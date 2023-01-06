Read full article on original website
KTUL
Man arrested after stealing cigarettes, running from officers on bike, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man after he stole cigarettes and assaulted a clerk at a gas station in south Tulsa before fleeing from officers on a bike, police say. TPD says it responded to a convenience store near 71st and Riverside for an...
Suspect uses mother’s name during arrest, says stolen truck was borrowed
TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she was caught with several grams of marijuana inside a stolen truck. Officers were notified about a stolen truck near Apache and Peoria on Sunday, thanks to the department’s Flock Safety System. The stolen truck was...
Suspected Drunken Driver Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Into Tulsa QuikTrip
Police have arrested a suspected drunken driver who allegedly crashed into the front of a Tulsa QuikTrip. Police say the crash happened just after 2 am. on Tuesday near East 41st Street and South Peoria Avenue. According to police, the man was asleep inside his SUV before he woke up,...
News On 6
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested
Tulsa Police say a man is in custody on Monday accused of leading officers on an early-morning chase. Officers say they tried to stop a pickup truck near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road at around 2 a.m., but the driver refused to stop and sped off. Tulsa Police...
Pryor Creek police warn drivers after road rage incident
Police are warning drivers to be careful after a woman’s nose was broken during a road rage confrontation in Pryor.
bartlesvilleradio.com
OCSO Searching for Convenience Store Burglary Suspect Near Sand Springs
The Osage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at the Shop and Save Convenience Store at State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road near Sand Springs on Saturday at about 2:40am. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, It appears that a male with most of his...
koamnewsnow.com
Cherryvale man refuses arrest; barricades himself inside building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. - On Thursday, January 5, the Kansas Bureau of Investigations along with Montgomery County Detectives arrived at a Cherrvale, Kansas resident to serve a felony warrant. When deputies arrived at 5130 County Road 5600, they learned that suspect Niklas Nelson was on the property. Deputies say Nelson...
bartlesvilleradio.com
New Details in Osage Co. Murder Investigation
We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and...
KTUL
Man seen wearing women's underwear as mask arrested by Tulsa police for alleged larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested an alleged porch pirate with an "unusual and questionably effective" mask. On Jan. 6, Tulsa police were made aware of a porch pirate case in a neighborhood near South Olympia and West 51st. TPD says they were provided...
Pryor man arrested after road rage incident leaves woman with broken nose
PRYOR, Okla. — A Pryor man has been arrested after a road rage incident that left a woman with a broken nose, according to a social media post from the Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD). PCPD said at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022 they responded to a...
News On 6
1 Injured, Suspect Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident In Pryor
A man has been arrested after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman during a road rage incident in Pryor, according to the Pryor Creek Police Department. Police said at around 12:59 p.m. on Dec. 29, officers responded to a road rage incident between two vehicles near Park Street and South Elliott Street.
Girl, 12, fatally stabs 9-year-old brother, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother on Thursday at an apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call at 11:43 p.m. CST about a stabbing involving two juveniles at the River Bank Plaza Apartments.
fox5ny.com
Police: 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabs brother, 9, to death
OKLAHOMA - A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his 12-year-old sister, according to police. Officers were called Thursday night to a home in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. and found the boy being treated by paramedics. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were performing CPR to the victim.
Search For Suspect Begins In Turley Double-Homicide
The search is on for a killer after two people were found dead behind a mobile home. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were shot but they do not believe this was a murder-suicide. The victims are a woman and her landlord who were both found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Co. Sheriff’s Office Warns of New Scam
Local law enforcement is warning residents of a scam going around Nowata County. The Nowata County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public that someone is calling people and telling them that they have a warrant. The same caller is then telling people to go to Homeland to obtain money to send to the NCSO to release the warrant.
fourstateshomepage.com
More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer
MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
Tulsa County Deputies Identify 2 People Found Dead At Home In Turley
Tulsa County Deputies have released new details after two people were found dead at a home in Turley on Thursday night. Deputies say just after 9 p.m., they received a call that two people had been shot in a shed behind a trailer near 66th Street North and Highway 75.
news9.com
Authorities Investigate After 2 Found Dead At Home In Tulsa
Two people were found dead in a building behind a trailer Thursday night, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO identified the victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins. Investigators say Culkins lives with her family in a mobile home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 that they rent from McElfresh. Both victims appear to have been shot, according to investigators, but the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact cause of death.
Tulsa Police arrest two women accused of robbing Family Dollar
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested two women accused of robbing a Family Dollar, according to TPD. In a social media post, TPD said they were called out to the Family Dollar near E. Admiral Pl. and S. Harvard Ave. around 2:00 p.m. on January 3.
kggfradio.com
Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest
A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
