The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollarsAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Ideal Times To Drive In Atlanta And Tips For Avoiding Traffic JamsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Worst Reviewed Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSAtlanta, GA
Top Google Searches By People Atlanta In 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Gov. Kemp announces over 2-thousand jobs coming to Northwest Georgia
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brain Kemp, announced Wednesday that Q cells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Q cells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, […]
Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified
(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
Mercedes-Benz Stadium becomes first pro sports stadium in world to achieve zero waste
ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the downtown Atlanta home of the Falcons, United F.C., numerous concerts and other events each year, is the first pro sports stadium in the world to be awarded a certification for its zero waste efforts. The stadium announced Monday it had received recognition from Green...
Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
An RV from the Georgia Aquarium caught fire on a busy interstate in Clayton County Wednesday morning, authorities said.
More orthopedic physicians sell out to private equity firms, raising cost and quality alarms
Dr. Paul Jeffords and his colleagues at Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics were worried about their ability to survive financially, even though their independent orthopedic practice was the largest in Georgia, with nearly 100 physicians. They nervously watched other physician practices sell out entirely to large hospital systems and health insurers. They refused to consider doing that. […] The post More orthopedic physicians sell out to private equity firms, raising cost and quality alarms appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chuck Milne remembers his big sister, Leona, who always struggled to fit in. “It was like a little girl trying to be somebody big and grown up,” Milne said. “But, you could still see the child, the angelic part.”. Milne said...
Here's how to get free tickets to the Georgia Aquarium
ATLANTA — To celebrate the entry of their 40 millionth guest, the Georgia Aquarium is giving away free tickets to one lucky person, according to a post on their Facebook page. The contest started on Wednesday and will end on Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Those who wish to...
Customers face delays with water bills in Cobb County | What to know
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Water System announced Tuesday some customers might experience delays in their bills. The company said staff shortages were brought on by the contractor they use to read residents' meters. Officials said that the holidays and extreme weather also impacted staffing– delaying the billing cycle.
UGA star helped put Metro Atlanta high school football team in the limelight
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Football coach Winston Gordon will sometimes open the trophy case at Hapeville Charter School. One of the trophies is for the 2017 Georgia State Championship. It includes a photo of the guys who won it. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Just...
‘Embarrassment of riches’ around Stetson Bennett has TCU defense leaning toward simplicity
LOS ANGELES — Joe Gillespie looks at the Georgia offense, and the TCU defensive coordinator sees lots of problems for his Horned Frogs to solve in tonight’s championship game. “The variety of what we’re going to get to see, all the shifts and the motions and the variety...
Newnan Times-Herald
Atlanta’s plans could worsen traffic congestion
I’d bet the city of Atlanta is tired of being the cautionary tale for other cities, but as long as its leaders embrace bad ideas, they’ll illuminate the path to avoid. I say that somewhat facetiously. Not everything Atlanta officials have done is bad, and there is some optimism around new Mayor Andre Dickens. But it’s hard to say that the city has been trending in the right direction.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia doctor reaches $1.8M settlement over medically unnecessary eye surgeries
CONYERS, Ga. - A Conyers doctor will pay the government over $1.8 million to resolve allegations that they billed the government for cataract surgeries and tests that were not necessary or incomplete. The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia says that Aarti D. Pandya, M.D. submitted false...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Former Georgia coach Mark Richt, Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson named to College Football Hall of Fame
Former Georgia coach Mark Richt and former Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson were selected for induction to the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday. The two were among four coaches in the Class of 2023, joining former Central Michigan coach Roy Kramer and former Lakeland...
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
DeKalb Burger King fails health inspection with 56 after inspectors find dead roach, outdated food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County Burger King failed a health inspection for things like outdated food and a dead roach. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited Burger King on North Druid Hills Road this week, where they failed their most recent inspection with a score of 56.
Black America Web
Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church And Camye Mackey, EVP Chief D&I Officer of the Atlanta Hawks Are Honorees at the Battle of the Bands Founders Gala
ATLANTA, GA – (January 3) — From January 13 to January 15, 2023, Atlanta will be the focal point of a celebration as more than 30,000 attendees participate in The HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition, hosted by the HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation. The Foundation, founded by Frank and LaKeisha Johnson has a mission to deliver real and reliable resources to HBCU institutions and students. The HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition will take place during MLK Celebration and includes six marching bands from various historically Black Colleges and universities (HBCU’s), joined by alumni and supporters from across the nation. The HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition will take place at the award-winning State Farm Arena.
Woman says doctor groped, fondled her during sports physical at age 13
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A young woman who says she was groped and fondled by a pediatrician during a sports physical when she was just 13 took the stand in a lawsuit against the doctor in a Cobb County courtroom. “It felt to me like I was shrinking and...
Tyler Perry Studios could soon include brand new entertainment district
ATLANTA — Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta could be expanding to include an all-new entertainment district. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned that the media mogul is looking to buy nearly 40 acres to add to the complex. The 12-soundstage studio is currently made up of more than...
Albany Herald
Herbstreit at a Loss For Words After Lopsided TCU-Georgia First Half
The College Football Playoff national championship game quickly turned into a rout in the first half, as Georgia outclassed TCU to race out to a 38–7 lead as the two teams went into the halftime locker room. The lopsided start came as a surprise to many who had tuned in to the title contest, including Kirk Herbstreit.
