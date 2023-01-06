Read full article on original website
Rancho Residents Buck Proposal for Town Homes
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Save Glendale Riverside Rancho — a community organization representing Glendale Riverside Rancho, Los Angeles Equestrian Center and Burbank Rancho Equestrian District — is moving ahead with plans to oppose housing development along the Los Angeles River, including a potential project in Burbank under Senate Bill 35.
Home Again L.A. Gets Room to Grow
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Home Again L.A., one of Burbank’s leading partners in homelessness and housing services, is getting a major upgrade. The service provider — which has helped more than 600 homeless families back into permanent housing since 2010 —...
Pasadena Educational Foundation Presents $200,000 in Grants
First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Pasadena Unified School District teachers and principals recently received $200,000 in grants thanks to the Pasadena Educational Foundation, College Football Playoff Foundation and Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association at this year’s PEF Teacher Grants Celebration and Parade.
Local Scouts Lead Donation Drive for Friends In Deed
First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Lucas Tolle-Handlin, Isaac Lopez and Addison Rassman were among the local Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts associated with San Rafael and Hamilton elementary schools that successfully conducted a donation drive to benefit Pasadena’s Friends In Deed. Coinciding with San Rafael’s annual Christmas Tree Lot, the scouts collected more than 800 pounds of new food and personal care items. Friends In Deed noted it was one of their largest single donations.
Pasadena Senior Center Offers Winter Classes for All
First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. More than 30 courses this winter, some onsite and others via Zoom, will help members of the Pasadena Senior Center usher in the new year. From Jan. 9 to Mar. 15, the courses will be in categories that...
Woman Dies After Being Hit by Bus
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A 19-year-old Sylmar woman died after she was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day. The incident happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
Glendale Must Embrace Green Energy, Solar
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. There are few issues that affect our everyday lives like climate change. It affects how we live, what we do, and even contributes to natural disasters not just in California but around the world. The only thing we...
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— A BPD officer encountered a person outside of their parked vehicle with visible injuries from a domestic violence incident at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 27. The officer located and arrested the suspect of the violence and booked her for multiple domestic violence incidents. — A customer at a smog...
Bulldogs, Bears Compete in Tournaments
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity boys’ basketball team lost to visiting Pasadena High School, 58-44, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday. Senior captain Sattwik Banerjee scored a game-high 24 points and junior Omar Payind poured in...
