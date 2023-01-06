Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'The Pale Blue Eye' Ending Explained: The Truth Was There All Along
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye.The best part of The Pale Blue Eye, the latest film from writer-director Scott Cooper now streaming on Netflix, comes in its ending when all the cards are laid on the bloody table. After the acclaimed investigator Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) and West Point Cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) put their case to bed in the eyes of the law, the real truths began to come out. In an extended conversation between the two, all the layers of subterfuge and mystery get pulled back to reveal the answer that was under our noses all along. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to spoil all of the film, up until its final moments. So, in the event you haven’t yet seen it, best bookmark this page and come back when you have done so. If you have, prepare to dive headfirst into the chilly conclusion to this grim tale of dreary death.
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Teaser Highlights the Horrors Ahead
Fans are only a week away from charting across the post-apocalyptic US with Joel and Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us. The series has the potential to break the video game curse and become the studio’s next big IP. To keep fans hyped the official Twitter account of the feature keeps teasing new snippets from the series. A new teaser trailer highlights many of the game’s pivotal moments which fans will see recreated in the upcoming series.
Collider
'The Bad Batch': The Clones Are Fighting an Undefeatable Enemy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 1-2 of The Bad Batch.One of the biggest surprises that Star Wars fans experienced with The Clone Wars was the more well-rounded depiction of the clone troopers. While these identical clones of Jango Fett were denied any personality in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, The Clone Wars showed an evolution of the individual characters and their respective personalities. The incredible voicework from Dee Bradley Baker helped distinguish these characters even further. However, we rarely saw what life was like for these men in the wake of Order 66 until The Bad Batch. In its season 2 premiere episodes “Spoils of Wars” and “Ruins of War,” The Bad Batch shows that the hardest battle is the one that no clones can truly win.
Collider
TGIF: 10 Best Shows From the Nostalgic Friday Night Lineup
TGIF is not just a popular phrase used to show excitement for the end of the work week. Back when sitcoms and laugh tracks ruled primetime television, the abbreviation described the sacred two hours of family-friendly comedies on ABC. Premiering in the fall of 1989, the popular block of shows dominated ratings.
Collider
What 'Willow' Learned From 'The Last Jedi'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Willow Episode 7.A sequel to the fantasy film classic Willow had been the subject of debate, discussion, and speculation for years after Ron Howard’s fantasy film debuted in theaters in 1988. While Willow received a mixed critical and financial reception, it has grown a strong cult fanbase, leading many to hope for a sequel that would return Warwick Davis to one of his most iconic roles. Disney+’s Willow finally fulfills that promise by reframing the titular character as the mentor of a new generation of heroes. However, Willow’s journey is a little bit more nuanced than what we may have expected; in fact, it mirrors the themes of one of the best “legacy sequels” in recent memory, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Collider
This Week's '1923' Gave Us a Lot of Setup and a Surprise Fate
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of 1923.1923 ended its third episode with such a shock that left us spending the following week on the edge of our seats. Would that be the end of Harrison Ford in Taylor Sheridan's world, or would Jacob Dutton pull through and continue the Dutton family legacy? What the shout-out at the end of the episode did was made us think that we'd instantly find Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) finally back home at the Yellowstone ranch. Instead, we watched a lot of setup and only a few answers as to what the ending of Episode 3 meant.
Collider
‘Beau Is Afraid’ Trailer: Ari Aster's Next Film Brings Adventure Out of Our Darkest Fears
A24 has finally released the first trailer for Beau Is Afraid, Ari Aster's mysterious project starring Joaquin Phoenix. Previously known as Disappointment Blvd., the movie marks the third partnership between Aster and A24, as the producing company has also backed the director's previous cerebral horror films Hereditary and Midsommar. Until...
Collider
Kiefer Sutherland Goes Down the 'Rabbit Hole' in New Poster
During Paramount+’s panel at the Television Critics Association presentation today, the streamer announced a slate of new titles that are making their way to the platform in 2023. With another promising year for their content — tent pole series Yellowstone continues to shatter records, as well as its spin-offs —, the streamer is looking to make their catalog even more interesting and diverse in the coming months. And they will kick it off with Rabbit Hole, a new thriller series starring 24’s Kiefer Sutherland.
Collider
From 'Ted Lasso' to 'Severance', Here Are 10 Apple TV+ Shows You Must Watch
So Tim Cook and Apple were a little late to the streaming vertical. That's okay because they have more than made up for it with some excellent programming over the last several years. From reeling in some of the biggest names in Hollywood to telling compelling and thought-provoking stories, AppleTV+ boasts some of the best shows that you may not have seen yet. Here are ten of their must-watch shows.
