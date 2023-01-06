ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caney, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested

Tulsa Police say a man is in custody on Monday accused of leading officers on an early-morning chase. Officers say they tried to stop a pickup truck near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road at around 2 a.m., but the driver refused to stop and sped off. Tulsa Police...
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Cherryvale man refuses arrest; barricades himself inside building

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. - On Thursday, January 5, the Kansas Bureau of Investigations along with Montgomery County Detectives arrived at a Cherrvale, Kansas resident to serve a felony warrant. When deputies arrived at 5130 County Road 5600, they learned that suspect Niklas Nelson was on the property. Deputies say Nelson...
CHERRYVALE, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

New Details in Osage Co. Murder Investigation

We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

1 Injured, Suspect Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident In Pryor

A man has been arrested after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman during a road rage incident in Pryor, according to the Pryor Creek Police Department. Police said at around 12:59 p.m. on Dec. 29, officers responded to a road rage incident between two vehicles near Park Street and South Elliott Street.
PRYOR, OK
fox5ny.com

Police: 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabs brother, 9, to death

OKLAHOMA - A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his 12-year-old sister, according to police. Officers were called Thursday night to a home in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. and found the boy being treated by paramedics. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were performing CPR to the victim.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata Co. Sheriff’s Office Warns of New Scam

Local law enforcement is warning residents of a scam going around Nowata County. The Nowata County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public that someone is calling people and telling them that they have a warrant. The same caller is then telling people to go to Homeland to obtain money to send to the NCSO to release the warrant.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer

MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
MIAMI, OK
news9.com

Authorities Investigate After 2 Found Dead At Home In Tulsa

Two people were found dead in a building behind a trailer Thursday night, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO identified the victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins. Investigators say Culkins lives with her family in a mobile home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 that they rent from McElfresh. Both victims appear to have been shot, according to investigators, but the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact cause of death.
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest

A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
COFFEYVILLE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy