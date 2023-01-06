Read full article on original website
Goofy Golf, memories, and the legacy of its former owner
Today, iconic sites from the 1950s are few and far between. But just off of Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach, Goofy Golf is a staple of classic miniature golf. Sporting two uniquely vibrant 18-hole courses, Goofy Golf offers a slice of nostalgia and entertainment that everyone can enjoy. Built...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Fish Fry Friday is back for Knights of Columbus on the Emerald Coast
The Emerald Coast Council #11893 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its “2023 Fish Fry Fridays” at Resurrection Catholic Church in the Parish Hall at 259 Miramar Beach Drive in Miramar Beach. The Fish Fry Fridays will take place on Jan. 13 and 27, and Feb. 10...
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
Woman dies after thrown from horse at Florida rodeo
A woman died after she was thrown from a horse at a rodeo in the Florida panhandle, authorities said Sunday.
Remains found in golf bag at Douglas Lake identified through DNA Doe Project
Remains of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville were found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019.
Florida man becomes multi-millionaire after winning $15 million top lottery prize
A Pensacola man is now the fourth newest millionaire in 2023 from playing the Florida Lottery.
Driver crashes car into Destin tree line
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Co. deputies blocked off 98 Palms Blvd Monday morning after a driver crashed into a tree line. The crash happened around 9:30 am behind the Target shopping center off Main Street. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the scene told WKRG News 5 the driver was rushed to the hospital […]
Eglin’s January road closures
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Here are Eglin’s road closures for January 2023. Check back for updates throughout the month. Jan. 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Range Road 200 from Range Road 214 to Range Road 201. Jan. 6 from...
Santa Rosa Beach woman won $1M. The home she bought - uninsured - burned on move-in day.
Winning the lottery is supposed to be lucky, but not so much for local Kathryn Faver. The 58-year-old Santa Rosa Beach woman bought three scratch-off lottery tickets in September. The first two were duds, but the third was a $1 million winner. She won the $1 million prize from a...
‘It was intense’: Divers describe shark encounter off Pensacola coast
A man who had a close encounter with a shark and his friends who rushed to help him say they're thankful no one was hurt.
Barrel racer dies in Okaloosa County rodeo, deputies investigating: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
UPDATE (Jan. 10): The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the rodeo event at the Baker Area Community Center was hosted by the National Barrel Horse Association. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo. Officials […]
ECSO searching for missing, endangered woman last seen in October
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen in October. Hannah Louise Rolin, 24, was last seen on Oct. 8, 2022, on the 1000th-block of Forehand Road in the Cantonment area. ECSO said she is 5’8”, 169 lbs, and has brown hair and […]
Crestview man wanted for domestic violence arrested, Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Joshua Colley was taken into custody Monday after fleeing officers over the weekend. Colley was located at a home off Clover St. near the Auburn community northeast of Crestview. OCSO shut down roads to different neighborhoods Sunday to search for Colley after he fled […]
Driver injured after striking trees, spilling steel pipes onto I-81
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was injured Monday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 North in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP states the crash occurred at 6:12 a.m. at mile marker 27. A tractor-trailer reportedly went off the left […]
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
Hank Williams Jr. coming to The Wharf in 2023
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the biggest names in country music will hit the stage at The Wharf Amphitheater in 2023. The Wharf announced Hank Williams Jr. will be performing on Saturday, May 13. Old Crow Medicine Show will be the special guest at the concert. Other big names in country music that […]
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
Preliminary work beginning on Brooks Bridge replacement
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Preliminary construction work is set to begin on the Brooks Bridge Replacement project in Fort Walton Beach. Preliminary construction activities are beginning this month to make way for the construction of the new Brooks Bridge in Okaloosa County, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced.