Collider
'Doctor Who' Adds Aneurin Barnard to Anniversary Special
Aneurin Barnard has been added to the upcoming season of the long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who. The actor took to Twitter to share the exciting news shortly after it was confirmed on the show's official Twitter account. It was stated that Barnard will join the series as the mysterious Roger...
Collider
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez to Star in 'Wildfire' Thriller
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is set to join Wildfire, a film written by Chaya Doswell that follows the story of a 7-year-old mute from an abusive home. The Doswell screenplay, which recently made the Black List, was acquired by Oscar and Emmy-nominated producer David Permut, alongside producer Dawn Krantz. Deadline...
Collider
Sneak Preview '23: 'Oppenheimer' and 9 Other Movies That Audiences are Looking Forward To in 2023
With 2022 now in the rearview mirror, audiences and cinephiles are looking ahead to what the next twelve months of cinema have in store. The year ahead is filled with all kinds of movies. Long-awaited comic-book sequels, more scary installments in popular horror movie franchises, star-powered musicals, a new Martin Scorsese film, and plenty of other movies destined to fill cinema screens across the country over the next twelve months.
Collider
Andy Serkis Teases His ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Villain
There are times when we love a movie so much, we look forward to it someday being made into a series and vice versa. For fans of the much-loved British TV series, Luther, that dream is coming to realization with the upcoming release of the feature film, Luther: The Fallen Sun. However, with these types of projects, there is always the danger of casting the wrong person for key roles. Idris Elba returns to his role as the titular troubled detective, Luther. However, there was the question of who might be the focus of his ire, and that villain will be portrayed by Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis, who has, in the lead-up to the feature’s release, teased his villainous character and how he views it.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
Collider
'The Last of Us’: Bella Ramsey on Perfecting Ellie’s Switchblade Trick
One of 2023's most anticipated pieces of media is the swiftly approaching series adaptation of the beloved PlayStation game The Last of Us. The series follows survivors Joel and Ellie on a journey across a post-apocalyptic version of the United States after the Cordyceps virus turns a majority of the population into zombie-like monsters called Clickers. Ahead of the series premiere on HBO this month, Collider's own Christina Radish sat down with series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to discuss their roles in The Last of Us and what they did to become Joel and Ellie.
Collider
10 Best Horror Movies From 'Down Under,' According to Rotten Tomatoes
Australia is infamous for its deadly wildlife and vast stretches of empty land where it is easy for one to get lost. This harsh environment makes the country perfect for a horror movie setting, and countless films have done just that. From serial killers to zombies, various sub-genres of horror have tackled the land down under, with more than a few proving to be breakout successes as they go on to conquer the rest of the world.
Collider
'12 Angry Men' Sets 4K Ultra HD Release Date
The 4K format has become extremely popular in the physical media market over the last number of years. One of the exciting aspects of it has been seeing our favorite classic films restored for the stunning format. Now, thanks to Kino Lorber, the next classic film coming to 4K is 1957’s 12 Angry Men directed by Sidney Lumet. The famous boutique label announced that the new edition will be released on March 28, 2023.
Collider
Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon to Lead Blumhouse & Atomic Monster's Next Thriller
Blumhouse Productions has just added to its ever-increasing list of projects in the pipeline, the horror-centric production company is once again teaming up with fellow horror titan Atomic Monster to make a new supernatural thriller, titled Night Swim. Production is moving fast on the project with Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon cast in the lead roles and a potential release date already set.
Collider
Peter Jackson's 'King Kong' Shows How to Do a Remake Right
There’s always an inherent danger in remaking a much-beloved classic film like King Kong. Even if a remake succeeds on its own, it will naturally be compared to its predecessor and face unreasonably high expectations. It's harder to have sympathy for the creators of a remake, as their task may have been a mistake from the beginning. All remakes are challenges, but revamping a classic like 1933’s King Kong was a particularly ambitious endeavor. Not only was the original film a game changer within the industry that revolutionized visual effects, but the titular character had become one of the most powerful symbols of cinematic imagination and wonder. However, Peter Jackson’s 2005 reimagining showed how to do a remake right by intertwining nostalgia with new additions.
Collider
Woody Harrelson Joins the Space Race in Greg Berlanti's 'Project Artemis'
Woody Harrelson has his eyes set on the space race. The three-time Academy Award-nominated actor has joined Project Artemis, an upcoming film from Apple Original Films, according to a report from Deadline. He joins previously announced cast members, which include Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Channing Tatum (Magic Mike), who star as the film's two leads. No additional information about his role in the movie has been revealed yet.
Comments / 0