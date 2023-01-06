ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

toledo.com

Glass City River Wall to be Officially Recognized by City Council

The Glass City River Wall, the largest mural in the United States which is located on the bank of the Maumee River in East Toledo, is being officially recognized by Toledo City Council, lead by East Toledo Representative, Theresa Gadus. The mural’s designer, Gabe Gault, will be in attendance, as well as other members of the crew and management team.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces 2023 MLK Experience events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo and the University of Toledo have announced the 2023 MLK Experience events that are taking place this weekend. The MLK Experience, which is taking place from Jan. 13 through Jan. 16, is held to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who payed a crucial role in the civil rights movement in the United States.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Event Listing Released for Youth and Families with Disabilities

WHEN: January (More to come) WHERE: The Ability Center + community partners, Toledo Metroparks, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, and YWCA (see each event) About The Ability Center: The northwest Ohio agency strives to make our community the most disability friendly in the country by increasing independence for people with disabilities, discovering true passions, and changing the community’s perception of disability. The Ability Center has served the seven counties of Lucas, Ottawa, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Defiance, and Williams since 1920.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Open House Announced for St. Patrick of Heatherdowns School

Open House Announced for St. Patrick of Heatherdowns School. St. Patrick of Heatherdowns School, 4201 Heatherdowns Boulevard, will hold an open house on Sunday, January 29th from 12:30-2:30 pm for families considering the advantages of a private school education. All are welcome to tour the school, talk with the staff and learn more about the diverse education programs offered.
toledo.com

OhioMeansJobs Assistance at the Toledo Library

The Toledo Library and Lucas County are partnering to bring OhioMeansJobs Lucas County into Library branches twice a week from 1-5 p.m. OhioMeansJobs provides tools, resources, and assistance to help people with a successful job search. OhioMeansJobs Schedule:. Lagrange Branch - 1st Mondays. Oregon Branch - 1st Thursdays. South Branch...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo to upgrade 105 streets in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council held a special meeting Monday to discuss upgrades to 105 residential streets. Representatives from the city's Department of Utilities hammered out the finer details of the plan to use about $27 million to resurface 76 and reconstruct 29 of those roads. The areas...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo to announce MLK Weekend Experience events during press conference

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is holding a virtual press conference to announce the events for the 2023 MLK Weekend Experience. The City says the virtual press conference will take place on Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. and will include Mayor Kapszukiewicz, University of Toledo President Dr. Greg Postel and Human Relations Commission Chair Erin Baker.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

State program mediates nursing facility concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Pat Groves’ partner Cindy Dean went into the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility on Byrne Road, Groves couldn’t wait to get her out. “I was very anxious to get her out of there,” Groves said. Dean only ended up spending about a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Sylvania Area Family Services in need of donations

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Because of inflation, food insecurity is on the rise, leaving many families in our area struggling financially. Following the holiday season, Sylvania Area Family Services has noticed a decrease in donations. Last holiday season, many in the community showed their support and gave back during the...
SYLVANIA, OH
huroninsider.com

Body found in pond at assisted living community

SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Man shot Monday afternoon in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot Monday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2800 block of Eldora Drive at the Hidden Village Square apartment complex about 3:30 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been...
TOLEDO, OH
Fast Casual

Yogi, fitness guru takes over Ohio Clean Juice location

After years of being a Clean Juice guest at the Perrysburg, Ohio, location, Jennifer Sigmon, a registered health coach, yogi, and holistic nutrition and wellness practitioner, is now its owner. "I was so thrilled to learn about Clean Juice and what it represents," Sigmon said in a company press release....
PERRYSBURG, OH
toledo.com

Toledo School for the Arts Lottery Deadline Approaches

Ohio students who are looking for an award-winning arts integrated education from the number one charter school in the state have only a few short weeks to apply for the annual student lottery. Toledo School for the Arts’ enrollment lottery deadline is on January 27 2023 at 3pm. In...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local experts educate the community on Human Trafficking Prevention Month

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local experts are raising awareness this January in light of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month by educating the community on possible signs to look out for, and how to stop the crime. “The top three crimes in the world are drugs, illegal guns, and human trafficking,”...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - I-475/US-23 North is closed at Salisbury/Dussel Dr because of a semi that caught fire Tuesday morning. Fire crews from Maumee, Springfield Township, and Perrysburg Township were on scene, which happened around 6 a.m. Maumee police say the semi crashed while going north, just after the Maumee/Napoleon...
MAUMEE, OH

