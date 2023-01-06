Read full article on original website
Related
Truth About Cars
QOTD: Is It Time for Federal Intervention on AV Testing?
Earlier today I wrote about how Tesla seems to be pushing for fewer safety guards on its so-called "Full-Self Driving" system even as it opens the program up to more "beta testers" and even as accidents involving the system and Tesla's Autopilot pile up. What I didn't mention, probably because I suspect it's common knowledge among our readership, is that there aren't federal rules governing these sorts of beta tests on public roads.
Truth About Cars
Elon Musk Tweet Leads to Investigation of Tesla
Stop me if you've heard this before -- Elon Musk tweeted something that has him and/or one of his companies in trouble with regulators. From CNN: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Monday that it is in contact with Tesla about Musk’s tweet in which he “agreed” that Tesla drivers should be allowed to disable the alert reminding them to keep their hands on the steering wheel while in “Full Self Driving” mode, which is a driver assist system in an early “beta” version that does not fully drive the car itself.
Truth About Cars
Dealer Develops Home-Brew Fix for TikTok-Inspired Hyundai and Kia Thieves
Owners of older Hyundai and Kia models have had a rough go over the last few months. A TikTok video made them the targets of thefts and break-ins after it was discovered that the vehicles didn’t have electronic immobilizers. Some have sued, some are resorting to old-school measures like “The Club,” and others are looking to dealers for help. A dealer service director in St. Louis came up with an answer.
Truth About Cars
Love Classic JDM Cars? Read This!
As you might know, our corporate parents and partners run a whole bunch of forums. One that might interest you if you like Japanese Domestic Cars (JDM) is Classic JDM forum. This is your one-stop shop for Supras, GT-Rs, 3000GTs, and more. Many of you grew up with these cars,...
Truth About Cars
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Review - Watts Going On
Permanent-magnetic drive motor (200hp, 266lb-ft) Single electric motor and gearset, front-wheel drive. 125 city / 104 highway / 115 combined (EPA Rating) 1.9 city / 2.3 highway / 2.1 combined. (NRCan Rating) Base Price. $32,695 US / $44,748 CAN. As Tested. $37,885 US / $52,042 CAN. Prices include $995 destination...
Truth About Cars
GM and Ford Partner With Google to Promote 'Virtual Power Plants'
General Motors and Ford Motor Company have joined forces with Google – and a collection of businesses focused on solar power – to advance “virtual power plants” (VPPs). If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, it basically entails leveraging distributed energy networks to create a more flexible and efficient power grid. Though the entire concept hinges on networking countless devices together via collective energy rationing whenever demand spikes.
Truth About Cars
Australian Honda Civic Type R First-Year Allocation Sold Out in Less Than a Day
Things are slowly starting to normalize in the new car market as automakers regain footing after a brutal few years of supply chain disruptions and a pandemic. But while it might be getting easier to buy a new car, desirable new cars are a different story. Some dealers take reservations, some don’t, and most add thousands to the bottom line on cars like the Toyota GR Corolla and Honda Civic Type R as demand far outstrips supply. As it turns out, the situation is the same everywhere, including Australia, where Honda dealers say the Civic Type R’s first-year allocation has sold out in less than 24 hours.
Phone Arena
Walmart is running an absolutely insane Apple AirPods Pro sale
After being officially discontinued by Apple on the heels of the long overdue announcement of their successors to the global true wireless earbuds throne, you may have expected to see the first-gen AirPods Pro hit lower and lower holiday prices as third-party retailers attempted to clear lingering inventory. But that...
Truth About Cars
Porsche Announces Retro Racing-Inspired Wraps for the 911 Dakar
The Porsche 911 Dakar is set to join the ranks of ultra-cool but ultra-expensive and difficult-to-find models in the automaker’s vast catalog, but that hasn’t stopped it from offering upgrades for the car. To celebrate the car’s rally roots, Porsche announced a series of retro wraps inspired by the brand’s run in the East African Safari Rally and the Paris-Dakar Rally in the 1970s and 80s.
Truth About Cars
That’s Grand: Record Numbers of Car Payments Exceed $1,000/mo
If you’re thinking that an ever-climbing percentage of the average household income is being allocated toward car debt – you’re exactly right. According to third-party industry watchers, the number of notes with a monthly payment of $1,000 or more has risen to record heights. How many? A...
