoming action-thriller, Plane. Ahead of the movie’s January 13 theatrical release, Collider can exclusively reveal just how dire Butler’s circumstances are with a new clip. The upcoming film will see Butler as a pilot, Brodie Torrance, whose plane...
Jennifer Coolidge Makes ‘White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Cry in Golden Globe Acceptance Speech: ‘I Love You to Death’
The popularity of “The White Lotus” continues. Season 2 of the HBO original, which was among five shows (“Dahmer,” “The Crown,” “Pam & Tommy” and “Only Murders in the Building”) that scored four nominations at the 80th annual Golden Globes, became a winner on Tuesday night. Jennifer Coolidge, who reprised her role as Tanya McQuoid from Season 1, took home the gold, beating fellow nominees Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”); Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Under the Banner of Heaven”); Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) and her “White Lotus” co-star, Aubrey Plaza. “Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. It really means a lot,”...
Collider
'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
Collider
Woody Harrelson Joins the Space Race in Greg Berlanti's 'Project Artemis'
Woody Harrelson has his eyes set on the space race. The three-time Academy Award-nominated actor has joined Project Artemis, an upcoming film from Apple Original Films, according to a report from Deadline. He joins previously announced cast members, which include Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Channing Tatum (Magic Mike), who star as the film's two leads. No additional information about his role in the movie has been revealed yet.
Collider
'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson on How They Pulled Off the Mona Lisa Stunt
One of the more surprising plot points of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery revolves around the most famous painting in the world - the Mona Lisa. Rian Johnson's film sees billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invite a group of guests to his luxurious island, filled with priceless artwork, and the legendary painting is his pride and joy. The climax of the film features a fiery showdown underneath the titular glass onion, and concludes with the painting burning to ashes.
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Teaser Highlights the Horrors Ahead
Fans are only a week away from charting across the post-apocalyptic US with Joel and Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us. The series has the potential to break the video game curse and become the studio’s next big IP. To keep fans hyped the official Twitter account of the feature keeps teasing new snippets from the series. A new teaser trailer highlights many of the game’s pivotal moments which fans will see recreated in the upcoming series.
Collider
Andy Serkis Teases His ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Villain
There are times when we love a movie so much, we look forward to it someday being made into a series and vice versa. For fans of the much-loved British TV series, Luther, that dream is coming to realization with the upcoming release of the feature film, Luther: The Fallen Sun. However, with these types of projects, there is always the danger of casting the wrong person for key roles. Idris Elba returns to his role as the titular troubled detective, Luther. However, there was the question of who might be the focus of his ire, and that villain will be portrayed by Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis, who has, in the lead-up to the feature’s release, teased his villainous character and how he views it.
Collider
'School Spirits' Trailer: Peyton List Doesn't Know How She Died in New YA Series
This year, Paramount+ announced that it will bulk up its young adult catalog by premiering new series and movies directed at that demographic. After the indisputable success of some of the streamer’s titles – Yellowstone and its spin-offs in particular – the streaming giant will see a big increase in its original production slate, and one of the upcoming titles is the teen horror series School Spirits. The story centers around a girl who dies and is welcomed into the afterlife by several people who got killed in high school.
Collider
'City on Fire': Cast, Plot, Creative Team, and Everything We Know so Far
1970's New York City. The sordid downtown punk scene. Estranged heirs to one of the city's greatest fortunes. Love lies, and lives are lost. If you're at all familiar with Garth Risk Hallberg's 2015 novel City on Fire, you'll know this mystery is a knotted ball of yarn you'll lose yourself spending hours unpicking. By a stroke of luck (and Apple TV+'s increasingly compelling taste in their streaming catalog), City on Fire is receiving its very own television adaptation exclusive to the platform, and a star-studded one at that.
Collider
New ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Image Shows Andy Serkis as Millionaire Serial Killer
Gather around Luther fans. Your favorite detective is back in the saddle of crime fighting. Starring Idris Elba in the title role of a troubled detective for five seasons, the much-loved British television series now has a long-awaited feature-length sequel titled, Luther: The Fallen Sun set to premiere in March. For there to be a crime that needs solving, we must also have a villain perpetrating said crime and for this sequel, that role belongs to Andy Serkis. With the film’s release approaching, Netflix has put out a new image that grants us a look at the ominous villain set to clash with Elba’s Luther.
Collider
Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon to Lead Blumhouse & Atomic Monster's Next Thriller
Blumhouse Productions has just added to its ever-increasing list of projects in the pipeline, the horror-centric production company is once again teaming up with fellow horror titan Atomic Monster to make a new supernatural thriller, titled Night Swim. Production is moving fast on the project with Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon cast in the lead roles and a potential release date already set.
Collider
'M3GAN' Deserved To Be Rated R
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film M3GAN. Continue at your own risk. Let's be real. No one was expecting the new Blumhouse/James Wan collaboration, M3GAN – which essentially unfolds, in practice, as a kind of giddily self-aware mash-up of the Child’s Play and Terminator mythologies, underlined with a "Mad Magazine" sense of humor – to be conventionally good.
Comments / 0