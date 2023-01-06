Read full article on original website
Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ Kicks Off Book Tour This Week in Evansville
Those of us who call Indiana home already know that there are lots of interesting places to see and things to do here in the Hoosier state. Things are changing all the time, though, and it never hurts to be informed, updated, or reminded of the best that Indiana has to offer. A new book called 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die seems to do just that. The book's author, Jamie Ward, is coming is kicking off her book tour this Friday in Evansville and you'll have the chance to meet her and get an autographed copy of the book.
A ‘Fear Factor’ Experience is Coming to an Evansville, Indiana Escape Room
Do you have what it takes to face your fears with your friends? You'll have the opportunity to do just that with an experience in Evansville based on the popular show Fear Factor. I remember not wanting to miss an episode of the hit show Fear Factor when I was...
Where Can You Find Red Pandas in Southern Indiana?
So, every year, we consult our magic 8 ball called "the internet" about things that people have been searching for in the area. We want to make sure that you have all the information you need right at your fingertips. One of the things that people searched for A LOT in 2022 was "Where to Find Red Pandas in the Evansville area." My guess is that they watched Turning Red and had to see some cuteness for themselves.
New Car Wash May Be Coming to a Unique Location on Evansville’s East Side
While it would take some time to reach Dollar General territory, it feels like we've seen a number of new automatic car washes pop up in and around Evansville over the past few years. It seems that trend may continue in 2023 with news that another new car wash company is looking to set up shop on Evansville's east side in a spot that, to me, is hard to picture a car wash sitting on.
Beat the Winter Blues with Indoor Swim Lessons in the Evansville-Owensboro Area
YMCA- Register online now for swim lessons. There are many options available to choose from, there is bound to be a lesson option that would be best suited to your needs. From parent-tot lessons for ages 6 months to 3 years to group lessons if you want to practice your social butterfly stroke (see what I did there?) to private swim lessons. You can achieve your lifeguard certification at the Y as well. You can register online or by calling 270-926-9622.
Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023
So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
Talented Kentucky Baker Fulfills Life-Long Dream of Owning Her Own Store
I remember where I was the first time I met Victoria Hess. I was doing a remote broadcast at Come-hither, a women's intimate clothing store here that's owned by my friends Rhonda and Jenny. For that special event, Victoria had a small display set up inside their Owensboro store. It was close to Christmas time, so she had some holiday goodies and, the things that really caught my eye, hot chocolate bombs. She hooked me up with a sampler and I was instantly hooked. Everything she made was delicious.
New 2023 Dates Added for Immersive Art & Music Experience in Southern Indiana
Evansville is Southern Indiana's home of the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, & Science, as well as the Koch Immersive Theatre and Planetarium. Located at near the heart of the city's downtown, the Evansville Museum offers a diverse educational experience for visitors with both its permanent collection, as well as its visiting exhibits. In addition to the museum, the Koch Immersive Theatre and Planetarium frequently hosts incredible sound and light experiences.
Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
Evansville Ronald McDonald Houses in Need of Home Cleaning Supplies
Both the Ronald McDonald House on the Ascension-St. Vincent campus and the one located at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh provide a terrific service to families who have children that require long-term treatments at both hospital facilities. They give those families a place to stay so they may be close to their children while they work to get better. The families essentially get their own small apartments to live in for however long they need, and like an apartment or house you and I live in, they need to be cleaned on a regular basis. While both locations provide the supplies needed to make that happen, they rely on the public to help keep the inventory stocked, and right now they're running low on a few things.
SEE: Kentucky Church Hosting Huge Winter Rummage Sale With Tons of Items
Most people expect a rummage or yard sale to take place in the warmer months of the year right? Well, we've found a local church that's hosting a Winter Rummage Sale. FYI: WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A RUMMAGE OR A YARD SALE?. In case you didn't know and I...
St. Louis Cardinals Players Coming to Evansville, Indiana
Get ready, St. Louis Cardinals fans. The Cardinals Caravan will be returning to Evansville in January 2023!. We have a lot of fans of the St. Louis Cardinals here in the Evansville area. Many have traveled to Busch Stadium to see their favorite team play ball. However, for the first time since 2020, members of the St. Louis Cardinals will travel to Evansville to see YOU!
Evansville, IN Gas Station Sells Winning $130,000 Hoosier Lottery Ticket
Every day I drive right past a very lucky gas station in Evansville. Right Stuff is located on North Fulton Avenue, near Cedar Hall Elementary school. In the past month, there have been two big Hoosier Lottery winners that bought their tickets at Right Stuff. Spoiler Alert: It wasn't me. Larry S. won $3,000 on a crossword scratcher.
Indiana Youth Organization Seeking Donations to Launch Community Garden Project
Evansville, Indiana's Young & Established has set its sights on growing a new goal and it involves cultivating a sustainable community garden, but they need our help. With a mission to work for the betterment of the community, Young & Established strives to inspire and motivate the youth in the area to reach their full potential through mentorship, after-school programs, and other invaluable resources that the organization provides to kids in the community. The organization and its facility work to super-serve those in grades 5 and up with everything from homework help and enrichment activities (like learning to cook), to a clothes closet and food pantry but the latest project is one we are excited to watch grow (pun intended!)
Who Makes the Best Cookies in Evansville? [POLL]
While many of us are still holding fast to our New Year's resolutions, the rest of us are ready for a cookie!. Admittedly, I do enjoy eating well, going to the gym, and lifting weights (see the 10 best gyms in the area based on your votes)... but I also enjoy a delicious ooey, gooey dessert or tasty cookie too. In fact, I have what you might call a bit of a sweet tooth and I am always on the hunt for the perfect cookie.
Emergency Crews Battling Fire at Mexican Restaurant in Owensboro KY
The Owensboro Fire Department's Battalion Chief, Steve Leonard confirmed that there is a large fire at Tucan del Cielo Mexican Restaurant on Tamarack Rd in Owensboro. Multiple emergency crews are working the scene. We will bring you more information as it becomes available. In a Facebook post, the Owensboro Fire...
Adoptable Indiana Shelter Cat is ‘a Little Spicy and Super Sweet’
If you're looking to add a new pet to your family, why not make it Lilith, our Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society?. Hi, my name is Lilith and I’m a 2-year-old female up for adoption at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Would you believe that I’m the second longest resident in the cat cafe? I’ve been in their care for a whopping 125 days! As you can see, I’m cute, curious, a little spicy, and super sweet. My favorite activities? Snoozing, watching the world go by, making you laugh, and snuggling up.
Tell City, IN Native Lands Exciting Tour Manager Job for Country Music Star
Tell City, Indiana native Luke Hilgenhold has had a very busy couple of years. Since graduating from Belmont University in Nashville, he has been on the road with a couple of country music artists. In 2023, he'll be out on the road again and serving as a Tour Manager!. It...
Dierks Bentley Makes Surprise Appearance at Owensboro KY Restaurant
Owensboro has always been on the map, but in the last couple of months, Owensboro has REALLY been put on the "map." I mean, when a western Kentucky city of 60,000, give or take, gets visits from a couple of huge stars within a three-month period, there may be some who start asking, "Where is Owensboro KY?"
Indiana Woman’s Tale of Surviving a Serial Killer in Kentucky Now Part of Hulu Series
Evansville, Indiana native Holly K. Dunn is the only known survivor of Angel Maturino Resendiz, the man known as the Railroad Killer, and now Holly's story is part of a series on Hulu. Sole Survivor. While out with her boyfriend one night in August of 1997, as they were walking...
