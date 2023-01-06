Read full article on original website
Related
thecitizenonline.com
New village clerk
Ortonville — As of Jan. 3, Ortonville has a new clerk. “I’m excited to get to know everybody,” said Amber Willson, who took over the role of clerk following the vacancy on Dec. 8. “I feel like in a small town everybody has everybody’s back. Everyone I’ve met has been really nice.”
thecitizenonline.com
Proposed Ortonville marijuana dispensaries now on market
Ortonville — Two properties in the village are for sale as marijuana dispensaries. The properties, 490 S. Ortonville Road and 456 S. Ortonville Road, were recently granted conditional marijuana establishment approval by the village council in November. “The ordinance, that the village didn’t write, it says you can transfer...
Comments / 0