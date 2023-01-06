Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County Sheriff seeks help locating stolen UTV
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a stolen UTV. The Sheriff's Office said on Monday the 2018 Polaris Ranger was stolen sometime overnight from the Wingo area. Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriffs Office at 270-247-4501.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
KFVS12
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Tuesday, January 10, just before 10:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from an area McDonald’s.
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State campuses, offices to reopen Tues. after water outage
Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot. New justice center will bring Perryville PD and Perry Co. Sheriff's Office under one roof. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Perry County, Mo. leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the...
KFVS12
Groundbreaking held for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center
County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perry County, Mo. justice center. Two people were injured in a crash involving a Jackson school bus. RAW VIDEO: Groundbreaking for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Jan....
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Stolen Catalytic Converter at Second Baptist Church
Union City police were contacted about the theft of a catalytic converter from a church van on North Everett Boulevard. Police reports said Larry Mitchell told officers the catalytic converter was taken from a Ford E350 on the parking lot of Second Baptist Church. Mitchell said the last known date...
KFVS12
Some Carbondale residents worried about uptick in gun violence in one neighborhood; police chief responds
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in the central part of Carbondale say the number of shootings in their neighborhoods are getting out of hand. They are asking police to do more. The Arbor Neighborhood District, which sits north of the SIU campus, has scores of shots fired incidents. According to...
KFVS12
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
One person was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 20.8 involving a commercial vehicle and passenger car in Pemiscot County. Former handler reunited with K-9 in Scott County, Mo. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST. KFVS M-F 5-530p Recurring Syncbak Primary. Rust College...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
westkentuckystar.com
Man arrested for theft after returning to Metropolis store
An old law enforcement adage says that the perpetrator often returns to the scene of the crime. Metropolis Police recently responded to a theft call at the Speedy Mart. A clerk reported a man stole cigars there. Before police could arrive, the man reportedly left the store. Later, the clerk...
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: The Day the Campbell Bank Was Robbed
It seems like Almost Yesterday that strangers entered the bank of Campbell, Missouri and made off with some of the community’s money. It was just a few moments after 3:00pm on November 11, 1933 when two men in fancy dark suits walked into the lobby of the small bank on Campbell’s Main Street.
KFVS12
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/8/2023
Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot. New justice center will bring Perryville PD and Perry Co. Sheriff's Office under one roof. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Perry County, Mo. leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the...
KFVS12
Mo. bill filed to provide free meals to students
Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot. New justice center will bring Perryville PD and Perry Co. Sheriff's Office under one roof. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Perry County, Mo. leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the...
KFVS12
Shootings at Arbor District in Carbondale
Leaders in Carbondale have approved a change they say would protect people walking in and out of abortion clinics. During the last day of their lame-duck session, Illinois lawmakers approved a measure that would secure access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care. Pritzker signs assault weapons ban. Updated: 2 hours...
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Marijuana Tax
Perry County, Mo. leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new justice center. A Missouri bill looks to provide free meals to students. Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perry County, Mo....
KFVS12
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County
The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated:...
wjpf.com
Carterville workplace shooting under investigation
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A domestic dispute ended in a woman shot Friday at Integrated Health in Carterville. The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is not known. Authorities say there is no ongoing risk to the...
cilfm.com
Carbondale Police investigate shots fired on South Forest Street
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale Police say multiple shots were fired Wednesday night on South Forest Street. No injuries were reported and no property was damaged.
Comments / 0