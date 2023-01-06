Read full article on original website
Related
coloradosun.com
State representative accused of lying about her residence resigns on eve of Colorado’s 2023 lawmaking term
State Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat facing criminal charges for allegedly lying about her residence to run for reelection last year in a more politically favorable district, announced her resignation from the legislature late Sunday, just hours ahead of the start of Colorado’s 2023 lawmaking term. Bernett’s...
New report downplays economic impact of Colorado’s oil and gas industry
Monthly oil production in Colorado rebounded to over 80% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022, putting it on track to produce more oil than all but four other states. But with employment and wages in the industry still down from 2019 highs, a new report seeks to challenge what has long been an article of faith […] The post New report downplays economic impact of Colorado’s oil and gas industry appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradosun.com
2 handguns stolen outside Colorado Capitol from truck belonging to incoming GOP state representative
Two handguns were stolen overnight Thursday from a vehicle parked just outside of the Colorado Capitol belonging to a Republican who will be sworn into office Monday as a state representative. State Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg, of Loveland, said both guns were unloaded and secured with trigger locks, which prevent the...
coloradopolitics.com
TABOR at 30: Colorado’s salvation or doom | SONDERMANN
Colorado’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR for short, has now reached full-fledged adult status, having been part of the State Constitution for 30 years. Time goes by. Many of us of some gray hairs recall the shock of TABOR’s 1992 passage. Three decades later, it is as much a part of the Colorado landscape as Pikes Peak or the Flatirons.
coloradopolitics.com
Property taxes, guns and education: The big issue of the 2023 legislative session | COVER STORY
When the Colorado General Assembly convenes on Monday, Jan. 9 for the next 120 days, it will have a very new look, with 31 new members in the House out of 65 total, an insurmountable 46-19 Democratic advantage, and a host of challenges to tackle. Indeed, this brand new legislature...
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
Polis administration provides six-month update on Greenhouse Gas Reduction Roadmap
The Polis administration released the biannual progress report on the Reduction Roadmap which summarizes key steps taken during the past six months to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) and other air pollution. These actions included important progress on clean energy plans by electric utilities, successful implementation of a statewide free transit...
coloradosun.com
Unpaid wages, injuries: The dark side of a celebrated Colorado mushroom farm known for helping migrants
ALAMOSA — For decades, a mushroom farm in the San Luis Valley was celebrated as a major employer that gave an economic future to Guatemalans who fled civil war in the 1980s. Its manager, Baljit Nanda, was described as a “mushroom magnate.” Button, crimini and portobello mushrooms — grown, plucked and packaged by migrant workers laboring in a 10-acre metal warehouse northeast of Alamosa — were sold to grocery stores like Whole Foods and King Soopers.
How gas prices have changed in Colorado in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Colorado using data from AAA.
coloradopolitics.com
Bag ban Boulderizes the state | CALDARA
People always ask me why I live in Boulder. Now that the whole state of Colorado has basically politically turned into the intolerant town of Boulder, you live there, too. The state’s new shopping bag tax, excuse me, “fee,” which turns into an outright bag ban in a year, is a fine example of this statewide Boulder smugness.
Be ready New Yorkers: Jared Polis sending more migrants from Colorado -- What will it cost you?
New York has received more than 30,000 immigrants so far, and there are so many issues to deal with. Thankfully, Kathy Hochul has made some quick decisions for asylum seekers. One of them is providing them with millions every single year. Of course, the aim is to help them improve their living conditions and to allow them to settle in different parts of New York without any major issues.
Indigenous Man Found Dead in Colorado
On December 30, Colorado's Indigenous Missing Person List took effect. Two days later, on New Year's Day, Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, a 27-year-old member of the Lakota Tribe, was the first person added to the list.
denverite.com
Gov. Polis says migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago or NYC
Colorado will no longer bus migrants from Denver to Chicago or New York City after this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Saturday afternoon. In a release, Polis’ office stated that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time and the final chartered transportation to New York City will take place on Sunday.
Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January
If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
EDITORIAL: Heed the data — pot is poisoning kids
It’s a safe bet most Colorado parents are aware of the perils posed to their children by our state’s easy access to pot. They are worried, as they should be. Yet, it’s far from clear most of the state’s elected policymakers understand those same dangers. If they did, they would move swiftly to set much more stringent standards for marijuana retailers, especially in marketing edible-pot products that children mistake for harmless candy.
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
Expert explains safely storing guns in cars
Two guns were stolen out of Loveland Representative-Elect Ron Weinberg's truck while parked at the Colorado State Capitol, according to The Denver Post.
broomfieldleader.com
Polis Administration announces discounted State Parks pass
Governor Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Division of Motor Vehicles announced the $29 Keep Colorado Wild state parks pass is now available to save Coloradans money with their 2023 vehicle registrations, building upon the Polis administration’s work to save Coloradans money and support Colorado’s world-class outdoors.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Colorado’s Coldest January on Record
The geography of Colorado is incredibly diverse, from rugged mountainous terrain to vast plains and desert lands. This landlocked state has plains and foothills in the north, while the south is composed of arid desert. Most of the state is covered in mountains. Colorado’s weather is heavily influenced by its...
Corrie Writing
Influential Republicans Vow to Never Support McCarthy as Speaker
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield has repeatedly failed in his attempts to be elected speaker, leading to a historic stalemate in the 118th Congress. This Congress is now on track to tie or surpass the 68th Congress, which required nine ballots to elect a speaker in 1923. The all-time record for the most ballots required to elect a speaker is 133, set in 1855-56. The ongoing stalemate also raises the risk of House Republicans struggling to elect their leader on the anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Comments / 5