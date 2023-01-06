ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Where Do Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Rank for Toxic Co-workers?

Depending on where you work, your co-workers (or at least certain ones) either make going to the office a walk in the park or a stroll through the gates of hell. It's gotten so bad that a recent Zippia survey found that more than half (57%) of workers in America have considered quitting their job because of a bad or difficult co-worker, and more than a quarter (29%) have followed through and resigned.
MINNESOTA STATE
Tour the 2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle! 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants looking for your stomachs and votes. If you've never participated in the Downtown Burger Battle, this is how it works:. Review the participating restaurants and their burgers. Make sure you...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Holiday Inn City Centre

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
How Much Does Minnesota Really Spend on Snow Removal?

It's like clockwork. Every time Minnesota gets slammed with a massive snowstorm, people come out of the woodwork online to voice their displeasure with how long it takes to get their roads plowed. According to a recent study, of the U.S. states that receive a substantial amount of snowfall on...
MINNESOTA STATE
Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You

A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
IOWA STATE
Sioux Falls Police Warn Residents of Police Impersonator

We can never thank the men and women in blue enough for their service, especially on January 9th, National Law Enforcement Day. The Sioux Falls Police Department does whatever it takes to keep its residents safe. This includes alerting the public about new scams in the area. The newest scam...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Suicide Burger Coming To Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls has it's own Downtown Burger Battle currently underway but a new player has decided to play their walk-on card. Anyone of the 30-plus local offerings is about to look like an hors d'oeuvre when this Goliath makes its debut Thursday. Burger King is sending a message to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota’s 10 Biggest Lakes – Can You Name Them?

If it's cold, you know, near zero? Well, fishing is great in South Dakota!. Middle of July, in the 90s, and hot? No problem, the fishing is still great in South Dakota!. One of the reasons is the many lakes we have here in the Sunshine State. Oh, we're not the 10,000 Lakes place. Nope. That goes to our neighbor. But we do have some dandies!
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
This Sioux Falls Retailer May Not Survive 2023

One national retail chain with a location in Sioux Falls may not be in business by the end of 2023. That's the warning from one business expert. Appearing on Yahoo Finance Live, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said Bed Bath & Beyond is on the verge of shutting its doors nationwide.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Which Way Is Crime Trending in South Dakota?

The latest South Dakota crime statistics show that the state was a safer place at the end of 2021 than it was a year earlier. The Office of the Attorney General has released the Crime in South Dakota 2021 report. The headline of the 207-page report is that overall crime...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota

Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
IOWA STATE
Begin The New Year With Sioux Falls Frosty Frolics

Jumping into the New Year literally with skates, skies, and sleds is going to be so much fun when the Sioux Falls 2023 Frosty Frolics rolls around. I can't think of a better time to get outdoors to enjoy the winter. Before you summon a dose of leftover humbugness, just...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota’s 10 Most Wanted: Do You Recognize Anyone?

There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed

Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
