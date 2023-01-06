ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WAND TV

Illinois lawmakers greenlight enhanced abortion protections

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday approved a measure protecting Illinois' access to abortion from out-of-state meddling, making the state the latest to pursue such protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. The bill, ready for action by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Pritzker promises to immediately sign gun ban with opponents set to sue

(The Center Square) – After passage of a ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines in Illinois, Gov. J.B. promises his signature. Gun-rights groups say they’ll see him and legislative leaders in court. The Senate passed amendments to House Bill 5471 Monday night. The House approved the measure Tuesday afternoon. Just before the measure passed on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly, state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, urged for its passage. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban

(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Governor Pritzker signs assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — HB5471, which passed the Illinois Senate and House in the past week, was signed by Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday night in the capitol rotunda. “For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State Capitol have been battling the powerful forces of the NRA to enshrine the strongest and most effective gun violence legislation that we possibly can,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “I couldn’t be prouder to say that we got it done. And we will keep fighting — bill by bill, vote by vote, and protest by protest — to ensure that future generations only hear about massacres like Highland Park, Sandy Hook, and Uvalde in their textbooks.”
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Pot sales continue to soar in Illinois

2022 set a record for cannabis sales in the Land of Lincoln. 113 state wide dispensaries sold well over 1 and half billion with a “B” dollars worth of weed. Residents from all over the Upper Midwest took part. Overall the industry is projected to add both more...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?

ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023

Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally carry a knife in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances. Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Senate passes assault weapon ban bill, likely version to be signed into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Senate passed their version of an assault weapon ban Monday evening.  The bill is different from the Illinois House of Representatives’ bill that was voted on Thursday. Some differences include raising the legal magazine size for handguns from 10 to 15, requiring currently owned guns and banning switches and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Multibillionaire Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois gov

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — J.B. Pritzker, the multibillionaire whose actions over the past year suggest he may be eyeing a run for president, was sworn in Monday as Illinois governor for the second time, an occasion the Democrat used to issue bold proposals for universal preschool and free college tuition.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Bill That Allows Longer Period To Transfer Mentally Ill Inmates Passes

The Illinois House has approved a bill that could result in mentally ill inmates remaining in county jails longer. The measure gives the Illinois Department of Human Services at least 60 days to transfer an inmate to a psychiatric facility. Sangamon County and other counties have argued that state law requires those moves within 20 days. The governor’s office says that’s not a firm deadline, but says the new law imposes a 60-day deadline… although it also allows DHS to take longer if it can prove a lack of available bed space.
ILLINOIS STATE
Adrian Holman

SAFE-T Act poll up until 1/14

Over the past week, I have been posting updates about the Illinois SAFE-T Act. The act brings much-needed upgrades to the police departments throughout the state. However, the legislators decided to cram the elimination of cash bail into the bill. Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that part of the bill from going into law one week ago.
ILLINOIS STATE

