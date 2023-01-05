Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash PadYana BostongirlArlington, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Related
See 5 latest commercial projects in Frisco, including $35M new construction for Prosper ISD
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Want to know more about the latest development projects in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last...
Frisco P&Z commission to consider conveyance plat, site plan for potential 2nd H-E-B project
Two H-E-B stores have opened in Frisco and Plano with more expected to open in the coming years. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) Two items related to a future big box retail grocery store located on land owned by the H-E-B Grocery Company are listed on the Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission’s Jan. 10 meeting agenda.
Mangia Bistro offers variety of Italian and American dishes in Plano
Mangia Bistro offers America-Italian food and a large selection of wine. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Mangia Bistro opened in Plano on Dec. 1, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The American-Italian bistro, located at 508 14th St., Plano, is a spinoff of Aboca's Italian Grill in Richardson and offers a variety of fresh dishes including fresh-baked bread, pizzas, seafood, steaks and other items. The restaurant also features a full bar and large selection of wine. 214-501-2007.
Sugarfire Smoke House closes after 2 years in Lake Highlands
Sugarfire Smoke House, which was located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas, closed in December. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sugarfire Smoke House, located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas, closed in December. The St. Louis-based barbecue restaurant, which was located at 6750 Abrams Road, Ste. 110, opened Nov. 11, 2020, serving a variety of meats, sides and alcoholic beverages. Sugarfire still has locations in Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Colorado and Florida. http://sugarfiresmokehouse.com.
Plano City Council approves allocation of $1.9M to combat homelessness
The City of Plano received $1.9 million in HOME-ARP funds in 2021. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Plano City Council unanimously approved a plan for the allocation of its $1.9 million HOME American Rescue Plan funds during its Jan. 9 meeting. According to the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan, the City of Plano received...
Dallas County has 20 of the busiest roads in Texas, report shows
Eighteen of the most gridlocked roadways in Texas are located in Dallas County, according to a Texas A&M Transportation Institute report. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) While still below prepandemic levels, traffic congestion continues to grow on Texas roadways, and 20 of the most gridlocked are located in Dallas County,...
United Way of Tarrant County celebrates 100th anniversary
A 30-foot mural painted by Arlington native Jon McKenzie was unveiled during a ceremony celebrating the United Way's 100th anniversary in Tarrant County. (Courtesy United Way of Tarrant County) United Way of Tarrant County celebrated its 100th anniversary in November. A 30-foot mural at Globe Life Field in Arlington was...
Twin Peaks offers burgers, more at Northlake location
Twin Peaks opened a location in Northlake on Dec. 19. (Courtesy Twin Peaks) Twin Peaks held a grand opening for its new Northlake location on Dec. 19. The restaurant is located at 13740 Raceway Drive. The menu includes burgers, sandwiches, flatbreads, tacos, wings and other items. 940-331-7325. Samantha Douty joined...
Arwa Yemeni Coffee offering authentic Middle Eastern drinks in Richardson
Arwa Yemeni Coffee opened in the Greenville Business Center in Richardson Jan. 4 at 888 S. Greenville Ave., Ste. 223. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Arwa Yemeni Coffee opened in the Greenville Business Center in Richardson Jan. 4. The coffee shop is located at 888 S. Greenville Ave., Ste. 223. The cafe serves a variety of coffee drinks, including traditional and Yemeni-style coffee. 313-410-0362. www.arwayemenicoffee.com.
DART GoLink to expand hours of operation in 2023
Dallas Area Rapid Transit GoLink will have an altered schedule in 2023. (Courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) Dallas Area Rapid Transit is making “major improvements” to its bus routes and GoLink services beginning Jan. 23, according to a news release from the transit company. Per the release, DART...
Registration now open for Residential Food Scrap Composting Pilot Program in Plano
Plano's Residential Food Scrap Composting Pilot Program gives participants the opportunity to convert food scraps into compost, which will be used to enrich Plano's soils. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Residents of Plano can now enroll in the Residential Food Scrap Composting Pilot Program, which provides participants an environmentally friendly alternative to...
