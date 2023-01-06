ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bush, NY

Craps dealer, patron charged in cheating scheme

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhqLN_0k5y7v5K00

PLAINS TWP. — A table game dealer at Mohegan Pennsylvania casino and a patron were arraigned Friday on allegations of a cheating scheme involving an electronic craps game.

According to court records filed by state police Gaming Enforcement Office:

Jason Richard Kutney, 52, was a dealer for the craps electronic table game responsible for pushing a button at the end of a 30 second clock allowing patrons to place bets.

Kutney pushed the button early, allowing casino patron Louis Attilo Grasso, 66, to see the numbers prior to placing his bet, according to court records.

State police in court records said the scheme occurred on Dec. 30, when Grasso won $17,521, and again on Thursday, when Grasso won $4,125.

Kutney admitted to pushing the button on the machine earlier, giving Grasso the benefit of seeing the numbers, court records say.

Kutney, of Bald Mountain Road, Bear Creek, and Grasso, of Pine Bush, N.Y., were arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Luzerne County Court on charges of criminal conspiracy, theft, receiving stolen property and trick or fraud to manipulate win.

Kutney and Grasso each were jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 unsecured bail.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman finds homeless man sleeping in her car

Muncy, Pa. — A woman discovered a homeless man sleeping in her car the morning of Jan. 3 while it was parked on Washington Street in Muncy. Patrolman Ernest Delp of Muncy Borough Police says by the time they arrived, suspect Joshua Morse Probst, 40, had left the area. The victim told police the suspect had taken a red fur coat from the car. Police found Probst a short time...
MUNCY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate throws coffee in lieutenant's face, charged with assault

Muncy, Pa. — A woman at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy was recently charged with aggravated assault for throwing coffee in the face of a lieutenant and biting a second staff member. Sheila Lee Ramos, 37, now faces felony aggravated assault charges and summary harassment for the incident that occurred on Oct. 11. Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville says Ramos asked to talk with the lieutenant...
MUNCY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Alleged home improvement scam artist sought in Monroe County

Authorities are seeking a Monroe County man they say bilked five victims out of more than $150,000 in home improvement schemes. Anthony “Tony” Valera, 37, of Pocono Summit is charged with contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses, in violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said most of the charges are second-degree and third-degree felony offenses.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft

READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Argument leads to man's arrest

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband punched his wife in the head multiple times during a fight after she slapped him, police say. Thomas M. Zurewich, 55, allegedly admitted he and his wife had gotten into an argument on Dec. 23 in their home on East Tenth Street before she called 911. The dispatcher told police they could hear a fight in the background before a male voice said, 'You don't need help. You beat up on me." ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Towanda man sentenced for August money theft

TOWANDA TWP. Pa., (WETM) — A Towanda man has been sentenced to serve inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility after a theft incident in August of 2022. According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Damian Wells has been sentenced to 10 to 23 months and restitution of $1,300. The sentencing follows an incident […]
TOWANDA, PA
WBRE

‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in WB Township standoff

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on the arrest of a barricaded gunman who kept police at bay for several hours in Wilkes-Barre Township.  On Saturday afternoon, 66-Year-old David Nugent was arraigned on numerous charges by Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel and is now at Luzerne County Prison. According to state […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man accused of assaulting officer, driving stolen car

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he was driving a stolen car and assaulted a police officer in Hazleton. According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Wednesday around 2:00 a.m., officers were notified that a stolen car reported on Tuesday was driving in the area of Diamond Avenue and […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man charged with threats to kill husband with axe

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a man after they say he made multiple threats to kill his husband with an axe and burn the house down. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday troopers responded to an incident happening at a home in Ashland around 11:00 p.m. Investigators say […]
ASHLAND, PA
skooknews.com

Pottsville Police are Attempting to Identify Retail Theft Suspect

The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify a retail theft suspect. According to City Police, the female pictured is the suspect in several retail theft incidents at the Family Dollar in the city. Anyone who can identify this female is asked to call The Pottsville Bureau of Police at...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston woman convicted on 14 counts of drug trafficking

KINGSTON – A 45-year-old Kingston woman was convicted in Ulster County Court on Friday of selling fentanyl, heroin and cocaine on several occasions in the greater City of Kingston area. The investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Kingston City Police that led to the arrest of Tiffany...
KINGSTON, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times Leader

Hazleton man pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charge

SCRANTON — A Hazleton man pleaded guilty in federal court to drug trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. William Heck, 41, entered his guilty plea Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Scranton to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and additional amounts of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday in a press release.
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man sets porch on fire, flees scene

White Deer, Pa. — Police say a Union County man set an enclosed front porch on fire on New Year's Day and then fled the scene. State police at Milton say Jamarro Wells, 35, of White Deer, became upset with a neighbor and used a lighter to set fire to wooden chairs and clothing on the porch at the 100 block of White Deer Avenue. The neighbor was able to escape the home and call 911 shortly after the fire began around 1:40 a.m. Jan....
UNION COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

15K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy