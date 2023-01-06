ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Fails to Land Safety Robert Rahimi as He Picks SMU

For the second time in as many weeks, the West Virginia football program falls just shy of landing a transfer player that had WVU in his top three. First, it was Amari Gainer, who ended up picking North Carolina. This time around, it’s safety Robert “Rocket” Rahimi deciding to transfer to SMU over WVU or Kansas State. Rahimi tweeted his final decision Tuesday afternoon after revealing he would make his choice public in the next day or so on Sunday night.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 10

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Former WVU WR Reese Smith Decides to Transfer to Liberty. West Virginia Fails to Land Safety Robert Rahimi as He Picks SMU. Update (1:20 PM) – Update (12:30 PM) – Update (11:30...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Former WVU OL Jordan White Commits to Liberty

On the same day that former WVU WR Reese Smith committed to Liberty, OL Jordan White announced his decision to join the Flames as well. White entered the portal back on December 9, 2022. White, who played 51 snaps in 2020 and then received a redshirt in 2021, was counted...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Ex-Mountaineer Jalen Bridges Set to Make Return with Baylor on Wednesday

Former WVU F Jalen Bridges is set to return to Morgantown as his new team, Baylor, comes to play West Virginia on Wednesday. Bridges transferred from WVU to Baylor last April. Bridges is in his third season playing in college basketball, two with West Virginia and one with Baylor. The Fairmont native played in 61 games for the Mountaineers from 2020-22, starting in 52 of those games. Bridges was apart of the 2021 NCAA Tournament team which he started the second half of the season on.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Former WVU WR Reese Smith Decides to Transfer to Liberty

Former West Virginia wide receiver Reese Smith has found a new opportunity with Liberty. Smith announced that he is committing to the Flames Tuesday night by sharing a graphic on Twitter. This comes after he decided to transfer out of WVU about a month ago. The Kentucky native is coming...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Tulsa Hires Former Mountaineer Ryan Stanchek as OL Coach

A former Mountaineer player continues to move up the coaching ranks. Ryan Stanchek, who played a critical role as a key member of West Virginia’s offensive line during one of the most successful periods in program history, has been hired by Tulsa as their new offensive line coach. Stanchek spent the 2022 season as the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Austin Peay.
TULSA, OK
wvsportsnow.com

Former Mountaineer Tykee Smith Records Sack in National Title Win with Georgia

From Mountaineer to two-time national champion. That’s now the Tykee Smith story. After not actually getting to play in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season due to an injury, Smith was able to fully enjoy this undefeated championship season with Georgia. The Bulldogs demolished TCU, a Big 12 program Smith was familiar with during his time at WVU, 65-7 to repeat as national champions.
ATHENS, GA
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Wrestlers Riding Momentum for Upcoming Road Trip

PITTSBURGH, Pa.— Prior to Sunday’s upset victory, West Virginia had been struggling on the mat against Pittsburgh. The Mountaineers had been defeated in back-to-back matches by the Panthers, including a 37-3 drubbing the last time West Virginia was inside the Fitzgerald Field House, the largest margin of victory for Pittsburgh in the rivalry since 1978.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wvsportsnow.com

Michael Hayes Fell in Love with West Virginia Despite Interest from Other Major Programs

West Virginia needed a quality kicker and Michael Hayes wanted to be with a Power 5 program. It became a match made in Almost Heaven. WV Sports Now spoke with the Georgia State transfer kicker about what led him to becoming a Mountaineer and what he brings to the WVU program. Hayes even clears up any speculation over his role since he has experience as both a place kicker and punter, but only one spot is currently open for WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Baylor at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three games into Big 12 play, the Mountaineers are still looking for their first Big 12 win of the season. But so, too, are their next opponent. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup. Baylor at WVU men’s basketball game information. Date:...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Transfer linebacker JB Brown commits to Kansas

Kansas has officially added to its transfer portal class. On Sunday, transfer linebackerJB Brown announced his commitment to Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks. The Bowling Green transfer’s decision comes following his official visit to KU, which he took over the weekend. He has two seasons of playing eligibility left, with a redshirt available too.
LAWRENCE, KS
MountaineerMaven

WVU OL Chris Mayo Announces Transfer Destination

Former West Virginia offensive lineman Chris Mayo announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Eastern Michigan. Mayo made one appearance last season, the only of his career. The Depthford, NJ native earned first team All-MAPL (Mid-Atlantic Prep League) selection in his senior season at the Peddie School and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance

A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
WHEELING, WV

