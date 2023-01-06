Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's GuideCorrie WritingLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
palisadesnews.com
Joe Russo Buys Palisades Mansion for $21 Million
Ken Ungar-designed estate features six bedrooms, sitting on a 1.5 acre plot of land. Joe Russo, of the famous superhero movie directing/screenwriting team called The Russo Brothers has purchased a newly built mansion in Pacific Palisades’ Riviera neighborhood, as reported by The Dirt. com. The price tag for what...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Burbank, CA
Burbank is one of the most famous cities in California, dubbed the “Media Capital of the World.”. Located in Los Angeles County, Burbank is home to some of the largest media companies in the world, most prominently Warner Bros., The Walt Disney Company, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. Because of...
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's Guide
Los Angeles is a food lover's paradise, with a diverse range of cuisines and culinary influences from around the world. Here are eight delicious foods that you can find in LA:
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica’s Black Apology: What does it mean for 2023?
Kicking off the New Year on a positive note, the Jan. 8 workshop of the Committee for Racial Justice will return to in person meetings at Virginia Ave. Park and will have the Black Apology by the City of Santa Monica as its topic. If you haven’t seen it, it can be viewed on the Santa Monica City Council website under their meeting agendas – Nov. 29, item 4A. Refreshments provided (potlucks will be postponed until the covid/flu season is over) at 6 p.m. and program start at 6:30 p.m. Listen to a reading of this city council resolution, hear brief comments on the concept of apology and then, after Q & A, have time in small groups to brainstorm and prioritize ideas for how Santa Monica city council can (in the words of the resolution) “rectify the lingering consequences of discriminatory city policies”. These small group discussions will focus on three arenas: Housing, Economic opportunities, and Education.
Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA
Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday.
The Village Mall in Woodland Hills Gets a Well-Known Billionaire Buyer
The open-air shopping center was recently purchased by Rams owner Stan Kroenke who will continue operating it as a restaurant and retail destination…for now
Eater
4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles
Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, here’s our list of the hottest places to get cocktails in town.
Vendors protest potential closure of long-running Alpine Village swap meet
Vendors at the Alpine Village swap meet are protesting a two-week closure that they fear may end up being permanent. The post Vendors protest potential closure of long-running Alpine Village swap meet appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
Soak In the French Disco Vibes at West Hollywood’s Ritzy New Queer Bar
In mid-December, a West Hollywood newcomer emerged inside the former Gold Coast Bar, located across the street from Connie & Ted’s called Or Bar (or means gold in French). The bar is a welcome addition after Southern California lost many historic queer bars over the last three years, including the 40-year-old Gold Coast in 2020, as well as Flaming Saddles, Oil Can Harry’s, and Rage.
Eater
LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo
At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
toddrickallen.com
Ma’am’s International Foods’ New Location In Santa Monica
As you might know, sourcing quality Thai and Asian ingredients can be really difficult on The Westside. The preeminant destination for groceries and culinary advice has been the delightful Ma’am’s International Foods. If you don’t know about Ma’am’s, it is your one-stop shop for a carefully curated selection of Asian groceries, cooking school, deli and take-away, and encyclopedic culinary wisdom freely displensed by an affable Ma’am herself. So I was in shock recently when I went by their location near the corner of Pico and 23rd and noticed that they had cleared out. But we can all breathe a sigh of relief. Ma’am’s has only just moved and is open at their new address at 306 Pico Blvd in Santa Monica.
98online.com
Jack White announces last-minute Los Angeles show
Jack White has announced a last-minute show at the intimate Belasco venue in Los Angeles, taking place next Friday, January 13. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster’s ticket request program. Registration is open now through Monday, January 9, at 10 a.m. PT. White’s 2023 touring schedule also includes a...
Spin
BeachLife Festival Continues to Channel the Sounds of the South Bay
There’s a unique energy found only in the beach towns that comprise California’s Redondo, Hermosa, and Manhattan beaches, known collectively to surfers and dreamers alike as the South Bay. It’s a lifestyle and vibe embodied in the DNA of the family-friendly, boutique music and arts festival, fittingly titled, BeachLife, held annually in the sandy, coastal confines of Redondo Beach. Readying its fourth edition, BeachLife was co-founded by South Bay native, and lifelong surfer, Allen Sanford, along with partner Rob Lissner and support from Jim Lindberg, lead singer of iconic punk outfit Pennywise.
purewow.com
The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now
Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
Dance studio ceiling collapses during rain in Sherman Oaks
A group of local dancers continued the show even after the ceiling of their Sherman Oaks dance studio collapsed.SOHO Dance LA students were mid-practice on Wednesday when heavy rain started to pour as part of the huge storm sweeping through the area reached Los Angeles. At just about 6:40 p.m., dance instructor Lucio Romero was leading her beginner rumba class when she decided to lead them away from the front of the room to exemplify a couple of steps. Just seven seconds after she danced her way in the opposite direction of the mirror — where she and the students normally stand...
Smorgasburg Is Back In L.A. With New Vendors And Mouthwateringg Offerings
Smorgasburg is the largest outdoor food market in the country with locations in top cities like New York, Jersey City, Sao Paulo, Miami and Toronto. And it’s back in Los Angeles on January 8 for another year full of delicious food and fun activities. This wildly popular outdoor food market hosts vendors from all around Los Angeles to showcase their culinary creations. Any self-respecting foodie knows that this is an unmissable feast for the senses. This popular L.A. market takes place every Sunday at Row DTLA and has become a go-to destination for epicureans throughout the city. It features over...
westsidetoday.com
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
Corrie Writing
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
Christmas tree set on fire during wild street takeover outside Beverly Center
Police responded to a wild street takeover Saturday night outside the Beverly Center that included dangerous stunts and a Christmas tree being set on fire.
