Lewisville, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mangia Bistro offers variety of Italian and American dishes in Plano

Mangia Bistro offers America-Italian food and a large selection of wine. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Mangia Bistro opened in Plano on Dec. 1, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The American-Italian bistro, located at 508 14th St., Plano, is a spinoff of Aboca's Italian Grill in Richardson and offers a variety of fresh dishes including fresh-baked bread, pizzas, seafood, steaks and other items. The restaurant also features a full bar and large selection of wine. 214-501-2007.
Sugarfire Smoke House closes after 2 years in Lake Highlands

Sugarfire Smoke House, which was located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas, closed in December. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sugarfire Smoke House, located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas, closed in December. The St. Louis-based barbecue restaurant, which was located at 6750 Abrams Road, Ste. 110, opened Nov. 11, 2020, serving a variety of meats, sides and alcoholic beverages. Sugarfire still has locations in Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Colorado and Florida. http://sugarfiresmokehouse.com.
Arwa Yemeni Coffee offering authentic Middle Eastern drinks in Richardson

Arwa Yemeni Coffee opened in the Greenville Business Center in Richardson Jan. 4 at 888 S. Greenville Ave., Ste. 223. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Arwa Yemeni Coffee opened in the Greenville Business Center in Richardson Jan. 4. The coffee shop is located at 888 S. Greenville Ave., Ste. 223. The cafe serves a variety of coffee drinks, including traditional and Yemeni-style coffee. 313-410-0362. www.arwayemenicoffee.com.
Registration now open for Residential Food Scrap Composting Pilot Program in Plano

Plano's Residential Food Scrap Composting Pilot Program gives participants the opportunity to convert food scraps into compost, which will be used to enrich Plano's soils. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Residents of Plano can now enroll in the Residential Food Scrap Composting Pilot Program, which provides participants an environmentally friendly alternative to...
Saigon Texas Restaurant offering Vietnamese cuisine near Richardson

Saigon Texas Restaurant is offering Vietnamese cuisine near Richardson at 3435 Belt Line Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Saigon Texas Restaurant opened in December near Richardson. The restaurant is located at 3435 Belt Line Road next to the Cali Saigon Mall. Saigon Texas announced it plans to host a grand opening in mid-January, likely between Jan. 16-18. The restaurant serves a variety of Vietnamese dishes, including pho. 469-367-4044. No website is available.
MAA Legacy to spend $400K on clubhouse renovations in Plano

MAA Legacy plans to renovate its clubhouse this year. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) MAA Legacy is set to spend $400,000 in renovations on its clubhouse and pool area, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The luxury apartment complex, located at 5741 Martin Road, Plano, plans to begin construction Feb. 28 and is expected to finish June 30. MAA Legacy offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as studio options. 469-484-7784.
Argyle roads strained with urban growth

Construction continues on Stonecrest Road and other streets in Argyle. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) The first episode of "The DFW Breakdown" podcast in 2023 takes a look at the growing town of Argyle, where roads are straining under rapid population growth. Plus, reporter Hannah Norton sheds light on a new report showing alarming maternal mortality numbers in Texas.
North South Jiu Jitsu offering Brazilian martial arts classes in Richardson

North South Jiu Jitsu, located in Richardson at 2010 N. Plano Road, teaches a variety of classes in Brazilian jiujitsu for both kids and adults. (Courtesy Pexels) North South Jiu Jitsu opened Jan. 7 off of North Plano Road in Richardson. The martial arts gym is located at 2010 N. Plano Road and teaches a variety of classes in Brazilian jiujitsu for both kids and adults. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is a martial art that started in the early 1900s that uses grappling and leverage for self defense. The Richardson martial arts gym includes nearly 1,500 square feet of mat space, a private instruction room, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms and a shower. 214-730-0605. www.northsouthjj.com.
Alchemy 43 bringing cosmetic treatments to Plano

Alchemy 43 will offer a variety of skin treatments. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Alchemy 43 is set to open a new location in Plano in mid-2023, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new office will be located at 1900 Preston Road, Ste. 203. Alchemy 43 will offer a variety of skin treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, microneedling and wellness shots. The Plano location does not have a phone number available yet. https://alchemy43.com/
