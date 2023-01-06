Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
toledo.com
Glass City River Wall to be Officially Recognized by City Council
The Glass City River Wall, the largest mural in the United States which is located on the bank of the Maumee River in East Toledo, is being officially recognized by Toledo City Council, lead by East Toledo Representative, Theresa Gadus. The mural’s designer, Gabe Gault, will be in attendance, as well as other members of the crew and management team.
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces 2023 MLK Experience events
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo and the University of Toledo have announced the 2023 MLK Experience events that are taking place this weekend. The MLK Experience, which is taking place from Jan. 13 through Jan. 16, is held to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who payed a crucial role in the civil rights movement in the United States.
toledo.com
Event Listing Released for Youth and Families with Disabilities
WHEN: January (More to come) WHERE: The Ability Center + community partners, Toledo Metroparks, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, and YWCA (see each event) About The Ability Center: The northwest Ohio agency strives to make our community the most disability friendly in the country by increasing independence for people with disabilities, discovering true passions, and changing the community’s perception of disability. The Ability Center has served the seven counties of Lucas, Ottawa, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Defiance, and Williams since 1920.
toledo.com
Open House Announced for St. Patrick of Heatherdowns School
Open House Announced for St. Patrick of Heatherdowns School. St. Patrick of Heatherdowns School, 4201 Heatherdowns Boulevard, will hold an open house on Sunday, January 29th from 12:30-2:30 pm for families considering the advantages of a private school education. All are welcome to tour the school, talk with the staff and learn more about the diverse education programs offered.
toledo.com
OhioMeansJobs Assistance at the Toledo Library
The Toledo Library and Lucas County are partnering to bring OhioMeansJobs Lucas County into Library branches twice a week from 1-5 p.m. OhioMeansJobs provides tools, resources, and assistance to help people with a successful job search. OhioMeansJobs Schedule:. Lagrange Branch - 1st Mondays. Oregon Branch - 1st Thursdays. South Branch...
Toledo to upgrade 105 streets in 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council held a special meeting Monday to discuss upgrades to 105 residential streets. Representatives from the city's Department of Utilities hammered out the finer details of the plan to use about $27 million to resurface 76 and reconstruct 29 of those roads. The areas...
13abc.com
City of Toledo to announce MLK Weekend Experience events during press conference
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is holding a virtual press conference to announce the events for the 2023 MLK Weekend Experience. The City says the virtual press conference will take place on Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. and will include Mayor Kapszukiewicz, University of Toledo President Dr. Greg Postel and Human Relations Commission Chair Erin Baker.
13abc.com
State program mediates nursing facility concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Pat Groves’ partner Cindy Dean went into the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility on Byrne Road, Groves couldn’t wait to get her out. “I was very anxious to get her out of there,” Groves said. Dean only ended up spending about a...
huroninsider.com
Firelands Regional Medical Center announces their first baby of 2023
SANDUSKY – Firelands Regional Medical Center has announced the first baby to arrive at the hospital in 2023. The newborn’s first name is Kaius, and he was born to Joshua and Amber this week.
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
Sylvania Area Family Services in need of donations
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Because of inflation, food insecurity is on the rise, leaving many families in our area struggling financially. Following the holiday season, Sylvania Area Family Services has noticed a decrease in donations. Last holiday season, many in the community showed their support and gave back during the...
huroninsider.com
Body found in pond at assisted living community
SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
toledo.com
The 2023 MLK Experience: A Tribute to the Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The City of Toledo and The University of Toledo, are proud to announce the 2023 MLK Experience to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who played a crucial role in the civil rights movement in the United States. MLK’s message of nonviolence and his efforts to promote...
Man shot Monday afternoon in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot Monday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2800 block of Eldora Drive at the Hidden Village Square apartment complex about 3:30 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been...
Fast Casual
Yogi, fitness guru takes over Ohio Clean Juice location
After years of being a Clean Juice guest at the Perrysburg, Ohio, location, Jennifer Sigmon, a registered health coach, yogi, and holistic nutrition and wellness practitioner, is now its owner. "I was so thrilled to learn about Clean Juice and what it represents," Sigmon said in a company press release....
toledo.com
Toledo School for the Arts Lottery Deadline Approaches
Ohio students who are looking for an award-winning arts integrated education from the number one charter school in the state have only a few short weeks to apply for the annual student lottery. Toledo School for the Arts’ enrollment lottery deadline is on January 27 2023 at 3pm. In...
13abc.com
Local experts educate the community on Human Trafficking Prevention Month
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local experts are raising awareness this January in light of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month by educating the community on possible signs to look out for, and how to stop the crime. “The top three crimes in the world are drugs, illegal guns, and human trafficking,”...
13abc.com
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - I-475/US-23 North is closed at Salisbury/Dussel Dr because of a semi that caught fire Tuesday morning. Fire crews from Maumee, Springfield Township, and Perrysburg Township were on scene, which happened around 6 a.m. Maumee police say the semi crashed while going north, just after the Maumee/Napoleon...
Person hospitalized in critical condition after central Toledo stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been stabbed and hospitalized in critical condition Monday night, Toledo police said. The stabbing happened in the 1300 block of Palmwood Avenue in central Toledo. TPD said there is a person of interest, but no one is in custody. If you have information,...
Comments / 3