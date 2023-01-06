ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi County, TN

wuwf.org

Goofy Golf, memories, and the legacy of its former owner

Today, iconic sites from the 1950s are few and far between. But just off of Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach, Goofy Golf is a staple of classic miniature golf. Sporting two uniquely vibrant 18-hole courses, Goofy Golf offers a slice of nostalgia and entertainment that everyone can enjoy. Built...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRG News 5

Driver crashes car into Destin tree line

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Co. deputies blocked off 98 Palms Blvd Monday morning after a driver crashed into a tree line. The crash happened around 9:30 am behind the Target shopping center off Main Street. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the scene told WKRG News 5 the driver was rushed to the hospital […]
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Eglin’s January road closures

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Here are Eglin’s road closures for January 2023. Check back for updates throughout the month. Jan. 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Range Road 200 from Range Road 214 to Range Road 201. Jan. 6 from...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
WJHL

Driver injured after striking trees, spilling steel pipes onto I-81

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was injured Monday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 North in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP states the crash occurred at 6:12 a.m. at mile marker 27. A tractor-trailer reportedly went off the left […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WKRG News 5

Hank Williams Jr. coming to The Wharf in 2023

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the biggest names in country music will hit the stage at The Wharf Amphitheater in 2023. The Wharf announced Hank Williams Jr. will be performing on Saturday, May 13. Old Crow Medicine Show will be the special guest at the concert. Other big names in country music that […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
wdhn.com

Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
ELBA, AL
WLOX

Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
niceville.com

Preliminary work beginning on Brooks Bridge replacement

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Preliminary construction work is set to begin on the Brooks Bridge Replacement project in Fort Walton Beach. Preliminary construction activities are beginning this month to make way for the construction of the new Brooks Bridge in Okaloosa County, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

