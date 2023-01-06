Read full article on original website
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Max Christie making first NBA start for Lakers Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers will start Max Christie in Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Christie will make his first start as a pro in Monday's game against the Nuggets as LeBron James (ankle) takes the evening off. Christie has a $3,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
numberfire.com
TJ McConnell (shoulder) questionable to return for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right shoulder, which started acting up during the third quarter. Now, he has officially been deemed questionable to return for the rest of the night.
numberfire.com
Ja Morant (thigh) out again Monday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is dealing with right thigh soreness. It's why he missed Sunday's game, and after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Tyus Jones will likely see another start at point guard.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. James keeps being listed probable due to left ankle soreness. Despite the ailment, he keeps eventually suiting up come game time. Expect that to remain the case on Monday. Our...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday
Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Wednesday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso is on track to play on Wednesday after Chicago's guard was listed as probable. In 22.6 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.5...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Nerlens Noel starting on Tuesday in place of injured Isaiah Stewart (shoulder)
Detroit Pistons forward/center Nerlens Noel is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Noel will get the start on Tuesday with Isaiah Stewart scratched due to shoulder soreness. Our models expected Noel to play 12.0 minutes against the 76ers. Noel's Tuesday projection includes 3.4 points, 3.2...
numberfire.com
Update: Gary Payton II (ankle) ruled out for Blazers on Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II has been ruled out of action for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton was originally listed probable for Sunday's contest. However, he was downgraded to doubtful a short while ago, and now, he has officially been ruled out of action. Payton had...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) starting on Tuesday, De'Anthony Melton to bench
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will start at the four after the 76ers' forward was forced to miss one game with an illness. In a matchup against a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Tucker to score 16.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) active for Tuesday's game versus Pistons
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) will play in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's superstar missed three games with left foot soreness. In 33.0 expected minutes, our models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.4 points, 10.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Montrezl Harrell coming off 76ers' bench on Tuesday night
Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Harrell will have second unit responsibilities on Tuesday after Joel Embiid was picked as Philadelphia's starting center. In 10.0 expected minutes, our models project Harrell to record 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.
numberfire.com
76ers starting Joel Embiid (foot) in Tuesday's lineup, Montrezl Harrell to bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid will make his 29th start this season after he was held out three games with foot soreness. In a matchup against a Detroit team allowing 54.3 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, our models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) remains out for Hornets on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Hayward will miss his fourth straight game with hamstring soreness. In a matchup against a Raptors' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels will make his 14th start this season. McDaniels' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Rodney McGruder (illness) ruled out for Pistons on Sunday
Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. McGruder is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, he has officially been ruled out of action to close out the week. In 16...
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) probable Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook is dealing with left foot soreness. However, it's not expected to keep him out, hence the probable tag. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) downgraded to out for Tuesday
The Miami Heat downgraded Kyle Lowry (knee) to out for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lowry was initially listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, but has now been ruled out. Lowry is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game so far this...
numberfire.com
New York's RJ Barrett (finger) listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus Pacers
New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Barrett appears closer to a return after he was sidelined six games with a right index finger laceration. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team ranked 18th in defensive rating, our models project Barrett to score 30.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) upgraded to probable for Mavericks' Tuesday matchup
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. After sitting out one game with an ankle injury, Doncic is on track to return on Tuesday. In 39.0 expected minutes, our models project Doncic to score 57.2 FanDuel points. Doncic's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Bryn Forbes (shoulder) available for Timberwolves on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves gaurd Bryn Forbes will play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Forbes was listed questionable coming into the day due to right shoulder soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. In 21 games...
