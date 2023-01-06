Former WVU F Jalen Bridges is set to return to Morgantown as his new team, Baylor, comes to play West Virginia on Wednesday. Bridges transferred from WVU to Baylor last April. Bridges is in his third season playing in college basketball, two with West Virginia and one with Baylor. The Fairmont native played in 61 games for the Mountaineers from 2020-22, starting in 52 of those games. Bridges was apart of the 2021 NCAA Tournament team which he started the second half of the season on.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO