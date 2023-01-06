Read full article on original website
Related
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
People left 'crying their eyes out' after watching new season of Netflix show
Viewers are balling their eyes out after watching a new season of an emotional Netflix show. Season two of Firefly Lane has dropped on the platform and people are 'ugly crying' after binge-watching all nine episodes. Check the trailer out below - warning - you might need a tissue box...
9 new Netflix releases that everyone you know will be talking about next week
Netflix is wasting no time in greeting the arrival of 2023 with a jam-packed slate of fantastic new content to check out, with forthcoming Netflix releases that range from gritty crime dramas and docuseries to the return of fan favorites like Ginny & Georgia. If you need some recommendations for...
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
True crime fans left shocked by 'brilliant and horrifying' new Netflix series
True crime fans have been gripped by Netflix’s latest offering, with one viewer saying branding it ‘horrifying’ ‘sad’ and ‘powerful’. The new three part-series was released last month and has proved to be a hit with fans of true-crime. You can see the trailer here:
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
AdWeek
Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season
Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
netflixjunkie.com
Netflix to End Collaboration With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Following $100 Million Deal?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making it to the headlines for both good and bad reasons because of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The show that promises raw and unfiltered truth captured the Duke and Duchess in both their happy and vulnerable times. In the first volume, the royal couple aggressively went after the UK media. They slammed the press for running an agenda against them and the constant intrusion of privacy.
The Time Traveler From 2714 Offers His Predictions For 2023!
It’s the end of the year as we know it, and, so far, we feel fine. The Time Traveler from 2714 is back on TikTok, and is back making predictions for the new year. And, despite his track record being dubious, it hasn’t stopped me, and many others, from being amused and intrigued by his b*llshit posts.
People left stunned after noticing Matthew Perry's hand while re-watching Friends
People have been left gobsmacked after noticing something unusual about Matthew Perry's hand in Friends. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, viewers of the show have been left shocked after having realised that they never noticed the detail before. Friends fans will know that in one episode of the show, we learn...
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Netflix Customers Could Go to Prison for Sharing Their Password
The law applies to Netflix password sharing, but also to other streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
James Wan Pushes Back Against Horror Fans Complaining That M3GAN Isn’t R-Rated
Producer James Wan pushes back on fans' complaints over M3GAN’s PG-13 rating.
A laid-off Twitter manager says he saw almost his entire team of 150 people get fired in 4 hours just a week after Elon Musk bought the company
Twitter engineers texted Amir Shevat, an ex-manager, on November 4 saying their computers were "bricked." Shevat said he was then laid off at 1 a.m.
What does 'OTP' mean? Breaking down the fandom term, slang
"OTP" means "one true pair/pairing." The term comes from "shipping" within fandom culture. So, OTP refers to a fan-made couple.
Comments / 0