Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Damar Hamlin raising funds for first responders, hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has announced plans to raise funds to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as he continues to recover after suffering a cardiac arrest during his team’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals that week.
Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returning to Buffalo one week after suffering cardiac arrest. "Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart," Hamlin wrote on Twitter. "Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.
Bills' Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders, medical center
CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he continues to recover from cardiac arrest. The three shirt designs all feature hands making a heart shape and the words, “did we win?” That’s what Hamlin...
Ditch the paper: How to streamline narcotics tracking in EMS
Tracking narcotics on paper leaves many gaps that can lead to major problems for any department or organization — Content provided byLogRx. Your team is treating a critical patient en route to the hospital – scribbling notes on a clipboard or even on a piece of tape on their leg. They must remember everything about the event and all actions taken, then share that information with hospital personnel, and then rewrite everything carefully into an official log, especially tracking the use of narcotics like fentanyl.
Prehospital treatment options for hyperkalemic emergencies
Montgomery County Hospital District shares 3 years of results of a hyperkalemia treatment protocol — By Konner Cue, MD;Casey Patrick, MD; Brad Ward, EMT-P; and Robert Dickson, MD. Let’s review hyperkalemia to:. Know the red flag historical features suggestive of hyperkalemia. Recognize EKG features suggestive of severe hyperkalemia...
Bills Recognize Medical Personnel Pregame After They Help to Save Damar Hamlin’s Life
The Buffalo Bills took a moment to recognize their entire medical and athletic training staff ahead of their Week 18 home tilt against the New England Patriots Sunday. The 14-person team has been credited for helping save the life of safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest six days ago on “Monday Night Football.”
Doctors: Bills' Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing
An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is “not home quite just yet,” as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.“Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival!” Hamlin added in his Twitter post, while asking his followers to keep him in their prayers.Buffalo General Medical Center issued a news release saying Hamlin was in good spirits and was joined by his parents, Mario and Nina Hamlin,...
Ohio firefighter-medic recovering after cardiac emergency during EMS training
STREETSBORO, Ohio — A Streetsboro firefighter-paramedic collapsed while attending an EMS training session Monday, the department announced on Facebook. Other firefighter-medics and the medical control physician who was giving a presentation at the time responded to the cardiac emergency. Some in the class transported their colleague to University Hospitals...
