ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Gov. Kemp announces over 2-thousand jobs coming to Northwest Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brain Kemp, announced Wednesday that Q cells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Q cells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified

(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
ATLANTA, GA
Louisiana Illuminator

More orthopedic physicians sell out to private equity firms, raising cost and quality alarms

Dr. Paul Jeffords and his colleagues at Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics were worried about their ability to survive financially, even though their independent orthopedic practice was the largest in Georgia, with nearly 100 physicians. They nervously watched other physician practices sell out entirely to large hospital systems and health insurers. They refused to consider doing that. […] The post More orthopedic physicians sell out to private equity firms, raising cost and quality alarms appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Here's how to get free tickets to the Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA — To celebrate the entry of their 40 millionth guest, the Georgia Aquarium is giving away free tickets to one lucky person, according to a post on their Facebook page. The contest started on Wednesday and will end on Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Those who wish to...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Atlanta’s plans could worsen traffic congestion

I’d bet the city of Atlanta is tired of being the cautionary tale for other cities, but as long as its leaders embrace bad ideas, they’ll illuminate the path to avoid. I say that somewhat facetiously. Not everything Atlanta officials have done is bad, and there is some optimism around new Mayor Andre Dickens. But it’s hard to say that the city has been trending in the right direction.
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars

I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
ATLANTA, GA
Black America Web

Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church And Camye Mackey, EVP Chief D&I Officer of the Atlanta Hawks Are Honorees at the Battle of the Bands Founders Gala

ATLANTA, GA – (January 3) — From January 13 to January 15, 2023, Atlanta will be the focal point of a celebration as more than 30,000 attendees participate in The HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition, hosted by the HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation. The Foundation, founded by Frank and LaKeisha Johnson has a mission to deliver real and reliable resources to HBCU institutions and students. The HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition will take place during MLK Celebration and includes six marching bands from various historically Black Colleges and universities (HBCU’s), joined by alumni and supporters from across the nation. The HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition will take place at the award-winning State Farm Arena.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Herbstreit at a Loss For Words After Lopsided TCU-Georgia First Half

The College Football Playoff national championship game quickly turned into a rout in the first half, as Georgia outclassed TCU to race out to a 38–7 lead as the two teams went into the halftime locker room. The lopsided start came as a surprise to many who had tuned in to the title contest, including Kirk Herbstreit.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy