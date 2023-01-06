ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Starting LSU offensive lineman enters 2023 NFL draft

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Tigers will have at least one starter to replace on the offensive line next year as fourth-year player Anthony Bradford has declared for the 2023 NFL draft, according to a post on his Instagram account.

Bradford appeared in 29 games during his time in Baton Rouge with 17 starts. The majority of those came in 2022 when he started 12 of 13 games, primarily at guard. The Muskegon, Michigan, native is a versatile player capable of seeing action at both guard and tackle, and his loss will certainly hurt LSU’s depth moving forward.

Still, this team is projected to return its other four starters on the offensive line, and Garrett Dellinger seems like the clear choice to slide in. Marlon Martinez and true freshman DJ Chester are also players who could get looks there, in addition to right tackle Emery Jones, who could potentially be moved.