Truth About Cars
Chevrolet Drops Official Shots Of Corvette E-Ray
Chevrolet will unveil the hybrid, all-wheel drive Corvette E-Ray next week. January 17 is the date to keep in mind, and there's a teaser video. That video shows that the car has a wider stance, side intakes, quad exhaust tips, and a lower front fascia. Inside we see a button...
Carscoops
BMW M5 Shooting Brake Hearse; Now We’ve Truly Seen It All
There are a lot of unusual hearses all over the world but not many of them have the power output and exotic flair to match the pictured BMW M5-based model. The BMW M5 Shooting Brake Coupe Hearse as we may call it was spotted in Athens, Greece by Stelios Trantalidis. We don’t know for sure if it is based on a genuine M5 E60 but it looks like it judging from the bodykit. This generation was also available in five-door Touring form, but the hearse builders used the traditional four-door sedan as a donor car, getting creative with the design.
Android Authority
The JBL Bar 1300X is like a full surround sound system, but in a soundbar
It's a soundbar when you need it and a full surround system when you want a little more. The JBL Bar 1300X landed at CES 2023. This modular system has two detachable rear speakers for when you want that full surround experience. The soundbar goes for $1,700 and will be...
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 1985 Chrysler New Yorker
It's time to party like it's 1985. If you have $2,500 you're willing to part with and the time to spend on a project car. It has a 2.2-liter turbo mill and an automatic trans. It needs new tires, some brake work, and maybe a new alternator. It also has some rust on the rockers and the roof apparently needs to be painted.
Truth About Cars
TTAC Throwback 1989 Lincoln Town Car
Lincoln’s famous tagline was “What a Luxury Car Should be,” and as the proud owner of a 1989 Town Car, this writer has no desire to quibble with their ad copy. Indeed, it’s one of the best cars ever to grace my driveway. The Townie was acquired as a direct trade for a Honda Magna 750 motorcycle; I know which of the two has given me greater pleasure, and it has four doors and four wheels. Besides, the bike would’ve probably killed me.
Truth About Cars
Cox Forecasts Used Vehicle Pricing Trends for 2023
Wholesale used-vehicle prices continued to climb during the last weeks of 2022, though the overall trend actually had secondhand valuations down by 15 percent for the entire year. That’s due largely to auction prices cooling off after the summer ended and the situation has many speculating that 2023 could be the first year we see massively inflated car prices begin to return to normal.
How to unlock an Apple device when its owner dies
If you have recently lost a friend or family member, you may be looking to gain access to the loved one’s phone, computer or tablet to get personal data left behind. Whether you’re looking for photos, passwords or other information, it’s frustrating when you don’t know a passcode to simply access it. I’ve gathered the steps you should follow to unlock an Apple device if its owner dies. This first step will only work if the device’s late owner backed up data to iCloud. While it’s easy to turn on automatic backups, sometimes Apple users forget to do this and photos and data may only...
The Ring Car Cam Lets You Monitor Your Vehicle 24/7 — See How Much It Costs
The home security company Ring is “ringing” in the new year with an innovative way to keep a close eye on your vehicle at all times. The company’s latest product, the Ring Car Cam, is a dual-facing dashboard security camera that comes equipped with night vision and the ability to detect motion.
electrek.co
Veer launches new low-cost electric boat for the average Joe that won’t sink your wallet
Electric boats offer major advantages for beginner and experienced boaters alike. But cleaner, quieter and more enjoyable boating often comes with a seriously hefty price tag. Or at least it used to before the Veer X13 was announced earlier this week. Compared to the prices we’re used to seeing, the...
Digital Trends
Samsung’s smart refrigerator just got a huge price cut
The Samsung Family Hub refrigerators are some of the most innovative and functional appliances we’ve ever seen. With this line of refrigerators, Samsung brings a whole new meaning to the term smart refrigerator, and right now they are offering significant discounts on just about every model. With prices as low as $1,700 after a discount of $467, this sale is impossible to ignore. If you’ve been considering adding a smart refrigerator to your kitchen or even if you’re simply on the hunt for a new fridge, the Family Hub lineup is absolutely worth your consideration. After all, your refrigerator is one of the most essential appliances in your home, and nobody makes a more advanced refrigerator than Samsung.
Comments / 0