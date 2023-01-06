ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

U.S. Postal Service employees charged in million dollar national coronavirus fraud scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Three former U.S. Postal Service employees were recently charged in an alleged million dollar national coronavirus fraud ring. Authorities say Tiffany McFadden, 40, Cherry Lewis, 43, and Keisha Lewis, 33, were involved in the scheme of 400 fraudulent Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications, the majority from South Carolina applicants.
Number of human trafficking cases in South Carolina rose in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the tenth anniversary of its creation, the South Carolina Task Force on Human Trafficking has released its 2022 Annual Report showing an increase in the number of human trafficking cases. According to the report, South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) supported the investigations of 416 cases...
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
Who is the judge overseeing the Murdaugh murder trial?

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton B. Newman is the judge overseeing the court cases involving disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with the murders of his wife and youngest son. Newman was born in Kingstree and raised in Greeleyville. He graduated valedictorian of Williamsburg County Training School before...
Former SC gubernatorial hopeful leaving Democratic party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Senator Mia McLeod announced Tuesday she is leaving the Democratic party saying it “no longer espouses the values my constituents and I hold dear.” McLeod campaigned to become the Democratic nominee for governor during the 2022 election, but ultimately lost the nomination for former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham. The state […]
Will North Carolina legalize online sports betting?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers expect a "renewed effort" to legalize online sports betting in 2023 as more states nationwide allow legal wagering on games. During an appearance in Charlotte Monday, North Carolina Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, a Republican, said he believes there will be enough support to bring online betting to North Carolina. The state senate passed a bill last summer but it fell apart in the House amid concerns from critics that sanctioning sports gambling would create addicts, leading to increases in theft, embezzlement and debt.
Greenville, Spartanburg in top 5 counties for reported human trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Attorney General Alan Wilson released the 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force annual report that details the magnitude of human trafficking in South Carolina. According to the report. the top five counties for reported human trafficking include Greenville, Charleston, Richland, Horry and Spartanburg. The data...
“E” is for Eight Box Law [1882]

“E” is for Eight Box Law [1882]. The Eight Box Law of 1882 was an election law designed to ensure white supremacy in South Carolina without violating the Fifteenth Amendment—which barred states from depriving their citizens of the vote on the basis of race. The law provided for separate ballot boxes for each of the eight offices, including, state senator, state representative, congressman, governor, and other statewide offices. Any ballot cast in an incorrect box was disallowed. Election managers were required to read the labels to illiterate voters—enabling election officials to read them correctly to white voters and incorrectly to black voters. This was not a violation of federal law and would be difficult to prove in court. In just six years, the Eight Box Law reduced the number of black voters from 58,000 to 14,000.
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
NC mom calls for safer labels after son is accidentally poisoned

CARY, N.C. — A Cary mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her son ingested harmful chemicals, mistaking it for candy. Conner Taylor rang in the New Year a few hours early on Dec. 31. He and his young cousins celebrated the start of 2023 at the age-appropriate time of 8 p.m. and finished the night with games and prizes.
The Food Network Says This Is South Carolina’s Best BBQ

South Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for South Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Jackie Hite’s in Leesville South Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
