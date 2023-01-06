ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

warricknews.com

Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers

The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
INDIANA STATE
woofboomnews.com

Free Food Plans this Week – and Volunteers Always Needed

Second Harvest Food Bank has Tailgate Food Distribution events up and running for the new year. Grant County today at Five Points Mall – 1129 N Baldwin Ave, Marion. Delaware County Thursday, January 12 at Muncie Mall – 3401 N Granville Ave, Muncie. Henry County Friday, January 13 at First Baptist Church – 709 S Memorial Dr., New Castle. Randolph County Friday, January 13 – all 10 AM.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Gov. Holcomb proposes starting pay increase for state police

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb wants a 30% increase in starting pay for state troopers. “For any thriving, prosperous community, they need to be safe,” Holcomb said at a news conference Wednesday as he announced his 2023 agenda. Holcomb said Indiana has the money to spend more on public safety. One of his top priorities […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Black librarian discusses why convention was pulled from Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the National Conference of African American Librarians is blaming the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees for its decision to cancel a conference scheduled for this summer in Indianapolis. “They’re supposed to be serving in the public interest, and it doesn’t seem...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
1017thepoint.com

"BATMAN" RUNNING FOR MAYOR OF RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond has another candidate for Mayor (sfx 31444). He’s David Carpenter, who you probably know better as Richmond’s Batman. Carpenter indicated over the weekend that he filed the necessary documentation last week. Carpenter is known for showing up as Batman in numerous locations around town, including a favorite spot near the entrance to the Kroger Plaza. Candidates have until early next month to file.
RICHMOND, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

New contract for Medicaid operator

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The operator of Indiana’s Medicaid program will continue to run the healthcare insurance system for the state. The Family and Social Services Administration has awarded MDwise a four-year contract to provide risk-based managed care services statewide. MDWise has managed healthcare benefits to low-income...
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Brookville Town Council terminates two police officers’ employment

— Two police officers are out of a job after Brookville Town Council voted to terminate the employment of Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser. The firings come as a result of last July’s Motion to Suppress hearing on obtained evidence that led to the arrests of a former Brookville Town Council candidate and another resident.
BROOKVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most recent incident involved a woman shot at the Mariner’s Village Apartments on Indy’s west side. Police responded to a residence […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Doctor warns about home-schooling kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

