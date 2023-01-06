Read full article on original website
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
chatsports.com
UCF, Houston, Wichita State Earn Sunday Wins
UCF 85, SMU 53 - Box Score. TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Melvion Flanagan scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Wichita State over South Florida 70-66 on Sunday. Flanagan was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Shockers (8-8, 1-3 American Athletic Conference).
westernkansasnews.com
Demons complete 1st sweep of season at Trinity
WICHITA–Dodge City’s boys used a 25-2 run in the second half to rout Trinity 69-41, and the Lady Demons’ offense sparked to life behind Becca Unruh’s season-high 23 points in a 50-23 win Saturday in Wichita. In the boys game, Taylor once again took control for...
‘We love you, Ms. Pow’: Video of students giving gift to Wichita teacher goes viral
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL commented on the video of students gifting their Wichita teacher a personalized jersey, which now has millions of views.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
wichitabyeb.com
Chick N Max continues it’s Wichita expansion with another west side location
Another Chick N Max is on the way. The newest location will be at 8977 W Central Ave which was the space most recently held by T’Geaux Cajun. Before that, it was an Electric Pizzeria and a Pizza Hut. It’ll be the city’s fourth location, with other restaurants at...
wichitabyeb.com
A new entertainment option has popped up at Maple and Seneca
If you miss out on the scantily clad fun from Tight Ends, a new entertainment option has opened at 1021 W. Maple, just down the road. Last month, Spice of Life nightclub took over the space which used to be such businesses as 1985 Arcade Bar, The Mint, Burnout Bar & Grill, Raven’s Room and going further back, a couple of gentlemen’s clubs.
KAKE TV
Wichita residents count their luck buying Mega Millions tickets
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Someone could become a multi-millionaire Friday night as the Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn. Here they are get your tickets out. The numbers were 3-20-46-59-63-13. The jackpot is up to 940 million dollars. Here is how Wichitans are handling lottery fever. “[I bought] 10, 20...
wichitabyeb.com
A third Ollie’s is opening in south Wichita
Bargain hunters in south Wichita, it’s time to be on the lookout for Ollie’s who will be opening their third store at the southeast corner of 47th and Broadway. Located in the Saddlecreek Crossing retail development, it is expected to take the place of the former K-Mart space.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at David’s Express
What has recently been a Tacos Lopez, Alejandro’s and then a Lalo’s Express is now David’s Express. The fast food Mexican restaurant with a similar menu to the previous tenants took over and opened in late December. ===========. 2110 N Maize Road, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67212.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild temperatures through midweek then rain and snow.
Temperatures were right on par yesterday with our seasonal average in the 40s, but we cooled off to the 20s thanks to mainly clear skies, light winds and a very dry air mass over the Central Plains. A chilly start to an otherwise pleasant Sunday. A chilly start will give way to a pleasant afternoon as temperatures jump into the 40s by lunchtime and continue to warm into the upper 40s Northwest to lower and middle 50s in southern Kansas this afternoon, well above our seasonal averages as southerly winds and abundant sunshine take over our forecast.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chillier Saturday, milder Sunday well into next week.
After a mild Friday, temperatures will be cooler for the first half of the weekend as a weak disturbance tracks through the region. Please use caution while driving from northeast of Wichita to Emporia on the Turnpike, especially in the Flint Hills this morning with some patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle making for possible slick spots. Otherwise, the day began with some flurries in far northwest Kansas and a wintry mix in far northeast Kansas.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps reset this weekend, tracking early wintry mix
After a mild Friday, temperatures will reset for the first half of the weekend as a weak disturbance tracks through the region. With the pressure drop, any aches and pains will be magnified until this moves away from us. Clouds have been filtered with sunshine today. Later tonight, areas of...
KWCH.com
Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javion Napier isn’t your typical 17-year-old. He runs his own hot dog stand and gives back to the Wichita community every chance he gets. Now, Javion said he has even bigger plans. Javion is a student at Wichita South High School. He currently works at...
Unique new restaurant opening in Kansas
If you love trying interesting new restaurants, you may be interested to learn that a new local eatery serving up a unique combination of entrees is opening its doors to the public in Kansas today. Read on to learn more.
Two injured after car crashes into southwest Wichita house
Two people were injured on Saturday after a car crashed into a home in southwest Wichita.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm start to the week, showers arriving Wednesday
It was a beautiful day across the Sunflower State, with highs in the 50s and plenty of sunshine. High pressure to our south drives our forecast. Winds around high pressure move in a clockwise direction, pulling warm, southerly winds into the region. Clear and starry skies tonight will allow temperatures...
tkmagazine.com
Easton Recognized by ABA
NICOLE L. EASTON – VICE PRESIDENT & TRUST OFFICER. Nicole L. Easton is a Vice President & Trust Officer at The Trust Company of Kansas. With over 15 years of experience in financial services, Nicole has developed a passion for serving her clients with excellence. Her keen attention to detail keeps her focused on the financial aspects of her clients’ lives so that they can stay focused on their priorities. Nicole has a proven track record for creating tailored plans that help people accomplish their saving, investing, retirement, tax, and estate planning goals.
wichitabyeb.com
Athens Restaurant closes in the mall, but plans to reopen elsewhere
After three years in business, Athens Restaurant in Towne East Square has closed. The quick-service Mediterranean restaurant’s lease was up at the mall, which caused the closure. But luckily for Athens fan, that doesn’t mean they will be gone for good. Owners have stated they will be relocating soon....
adastraradio.com
McPherson Welcomes First Baby of 2023
MCPHERSON, Kan. – When most people were spending New Year’s Eve enjoying time with friends and family ringing in the new year, Maria Cecenas and Larry Hall were side-by-side working to deliver their first baby, and the first for McPherson Center for Health in 2023. Alaia Marie Cecenas-Hall...
KAKE TV
Missing Kansas teenager, Reanaiyah Alley-Bell has been found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita teenager who went missing early Saturday morning has been found safe. Reanaiyah Alley-Bell, a 14-year-old girl who went missing after she allegedly ran away around 2 a.m. has been found safe. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police ask for your help in finding a teenager...
