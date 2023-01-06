ATLANTA, GA – (January 3) — From January 13 to January 15, 2023, Atlanta will be the focal point of a celebration as more than 30,000 attendees participate in The HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition, hosted by the HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation. The Foundation, founded by Frank and LaKeisha Johnson has a mission to deliver real and reliable resources to HBCU institutions and students. The HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition will take place during MLK Celebration and includes six marching bands from various historically Black Colleges and universities (HBCU’s), joined by alumni and supporters from across the nation. The HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition will take place at the award-winning State Farm Arena.