Saigon Texas Restaurant offering Vietnamese cuisine near Richardson
Saigon Texas Restaurant is offering Vietnamese cuisine near Richardson at 3435 Belt Line Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Saigon Texas Restaurant opened in December near Richardson. The restaurant is located at 3435 Belt Line Road next to the Cali Saigon Mall. Saigon Texas announced it plans to host a grand opening in mid-January, likely between Jan. 16-18. The restaurant serves a variety of Vietnamese dishes, including pho. 469-367-4044. No website is available.
MAA Legacy to spend $400K on clubhouse renovations in Plano
MAA Legacy plans to renovate its clubhouse this year. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) MAA Legacy is set to spend $400,000 in renovations on its clubhouse and pool area, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The luxury apartment complex, located at 5741 Martin Road, Plano, plans to begin construction Feb. 28 and is expected to finish June 30. MAA Legacy offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as studio options. 469-484-7784.
Argyle roads strained with urban growth
Construction continues on Stonecrest Road and other streets in Argyle. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) The first episode of "The DFW Breakdown" podcast in 2023 takes a look at the growing town of Argyle, where roads are straining under rapid population growth. Plus, reporter Hannah Norton sheds light on a new report showing alarming maternal mortality numbers in Texas.
North South Jiu Jitsu offering Brazilian martial arts classes in Richardson
North South Jiu Jitsu, located in Richardson at 2010 N. Plano Road, teaches a variety of classes in Brazilian jiujitsu for both kids and adults. (Courtesy Pexels) North South Jiu Jitsu opened Jan. 7 off of North Plano Road in Richardson. The martial arts gym is located at 2010 N. Plano Road and teaches a variety of classes in Brazilian jiujitsu for both kids and adults. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is a martial art that started in the early 1900s that uses grappling and leverage for self defense. The Richardson martial arts gym includes nearly 1,500 square feet of mat space, a private instruction room, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms and a shower. 214-730-0605. www.northsouthjj.com.
Trophy Club Town Council discusses new roundabouts to help mitigate traffic
The Trophy Club Town Council is considering installing more roundabouts like this one at the intersection of Trophy Club Drive and Trophy Lake Drive. (Courtesy of Teague Nall and Perkins, Inc.) The Trophy Club Town Council discussed options to move forward with traffic mitigation efforts during their regular session Dec....
Alchemy 43 bringing cosmetic treatments to Plano
Alchemy 43 will offer a variety of skin treatments. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Alchemy 43 is set to open a new location in Plano in mid-2023, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new office will be located at 1900 Preston Road, Ste. 203. Alchemy 43 will offer a variety of skin treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, microneedling and wellness shots. The Plano location does not have a phone number available yet. https://alchemy43.com/
Meow Wolf Grapevine holds application process for food, drink vendors
Meow Wolf's Grapevine Mills location will open at the former location of a Bed Bath & Beyond inside the mall. (Rendering courtesy Meow Wolf) Meow Wolf Grapevine is accepting applications for food and beverage vendors for products that will be sold at Meow Wolf Cafe. This will primarily be grab-n-go,...
City of McKinney offers Christmas tree recycling and composting service
The city of McKinney will be accepting Christmas trees for recycling and composting until Jan. 27. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of McKinney is offering Christmas tree recycling and composting for residents until Jan. 27. Waste Connections will pick up trees at homes as part of regular trash day pickup,...
Dr. Martens opens new footwear store in Frisco Stonebriar Centre
Dr. Martens sells a variety of footwear for men, women and children. (Courtesy Dr. Martens) Dr. Martens opened its seventh Texas store in Frisco on December 16. The retailer, known for its footwear, opened in suite 2026 in the Stonebriar Centre located at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. The brand now...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0