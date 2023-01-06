Read full article on original website
Watch the Architectural Association’s Mind-Bending Wood Sculpture Take Shape
Architectural Association (AA), the Emergent Technologies & Design (EmTech) Post-Graduate Programme and Hassell Studio have collaborated to create a new pavilion in Bedford Square, London, England. Titled Re-Emerge, the research agenda of the Pavilion is situated within the framework of production in a world with limited resources. The project emphasizes the pavilion’s ecological impact from the early phases of the design process onward.
Mukwa Waakaa’igan Indigenous Centre of Cultural Excellence // Moriyama & Teshima Architects
A new heart for Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, the design of the Mukwa Waakaa’igan Indigenous Centre of Cultural Excellence (a joint project between Moriyama & Teshima Architects and Smoke Architecture) intends to provide a safe space, welcoming visitors from across the globe to engage with and learn from Indigenous heritage.
Grosuplje Cultural Center // dans arhitekti
The Grosuplje Cultural Centre is an iconic building that elegantly complements the town’s architectural image. Its design is clear and attractive, in order to be the cultural home for everyone, locals and guests. The form and the materialization of the building give it a strong visual character, establishing the new architectural identity of Grosuplje, which is recognizable on the local and on the international scale.
Future Fest: Unlogging Material Narratives in Architecture With Leslie Lok
New material and design practices are needed to address climate change as one of the most pressing problems of our generation. Moving forward, architects and researchers need to develop new logbooks, log new design protocols, and fundamentally un-log past loggings in order to move towards radically more sustainable and less wasteful building practices. This environmental paradigm shift is accompanied by considerable design possibilities.
Come Together: At the 2023 Serpentine Pavilion, Lina Ghotmeh Invites Visitors to Gather
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. An elegant canopy of timber “leaves” will be unveiled in London’s Kensington Gardens this summer. Late last month, the announcement was made that Lebanon-born, Paris-based architect Lina Ghotmeh will design the 22nd Annual Serpentine Gallery Pavilion. Ghotmeh’s understated low-carbon proposal draws on the composition of tree leaves for inspiration.
Paraguay Government Offices // MSGSSV
Text description provided by the architects. Architects: Manteola, Sánchez Gómez, Santos, Solsona, Vinsón, architects + Julia Galanti associate architect First prize international project competition. 2016. Architectural layout of the complex. The unification of the Government Offices of Paraguay is an opportunity to search for a local architectural...
Enterprise Pool & Bath House // The SLAM Collaborative
Text description provided by the architects. The Enterprise Park Swimming Pool and Bath House replaces an existing facility constructed in the 1960’s. The overall park site also includes a gymnasium and picnic shelters, located within the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation system and operated and maintained by the County. The project scope includes the construction of a new bath house and pool equipment building, new pool deck, and plastering of the existing pool shell.
Silo City // STUDIO V Architecture
SILO CITY IS A DESIGN VISION TO REIMAGINE AND TRANSFORM the largest collection of grain elevators in the world. STUDIO V’s design combines creative radical adaptive reuse, contemporary architecture, and innovative remediation gardens throughout and over 1 million square feet of ruined industrial buildings in Buffalo, NY. The project integrates an extraordinary range of cultural, residential, institutional, commercial, and recreational uses.Next to downtown Buffalo along the winding Buffalo River, Silo City comprises ten massive concrete grain elevator complexes interconnected with warehouses, mills, and malt-houses.
