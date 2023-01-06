Read full article on original website
warricknews.com
Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers
The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
woofboomnews.com
Free Food Plans this Week – and Volunteers Always Needed
Second Harvest Food Bank has Tailgate Food Distribution events up and running for the new year. Grant County today at Five Points Mall – 1129 N Baldwin Ave, Marion. Delaware County Thursday, January 12 at Muncie Mall – 3401 N Granville Ave, Muncie. Henry County Friday, January 13 at First Baptist Church – 709 S Memorial Dr., New Castle. Randolph County Friday, January 13 – all 10 AM.
woofboomnews.com
Ball State President Defends Tuition Increases, and Hopes for a Legislative Landfall
Will BSU get the cash they’re asking for? This is a budget year at the Indiana statehouse, and I asked BSU President Mearns about the Cardinal allocation. He said there were a couple of areas in particular that any allocations would be targeted towards. Including upgrades to their e-cap...
Gov. Holcomb proposes starting pay increase for state police
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb wants a 30% increase in starting pay for state troopers. “For any thriving, prosperous community, they need to be safe,” Holcomb said at a news conference Wednesday as he announced his 2023 agenda. Holcomb said Indiana has the money to spend more on public safety. One of his top priorities […]
WISH-TV
Black librarian discusses why convention was pulled from Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the National Conference of African American Librarians is blaming the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees for its decision to cancel a conference scheduled for this summer in Indianapolis. “They’re supposed to be serving in the public interest, and it doesn’t seem...
1017thepoint.com
"BATMAN" RUNNING FOR MAYOR OF RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond has another candidate for Mayor (sfx 31444). He’s David Carpenter, who you probably know better as Richmond’s Batman. Carpenter indicated over the weekend that he filed the necessary documentation last week. Carpenter is known for showing up as Batman in numerous locations around town, including a favorite spot near the entrance to the Kroger Plaza. Candidates have until early next month to file.
People behind on child support can regain driver's license under prosecutor’s office program
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will continue a program this year that helps people who are behind on child support payments get their driver's license reinstated. In the “Good Faith Initiative”, noncustodial parents must make a child support payment and agree to continue them monthly. In return, they may have their driver's license reinstated.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
WOWO News
New contract for Medicaid operator
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The operator of Indiana’s Medicaid program will continue to run the healthcare insurance system for the state. The Family and Social Services Administration has awarded MDwise a four-year contract to provide risk-based managed care services statewide. MDWise has managed healthcare benefits to low-income...
WISH-TV
African American librarians cancel July convention in Indianapolis in protest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The National Conference of African Americans Librarians is pulling their national conference out of Indianapolis in response to the controversy around the local search of a new library CEO. The convention was scheduled to be in Indianapolis in July. The group said in a news release...
WRBI Radio
Brookville Town Council terminates two police officers’ employment
— Two police officers are out of a job after Brookville Town Council voted to terminate the employment of Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser. The firings come as a result of last July’s Motion to Suppress hearing on obtained evidence that led to the arrests of a former Brookville Town Council candidate and another resident.
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
Property caretaker shot after confronting hunters
A property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without consent.
3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most recent incident involved a woman shot at the Mariner’s Village Apartments on Indy’s west side. Police responded to a residence […]
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
wrtv.com
Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
WISH-TV
Doctor warns about home-schooling kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 Hotels in Indianapolis with Private Hot Tubs | Hotel Options Throughout the City
There are a large number of hotels in the Indianapolis area that include rooms that come complete with their own individual hot tubs. And all of this is a direct result of the fact that Indianapolis has gained such a strong reputation for being the place to go for the ideal weekend getaway.
