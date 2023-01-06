Read full article on original website
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
The 3 new Netflix series dominating the US today are all beating Wednesday
As we come to the end of the first week of 2023, several new Netflix series that all debuted this week have proven popular enough to rocket all the way to the top of the streamer’s rankings in the US. Does this bode well for how Netflix’s original fare...
Jemma Redgrave returns, Aneurin Barnard joins cast of 'Doctor Who'
"Peaky Blinders" star Aneurin Barnard is set for the next incarnation of the long-running "Doctor Who" series. Jemma Redgrave will reprise her role on the show.
Prince Harry Reveals Princess Charlotte Cried Amid Pre-Wedding Drama
Meghan has previously described the incident as a "turning point" in her relationship with the British media when first reported in 2019.
Meri Brown Grows a Spine, Tells Kody: You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone!
Over the past several months, Meri Brown has shared cryptic quote after cryptic quote… seemingly acknowledging that she wasn’t with spiritual spouse Kody any longer and trying to come across as totally cool with that outcome. But then, however, Meri was shown footage on part one of the...
‘Sister Wives’ Spoilers: Kody Blames ‘Finding Favor’ With Robyn on His Other Wives’ Disloyalty
During the part 3 of 'Sister Wives' One-on-One reunion special, Kody Brown addresses whether or not Robyn Brown is his favorite wife after his other three marriages end.
Voices: The detail in the Harry and William revelations everyone is missing
In his forthcoming memoir Spare, Prince Harry claims Prince William attacked him during an argument at the younger brother’s Nottingham Cottage home in 2019. The first person the Duke of Sussex called after the physical fight was not his wife – who was the main subject of the brothers’ alleged squabble – but his therapist.
‘I do not want to be a single dad’: Harry explains decision to leave the UK with Meghan
Prince Harry has explained his and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the UK and relocate overseas in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby. The Duke of Sussex’s conversation with the British presenter was broadcast on Sunday (8 January), two days before the release of his memoir Spare. The interview began with Harry narrating an excerpt from his book, recounting the night his father Charles, then-Prince of Wales, told him his mother Diana had died. Harry then told Bradby that he “took myself back to that moment” so he could remember details from that night, when he was 12...
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
King Charles III's great-great-grandmother was the "Princess Diana" of her time and her missing dress was recently found
Queen Alexandra of the United Kingdom (1844 - 1925) is King Charles III's great-great-grandmother. Alexandra was born a princess and a member of Denmark's royal family. In 1861, she was introduced to Prince Albert Edward, the Prince of Wales and oldest son of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.
My child and I only have a 13-year age gap — we even got our braces done at the same time
She’s not kidding. A 22-year-old mother has gone viral on TikTok after revealing that she got pregnant and had a child when she was barely a teen. The TikTok — which was posted mid-December by Gabbie Egan — has gained almost 13 million views. “Every year I have to readdress the fact that I had my son at a mere 13 years old,” claimed a corndog-eating Egan, whose son will turn 9 on Jan. 23. “I was 13 years old and I was naive, and I started [dating] this 16-year-old guy.” “He got me pregnant and then deuced out and hasn’t...
When the Bride Discovered That Her Groom was Bald, She Abruptly Canceled the Wedding
In March 2022, an Indian wedding went horribly wrong when the bride discovered her intended groom was bald and refused to marry him. In India, it is usual for families to set up marriages for their children, but even when everyone involved has planned and prepared for it for years, problems might arise. Several things may go wrong with a wedding, like a bride or a groom running off with another person, a tragic event, or simply not knowing enough about the person you are marrying.
Dolly Parton Wrote ‘Jolene’ After Witnessing a Real Situation With Her Husband
While the song “Jolene” involves two fictional characters, Dolly Parton wrote the track after an event between her husband and another woman
Harry’s memoir includes several claims involving sister-in-law Kate
The Duke of Sussex has made several bombshell claims involving his sister-in-law the Princess of Wales in his new memoir.In the controversial tell-all book Spare, which was leaked ahead of next week’s publication and also put on sale early in Spain, Harry has revealed intimately personal details about his life and family.It comes ahead of Kate’s birthday on January 9 next week. Three years ago, on January 8 2020, Harry and Meghan released their first statement saying they were stepping back as senior royals.Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment, but the inflammatory claims are being seen as...
The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"
According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."
‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Vannessa Has Lost Nearly 100 Pounds Since Her Surgery
Vannessa from '1000-lb Best Friends' has reason to celebrate. The TLC star has shed nearly 100 pounds since having her weight loss surgery.
How Amazon Could 'Steal' Season 2 of Netflix's Hottest Show
When it comes to popular intellectual property, Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report streaming service, Prime Video, has really been coming up in the world. Sure, it's nowhere near as established as Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report or Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report. But the streamer has seen some success with original programming, from its early series like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" to its far more cynical take on the comic book superhero genre "The Boys". Most recently, the streaming platform hit the IP big time when it produced "Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power".
Harry saw photographs of Diana ‘slumped on the back of the seat’ after crash
The Duke of Sussex said he is “eternally grateful” for seeing photographs of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales after she was killed in a car crash and believes those responsible “all got away with it”.In his first primetime television interview promoting his memoir Spare, Harry said he saw photographs of his mother “slumped on the back of the seat” after asking for evidence of her death.Diana was 36 when she was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi.He told ITV’s Tom Bradby: “The idea that she’d been taken away and...
