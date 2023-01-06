Read full article on original website
'The Pale Blue Eye' Ending Explained: The Truth Was There All Along
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye.The best part of The Pale Blue Eye, the latest film from writer-director Scott Cooper now streaming on Netflix, comes in its ending when all the cards are laid on the bloody table. After the acclaimed investigator Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) and West Point Cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) put their case to bed in the eyes of the law, the real truths began to come out. In an extended conversation between the two, all the layers of subterfuge and mystery get pulled back to reveal the answer that was under our noses all along. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to spoil all of the film, up until its final moments. So, in the event you haven’t yet seen it, best bookmark this page and come back when you have done so. If you have, prepare to dive headfirst into the chilly conclusion to this grim tale of dreary death.
‘Beau Is Afraid’ Trailer: Ari Aster's Next Film Brings Adventure Out of Our Darkest Fears
A24 has finally released the first trailer for Beau Is Afraid, Ari Aster's mysterious project starring Joaquin Phoenix. Previously known as Disappointment Blvd., the movie marks the third partnership between Aster and A24, as the producing company has also backed the director's previous cerebral horror films Hereditary and Midsommar. Until...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
'The Walking Dead': Maggie & Negan Spin-Off 'Dead City' Sets Summer Release Window
The dead run this city. It has been revealed during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour by AMC that the spinoff of the network's flagship series The Walking Dead, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, officially has a release window. The series, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City, is set to arrive on AMC later this year in June 2023.
There’s No Better TV-to-Film Adaptation Than ‘The Brady Bunch Movie’
Making a film based on a television series, particularly one as beloved as The Brady Bunch, is unenviable. The successes, like Mission: Impossible, are easily outnumbered by the failures, like Car 54, Where Are You? or The Beverly Hillbillies. Not that studios have given up trying – Rob Zombie’s reboot of The Munsters is readying for release, for example. Yet it’s a careful balancing act, a reverence to the original TV series, combined with a hook that lets the movie stand on its own. And The Brady Bunch Movie - now streaming on Amazon Prime - nailed it.
New ‘Plane’ Clip Shows Gerard Butler Fighting for Survival in a Hostile Territory [Exclusive]
Gerard Butler is set to face dire circumstances in the upcoming action-thriller, Plane. Ahead of the movie’s January 13 theatrical release, Collider can exclusively reveal just how dire Butler’s circumstances are with a new clip. The upcoming film will see Butler as a pilot, Brodie Torrance, whose plane...
'The Last of Us': Gabriel Luna on Playing the Games and Bonding with Pedro Pascal
From writers/executive producers Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (who also wrote the video game of the same name), the highly anticipated HBO series The Last of Us explores what life is like after a viral outbreak has destroyed modern civilization. Taking place 20 years after it all started, Joel (Pedro Pascal), a man who’s tormented by his own trauma, has taken a different path than his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), who’s tried to hold onto his idealism as he hopes for the possibility of something more.
'The Bad Batch': The Clones Are Fighting an Undefeatable Enemy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 1-2 of The Bad Batch.One of the biggest surprises that Star Wars fans experienced with The Clone Wars was the more well-rounded depiction of the clone troopers. While these identical clones of Jango Fett were denied any personality in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, The Clone Wars showed an evolution of the individual characters and their respective personalities. The incredible voicework from Dee Bradley Baker helped distinguish these characters even further. However, we rarely saw what life was like for these men in the wake of Order 66 until The Bad Batch. In its season 2 premiere episodes “Spoils of Wars” and “Ruins of War,” The Bad Batch shows that the hardest battle is the one that no clones can truly win.
Lucy Boynton Explains How She Controlled Her Career Path at Just 12 Years Old
I’ve been actively seeking out Lucy Boynton’s work ever since catching The Blackcoat’s Daughter at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2015. She’s been delivering big ever since, making surprising choices and showing off great range at every turn so, of course, I’ve been eager to have her as a guest on Collider Ladies Night, and now the time has come.
This Week's '1923' Gave Us a Lot of Setup and a Surprise Fate
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of 1923.1923 ended its third episode with such a shock that left us spending the following week on the edge of our seats. Would that be the end of Harrison Ford in Taylor Sheridan's world, or would Jacob Dutton pull through and continue the Dutton family legacy? What the shout-out at the end of the episode did was made us think that we'd instantly find Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) finally back home at the Yellowstone ranch. Instead, we watched a lot of setup and only a few answers as to what the ending of Episode 3 meant.
Is 'The Pale Blue Eye' Based on a True Story?
Released on Netflix on January 6, The Pale Blue Eye has already gained a lot of traction and is currently the number one movie on the platform. Directed by Scott Cooper and starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling, the film follows Detective Augustus Landor (Bale) and a young Edgar Allan Poe (Melling) as they pair up to solve a murder at West Point Academy. But are the events that take place in The Pale Blue Eye rooted in facts? Did Poe actually help a detective when he was a young cadet to solve a murder? Is this what inspired all the macabre work he would later publish? Unfortunately, these events for the most part, are completely fictitious.
