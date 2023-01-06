Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Fails to Land Safety Robert Rahimi as He Picks SMU
For the second time in as many weeks, the West Virginia football program falls just shy of landing a transfer player that had WVU in his top three. First, it was Amari Gainer, who ended up picking North Carolina. This time around, it’s safety Robert “Rocket” Rahimi deciding to transfer to SMU over WVU or Kansas State. Rahimi tweeted his final decision Tuesday afternoon after revealing he would make his choice public in the next day or so on Sunday night.
wvsportsnow.com
Huggins Would be ‘Totally Shocked’ if Jose Perez’s Appeal Clears Before Baylor Game
WVU head coach Bob Huggins was asked on Tuesday if Jose Perez’s appeal would be cleared before the Baylor game. Huggins didn’t hold back his thoughts on the NCAA taking their time. “First of all, I’d be totally shocked [if it got cleared by tomorrow] and that it’s...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: Bob Huggins, Jimmy Bell Preview Baylor and How to Turn the Ship Around
WVU head coach Bob Huggins and forward Jimmy Bell met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to preview the matchup against Baylor. Both WVU and Baylor head into Wednesday’s game 0-3 in conference play. Huggins talked about what his team is missing right now as well scouting former WVU...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 10
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Former WVU WR Reese Smith Decides to Transfer to Liberty. West Virginia Fails to Land Safety Robert Rahimi as He Picks SMU. Update (1:20 PM) – Update (12:30 PM) – Update (11:30...
wvsportsnow.com
Former WVU OL Jordan White Commits to Liberty
On the same day that former WVU WR Reese Smith committed to Liberty, OL Jordan White announced his decision to join the Flames as well. White entered the portal back on December 9, 2022. White, who played 51 snaps in 2020 and then received a redshirt in 2021, was counted...
wvsportsnow.com
Ex-Mountaineer Jalen Bridges Set to Make Return with Baylor on Wednesday
Former WVU F Jalen Bridges is set to return to Morgantown as his new team, Baylor, comes to play West Virginia on Wednesday. Bridges transferred from WVU to Baylor last April. Bridges is in his third season playing in college basketball, two with West Virginia and one with Baylor. The Fairmont native played in 61 games for the Mountaineers from 2020-22, starting in 52 of those games. Bridges was apart of the 2021 NCAA Tournament team which he started the second half of the season on.
wvsportsnow.com
Former WVU WR Reese Smith Decides to Transfer to Liberty
Former West Virginia wide receiver Reese Smith has found a new opportunity with Liberty. Smith announced that he is committing to the Flames Tuesday night by sharing a graphic on Twitter. This comes after he decided to transfer out of WVU about a month ago. The Kentucky native is coming...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Jordan Titus Named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week; Mountaineers Now Ranked No. 24
Tuesday has proved to be a big day for the West Virginia Wrestling program. Following a pair stellar performances on the mat in West Virginia’s two previous matches, Mountaineers redshirt freshman Jordan Titus was announced as the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. This came ahead...
wvsportsnow.com
Tulsa Hires Former Mountaineer Ryan Stanchek as OL Coach
A former Mountaineer player continues to move up the coaching ranks. Ryan Stanchek, who played a critical role as a key member of West Virginia’s offensive line during one of the most successful periods in program history, has been hired by Tulsa as their new offensive line coach. Stanchek spent the 2022 season as the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Austin Peay.
wvsportsnow.com
Former Mountaineer Tykee Smith Records Sack in National Title Win with Georgia
From Mountaineer to two-time national champion. That’s now the Tykee Smith story. After not actually getting to play in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season due to an injury, Smith was able to fully enjoy this undefeated championship season with Georgia. The Bulldogs demolished TCU, a Big 12 program Smith was familiar with during his time at WVU, 65-7 to repeat as national champions.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Wrestlers Riding Momentum for Upcoming Road Trip
PITTSBURGH, Pa.— Prior to Sunday’s upset victory, West Virginia had been struggling on the mat against Pittsburgh. The Mountaineers had been defeated in back-to-back matches by the Panthers, including a 37-3 drubbing the last time West Virginia was inside the Fitzgerald Field House, the largest margin of victory for Pittsburgh in the rivalry since 1978.
wvsportsnow.com
Michael Hayes Fell in Love with West Virginia Despite Interest from Other Major Programs
West Virginia needed a quality kicker and Michael Hayes wanted to be with a Power 5 program. It became a match made in Almost Heaven. WV Sports Now spoke with the Georgia State transfer kicker about what led him to becoming a Mountaineer and what he brings to the WVU program. Hayes even clears up any speculation over his role since he has experience as both a place kicker and punter, but only one spot is currently open for WVU.
WBOY
Baylor at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three games into Big 12 play, the Mountaineers are still looking for their first Big 12 win of the season. But so, too, are their next opponent. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup. Baylor at WVU men’s basketball game information. Date:...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Earns Upset Victory Over No. 21 Pitt in Backyard Brawl Dual Meet
PITTSBURGH, Pa.— After Pittsburgh was victorious on the football field back in September, West Virginia took revenge on the mat in the wrestling edition of the Backyard Brawl on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers used late efforts in multiple bouts to outlast the No. 21 ranked Panthers 24-11 inside the...
Transfer linebacker JB Brown commits to Kansas
Kansas has officially added to its transfer portal class. On Sunday, transfer linebackerJB Brown announced his commitment to Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks. The Bowling Green transfer’s decision comes following his official visit to KU, which he took over the weekend. He has two seasons of playing eligibility left, with a redshirt available too.
WVU OL Chris Mayo Announces Transfer Destination
Former West Virginia offensive lineman Chris Mayo announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Eastern Michigan. Mayo made one appearance last season, the only of his career. The Depthford, NJ native earned first team All-MAPL (Mid-Atlantic Prep League) selection in his senior season at the Peddie School and...
Food Network Says This is the Most Awesome BBQ Joint in Missouri
Everyone has a food opinion they feel strongly about. However, I tend to pay special attention when an entire network dedicated to food declares they know which BBQ joint in Missouri is the most awesome of them all and that's what just happened. Food Network just landed their "Best Barbeque...
Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance
A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
