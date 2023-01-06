Read full article on original website
This South Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
U.S. Postal Service employees charged in million dollar national coronavirus fraud scheme
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Three former U.S. Postal Service employees were recently charged in an alleged million dollar national coronavirus fraud ring. Authorities say Tiffany McFadden, 40, Cherry Lewis, 43, and Keisha Lewis, 33, were involved in the scheme of 400 fraudulent Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications, the majority from South Carolina applicants.
WCNC
Fact Check: Changes to child support in North Carolina
Every four years, the North Carolina General Assembly updates the child support guidelines. Here are some of the changes.
WCNC
Number of human trafficking cases in South Carolina rose in 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the tenth anniversary of its creation, the South Carolina Task Force on Human Trafficking has released its 2022 Annual Report showing an increase in the number of human trafficking cases. According to the report, South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) supported the investigations of 416 cases...
wach.com
South Carolina is short truck drivers by the thousands, the SCDMV is trying to help
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Over the past few years, the cost of just about everything has gone up. Whether we like it or not, we've all become familiar with the term supply chain issues. Part of that problem is tied to a lack of truck drivers during the pandemic.
iheart.com
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
WSAV-TV
South Carolina health officials say COVID-19 spike makes masks necessary in some counties
44 of 46 counties in Palmetto State are either medium or High exposure rate for the virus. South Carolina health officials say COVID-19 spike …. 44 of 46 counties in Palmetto State are either medium or High exposure rate for the virus. Walhourville fire, police chief sworn in. The City...
FOX Carolina
Who is the judge overseeing the Murdaugh murder trial?
South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton B. Newman is the judge overseeing the court cases involving disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with the murders of his wife and youngest son. Newman was born in Kingstree and raised in Greeleyville. He graduated valedictorian of Williamsburg County Training School before...
Former SC gubernatorial hopeful leaving Democratic party
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Senator Mia McLeod announced Tuesday she is leaving the Democratic party saying it “no longer espouses the values my constituents and I hold dear.” McLeod campaigned to become the Democratic nominee for governor during the 2022 election, but ultimately lost the nomination for former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham. The state […]
Declutter and donate: Palmetto Goodwill keeps 15,000 tons of trash out of South Carolina landfills
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Holiday gifts mean finding room in closets for all the new goodies, but when new clothes need to be squeezed in, where do all the old items go? There’s is a better alternative to throwing things in the trash. Elliot Smalley, chief marketing and mission officer for Palmetto Goodwill, said […]
WCNC
Will North Carolina legalize online sports betting?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers expect a "renewed effort" to legalize online sports betting in 2023 as more states nationwide allow legal wagering on games. During an appearance in Charlotte Monday, North Carolina Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, a Republican, said he believes there will be enough support to bring online betting to North Carolina. The state senate passed a bill last summer but it fell apart in the House amid concerns from critics that sanctioning sports gambling would create addicts, leading to increases in theft, embezzlement and debt.
SC Governor wants pay increases for teachers, law enforcement, state employees in 2023
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster unveiled his executive budget for the upcoming fiscal year Friday morning.
Greer man sentenced to 7 years for Medicaid fraud
A Greer man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple federal charges of South Carolina Medicaid fraud. The fraud totaled over $1 million.
FOX Carolina
Greenville, Spartanburg in top 5 counties for reported human trafficking
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Attorney General Alan Wilson released the 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force annual report that details the magnitude of human trafficking in South Carolina. According to the report. the top five counties for reported human trafficking include Greenville, Charleston, Richland, Horry and Spartanburg. The data...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of South Carolina residents
Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“E” is for Eight Box Law [1882]
“E” is for Eight Box Law [1882]. The Eight Box Law of 1882 was an election law designed to ensure white supremacy in South Carolina without violating the Fifteenth Amendment—which barred states from depriving their citizens of the vote on the basis of race. The law provided for separate ballot boxes for each of the eight offices, including, state senator, state representative, congressman, governor, and other statewide offices. Any ballot cast in an incorrect box was disallowed. Election managers were required to read the labels to illiterate voters—enabling election officials to read them correctly to white voters and incorrectly to black voters. This was not a violation of federal law and would be difficult to prove in court. In just six years, the Eight Box Law reduced the number of black voters from 58,000 to 14,000.
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
NC mom calls for safer labels after son is accidentally poisoned
CARY, N.C. — A Cary mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her son ingested harmful chemicals, mistaking it for candy. Conner Taylor rang in the New Year a few hours early on Dec. 31. He and his young cousins celebrated the start of 2023 at the age-appropriate time of 8 p.m. and finished the night with games and prizes.
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is South Carolina’s Best BBQ
South Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for South Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Jackie Hite’s in Leesville South Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
WJCL
Dog lost in South Carolina found 3 years later, and 400 miles from home
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — A pet dog lost three years ago in South Carolina is being reunited with its owner. Roscoe was brought to All4Paws after someone found him near Highway 17 with an injured leg. Peyton Kennedy says they don't typically take in strays, but she felt like...
