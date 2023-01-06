Read full article on original website
thesouthlandjournal.com
IL Freedom Caucus: Pritzker’s Bold Plan for Illinois is to Spend More Money We Don’t Have
IL Freedom Caucus: Pritzker’s Bold Plan for Illinois is to Spend More Money We Don’t Have (Springfield, IL) — The Illinois Freedom Caucus is issuing the following statement on JB Pritzker’s second inauguration speech. “Let’s be clear, JB. The people with signs in their yards reading...
Illinois Weed Sales Reach Record-Setting High in 2022, Literally
As the saying goes, "money doesn't grow on trees," but apparently in Illinois, it grows on cannabis plants. In 2022, the state hit a marijuana milestone in adult-use marijuana sales, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. But what does one do with all...
WAND TV
Illinois lawmakers greenlight enhanced abortion protections
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday approved a measure protecting Illinois' access to abortion from out-of-state meddling, making the state the latest to pursue such protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. The bill, ready for action by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who...
Pritzker promises free college tuition for working class as he takes second oath of office
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday offered up bold promises in his second inaugural address, vowing free college tuition for working-class families and more affordable and widespread health care and child care.
Pritzker promises to immediately sign gun ban with opponents set to sue
(The Center Square) – After passage of a ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines in Illinois, Gov. J.B. promises his signature. Gun-rights groups say they’ll see him and legislative leaders in court. The Senate passed amendments to House Bill 5471 Monday night. The House approved the measure Tuesday afternoon. Just before the measure passed on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly, state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, urged for its passage. ...
947wls.com
Illinois Dispensary sales of Marijuana hits $1.5 Billion
Since cannabis sales in Illinois became legal in 2020, the state has passed the $1.5 billion mark in sales at dispensaries. There are 113 locations from which you can legally purchase pot. Next stop: $2 billion!. Source: ABC 7 Chicago.
Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
WAND TV
Governor Pritzker signs assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — HB5471, which passed the Illinois Senate and House in the past week, was signed by Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday night in the capitol rotunda. “For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State Capitol have been battling the powerful forces of the NRA to enshrine the strongest and most effective gun violence legislation that we possibly can,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “I couldn’t be prouder to say that we got it done. And we will keep fighting — bill by bill, vote by vote, and protest by protest — to ensure that future generations only hear about massacres like Highland Park, Sandy Hook, and Uvalde in their textbooks.”
starvedrock.media
Pot sales continue to soar in Illinois
2022 set a record for cannabis sales in the Land of Lincoln. 113 state wide dispensaries sold well over 1 and half billion with a “B” dollars worth of weed. Residents from all over the Upper Midwest took part. Overall the industry is projected to add both more...
When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023
Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
Can I legally carry a knife in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances. Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These […]
Illinois Senate passes assault weapon ban bill, likely version to be signed into law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Senate passed their version of an assault weapon ban Monday evening. The bill is different from the Illinois House of Representatives’ bill that was voted on Thursday. Some differences include raising the legal magazine size for handguns from 10 to 15, requiring currently owned guns and banning switches and […]
WAND TV
Multibillionaire Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois gov
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — J.B. Pritzker, the multibillionaire whose actions over the past year suggest he may be eyeing a run for president, was sworn in Monday as Illinois governor for the second time, an occasion the Democrat used to issue bold proposals for universal preschool and free college tuition.
This Illinois County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Illinois’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
Illinois might have a bustling metropolis with Chicago but it also has a tiny town too. I don't know if I could particularly deal with seeing the same small handful of people day in and day out but it seems like that's the sum of it for one town in Illinois. The town is still an incorporated actual town.
Illinois Senate approves assault weapons ban
The bill will now go back to the state House for another vote.
wmay.com
Bill That Allows Longer Period To Transfer Mentally Ill Inmates Passes
The Illinois House has approved a bill that could result in mentally ill inmates remaining in county jails longer. The measure gives the Illinois Department of Human Services at least 60 days to transfer an inmate to a psychiatric facility. Sangamon County and other counties have argued that state law requires those moves within 20 days. The governor’s office says that’s not a firm deadline, but says the new law imposes a 60-day deadline… although it also allows DHS to take longer if it can prove a lack of available bed space.
SAFE-T Act poll up until 1/14
Over the past week, I have been posting updates about the Illinois SAFE-T Act. The act brings much-needed upgrades to the police departments throughout the state. However, the legislators decided to cram the elimination of cash bail into the bill. Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that part of the bill from going into law one week ago.
What age is it legal for a child to babysit in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When parents want to have a night out, they may be wondering at what age can one child be left alone to babysit a younger sibling? Illinois has some of the strictest laws in the nation when it comes to legally leaving a child home alone, but a new bill in […]