New 'The Last of Us' Teaser Highlights the Horrors Ahead
Fans are only a week away from charting across the post-apocalyptic US with Joel and Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us. The series has the potential to break the video game curse and become the studio’s next big IP. To keep fans hyped the official Twitter account of the feature keeps teasing new snippets from the series. A new teaser trailer highlights many of the game’s pivotal moments which fans will see recreated in the upcoming series.
What 'Willow' Learned From 'The Last Jedi'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Willow Episode 7.A sequel to the fantasy film classic Willow had been the subject of debate, discussion, and speculation for years after Ron Howard’s fantasy film debuted in theaters in 1988. While Willow received a mixed critical and financial reception, it has grown a strong cult fanbase, leading many to hope for a sequel that would return Warwick Davis to one of his most iconic roles. Disney+’s Willow finally fulfills that promise by reframing the titular character as the mentor of a new generation of heroes. However, Willow’s journey is a little bit more nuanced than what we may have expected; in fact, it mirrors the themes of one of the best “legacy sequels” in recent memory, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
TGIF: 10 Best Shows From the Nostalgic Friday Night Lineup
TGIF is not just a popular phrase used to show excitement for the end of the work week. Back when sitcoms and laugh tracks ruled primetime television, the abbreviation described the sacred two hours of family-friendly comedies on ABC. Premiering in the fall of 1989, the popular block of shows dominated ratings.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Breakdown: Kang, MODOK, and a Multitude of Scott Langs
A new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is here, revealing new secrets about the highly-anticipated threequel. As expected, the trailer is focused on Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, the new overarching villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And thanks to the new footage, we know why Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) decides to work with Kang. As if that wasn’t enough, Marvel Studios has also confirmed rumors, revealed the design of a fan-favorite villain, and even teased how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania fits with the Multiverse theme of the MCU. So, it’s time to break down everything we learned from the new trailer.
'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson on How They Pulled Off the Mona Lisa Stunt
One of the more surprising plot points of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery revolves around the most famous painting in the world - the Mona Lisa. Rian Johnson's film sees billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invite a group of guests to his luxurious island, filled with priceless artwork, and the legendary painting is his pride and joy. The climax of the film features a fiery showdown underneath the titular glass onion, and concludes with the painting burning to ashes.
’The Last King of Scotland’s Post-Assassination Scene Brilliantly Showcases Paranoia
Forest Whitaker delivered a performance of a lifetime as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland, exemplified by a nerve-shaking post-assassination scene that is a glorious cinematic representation of madness and paranoia. With exemplary camerawork, Kevin Macdonald frames the reality of the country's brutal massacres through the eyes of Amin's fictional personal physician, Nicholas Garrigan (James McAvoy). In its entirety, the picture is a wonderful exercise of subjectivity in film, with its dizzying cuts and quickfire transitions taking the viewers into the power-hungry leader's own shoes as he revels in his insecurity.
Peter Jackson's 'King Kong' Shows How to Do a Remake Right
There’s always an inherent danger in remaking a much-beloved classic film like King Kong. Even if a remake succeeds on its own, it will naturally be compared to its predecessor and face unreasonably high expectations. It's harder to have sympathy for the creators of a remake, as their task may have been a mistake from the beginning. All remakes are challenges, but revamping a classic like 1933’s King Kong was a particularly ambitious endeavor. Not only was the original film a game changer within the industry that revolutionized visual effects, but the titular character had become one of the most powerful symbols of cinematic imagination and wonder. However, Peter Jackson’s 2005 reimagining showed how to do a remake right by intertwining nostalgia with new additions.
‘True Haunting’: Release Date, True Story, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far
Before there was The Exorcist there was something truly haunting - a young couple who moved into their new dream house, and the spirits of a family that never left. True Haunting, like many of our favorite horror stories, is based on real-life events. For years skeptics have argued over the validity of the claims made by the author of the synonymously titled source material, which follows the events of the first-ever televised exorcism. The book, which details what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, is being made into a horror film fifty years later, depicting the journal-like entries in the book written by the many who lived through the terror himself, Edwin Becker.
New ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Image Shows Andy Serkis as Millionaire Serial Killer
Gather around Luther fans. Your favorite detective is back in the saddle of crime fighting. Starring Idris Elba in the title role of a troubled detective for five seasons, the much-loved British television series now has a long-awaited feature-length sequel titled, Luther: The Fallen Sun set to premiere in March. For there to be a crime that needs solving, we must also have a villain perpetrating said crime and for this sequel, that role belongs to Andy Serkis. With the film’s release approaching, Netflix has put out a new image that grants us a look at the ominous villain set to clash with Elba’s Luther.
