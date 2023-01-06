Read full article on original website
Related
The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists
Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts
It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
My Grandma’s Simple Storage Hack Has Made Fridge Cleanup So Much Easier
Allison is a writer and mother of two living in Ohio. Her writing is focused around self-improvement, mental health, life lessons, and parenting all with one purpose: to live a fulfilled life. When she's not writing she's likely throwing a baseball in the front yard with her son or planning family trips to national parks in their Airstream Basecamp. You can read more from her on medium.com/@allisonditmer.
How late can you eat dinner? Science explains when to eat meals.
Evidence suggests the time you choose to eat, and how big those meals are, can make a huge difference when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight.
CNBC
Certain cereals can actually lower your energy to start the day. Reach for these breakfast foods instead
If cereal is your go-to breakfast, you may be lowering your energy levels before your day has even started. Eating cereals that are high in sugar, and other simple carbohydrates like white bread that immediately break down into sugar, will lead to an instant spike in your blood sugar, according to Dr. Nancy Rahnama, an internist and clinical nutritionist.
suggest.com
How To Make Julia Child’s Two-Ingredient ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time,’ But Healthier
Pommes Anna is truly a culinary marvel, being regarded as the supreme potato recipe of all time by the late, legendary French chef Julia Child. Its extraordinarily simple ingredient list, consisting of only potatoes and butter, may seem a bit mysterious when it comes to how it made Child’s hall of fame, but the technique is key here.
Vets share 5 reasons why cats spray — and tips to keep them from marking your walls and stinking up your home
Cats mostly spray to mark territory and communicate with other cats. Here's how to pinpoint the cause of indoor spraying and stop it for good.
Epicurious
This Mini Pitcher Is Useful for Much More Than Your Lattes
As a teenager who thought that vanilla lattes were a personality trait, my entire vision of a luxurious home built for cool, powerful adults was that it would have an espresso machine in it. Now, I’m neither cool nor powerful, and my home doesn’t even have a dishwasher. But I do have the Breville Bambino Plus, a relatively affordable little espresso machine that makes darn good coffee (read more about why we love it here). I think my teenage self would be impressed by my fancy coffee apparatus, but also disappointed that I never really make vanilla lattes. I don’t actually even use the milk steamer on the machine all that much. I mostly make plain espresso or Americanos. But I still use the stainless-steel milk-steaming pitchers that came with the espresso machine almost every day.
Woman Concocts Easiest Hack for Getting Paint Off Glass so She Didn't Have to Waste Time Taping
This is sheer brilliance.
Comments / 0