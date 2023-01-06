ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

USM Alumnus Rushing Guest Presenter for Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical and Scholarship Breakfast Jan. 16 on Hattiesburg Campus

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
usm.edu

Convilles Continuing Legacy of Service to USM, Hattiesburg Area

Richard “Dick” and Mo Conville are well known in the Hattiesburg community for their commitment to humanitarian causes and local initiatives. In recent years, this legacy of service has become even more deeply realized with the Convilles’ ongoing support of the Richard L. and Mozella P. Conville Center for Community Engagement Fund for Excellence at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM).
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDSU

Chapel Hart honored at Mississippi State Capitol

Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans. During season 17 of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

2023 rodeo circuit starts in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Ropin’ and ridin’, buckin’ and broncin’ gathered under the Magnolia Center roof Saturday night as professional rodeo came to town. Contestants not only came from across the Pine Belt, but from different states as well to compete in the various events. The event...
LAUREL, MS
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

When you visit Hattiesburg, you will find plenty of things to do. From art to museums, the city offers something for everyone. In addition, the area is known for its stately architecture and breathtaking natural spaces. Downtown Hattiesburg is full of public art, including murals. You’ll also find impressive sculpture displays.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi

A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian that was hit and killed under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate 59 on Saturday night has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Jarred M. Knight, from St. Tammy Parish, La. His next of kin have been notified.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County School District bus was rear-ended at a railroad crossing in Hattiesburg Friday afternoon. According to FCSD Superintendent Brian Freeman, neither the bus driver nor any of the students on the bus reported injuries during the incident. Freeman said the bus had stopped at...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi town bracing for traffic influx from new Chick-Fil-A

A small Mississippi city is bracing for an influx of drivers when its first Chick-Fil-A location opens Thursday. When the new eatery opens at 1156 Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal at 6:30 a.m., some entrances to the service road will be closed to detour traffic through a special area away from the restaurant. Petal Chick-Fil-A owner/operator Annah Johnson said it’s her team’s goal to avoid impacting travel along the Parkway.
PETAL, MS
mageenews.com

Look who has Qualified for Election!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. As of 5:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023, the following people have qualified for upcoming election in Simpson County. Deadline for...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
utv44.com

Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Arizona aggravated assault suspect arrested in Ellisville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted for aggravated assault in Arizona was arrested in Jones County on Saturday, January 7. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Douglas Brown, 52, is wanted in Arizona on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault. JCSD deputies and the United States […]
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 near the Alabama state line in George County Thursday wound up taking the life of one of the drivers. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to an accident call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Camper destroyed in Friday afternoon fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Friday afternoon fire in in the Moselle community destroyed a camper. Moselle and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments responded at 75 Berry Road about 3:00 p.m. The camper was engulfed in flames upon arrival of the first responding firefighters. Fire personnel began a defensive...
JONES COUNTY, MS

