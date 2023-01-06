As a teenager who thought that vanilla lattes were a personality trait, my entire vision of a luxurious home built for cool, powerful adults was that it would have an espresso machine in it. Now, I’m neither cool nor powerful, and my home doesn’t even have a dishwasher. But I do have the Breville Bambino Plus, a relatively affordable little espresso machine that makes darn good coffee (read more about why we love it here). I think my teenage self would be impressed by my fancy coffee apparatus, but also disappointed that I never really make vanilla lattes. I don’t actually even use the milk steamer on the machine all that much. I mostly make plain espresso or Americanos. But I still use the stainless-steel milk-steaming pitchers that came with the espresso machine almost every day.

