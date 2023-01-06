USM Alumnus Rushing Guest Presenter for Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical and Scholarship Breakfast Jan. 16 on Hattiesburg Campus

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
usm.edu
USM Arts Institute Opens Call for 2023 AIM Award Nominations: Celebrating Excellence in Arts Education
The Arts Institute of Mississippi (AIM) at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is accepting nominations for the 2023 AIM Awards, which seek to celebrate excellence in arts education by recognizing high school level art teachers, schools, and organizations in Mississippi. “Each year we invite members of the community to...
usm.edu
Convilles Continuing Legacy of Service to USM, Hattiesburg Area
Richard “Dick” and Mo Conville are well known in the Hattiesburg community for their commitment to humanitarian causes and local initiatives. In recent years, this legacy of service has become even more deeply realized with the Convilles’ ongoing support of the Richard L. and Mozella P. Conville Center for Community Engagement Fund for Excellence at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM).
Officials: More than quarter million people visit Mississippi small-town Christmas celebration
Officials with one of Mississippi’s grandest Christmas celebrations report that more than a quarter-million people visited Marion County during its “Experience Columbia” event. Organizers are busy dismantling the temporary ice skating rink that was built for the event and taking down the Christmas decorations that covered most...
WDSU
Chapel Hart honored at Mississippi State Capitol
Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans. During season 17 of...
WDAM-TV
2023 rodeo circuit starts in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Ropin’ and ridin’, buckin’ and broncin’ gathered under the Magnolia Center roof Saturday night as professional rodeo came to town. Contestants not only came from across the Pine Belt, but from different states as well to compete in the various events. The event...
WDAM-TV
First Saturday businesses and vendors are excited to see what 2023 holds
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - First Saturday happens every month in downtown Hattiesburg, and Pine Belt residents are being encouraged to re-engage after getting out of the habit. “You know what?” Sugar Plums owner Melissa Parrish said. “I plan to just keep being creative and enjoy what I do.”
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
When you visit Hattiesburg, you will find plenty of things to do. From art to museums, the city offers something for everyone. In addition, the area is known for its stately architecture and breathtaking natural spaces. Downtown Hattiesburg is full of public art, including murals. You’ll also find impressive sculpture displays.
WDAM-TV
Two businesses open for ‘Columbia Christmas’ remaining open permanently
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two businesses that opened in downtown Columbia for this year’s “Experience a Columbia Christmas” now will be open permanently. Joe Rocco’s Brooklyn Pizzeria and Frosty’s Sweets & Eats both are located on Main Street at Second Street. Both did such good...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian that was hit and killed under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate 59 on Saturday night has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Jarred M. Knight, from St. Tammy Parish, La. His next of kin have been notified.
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County School District bus was rear-ended at a railroad crossing in Hattiesburg Friday afternoon. According to FCSD Superintendent Brian Freeman, neither the bus driver nor any of the students on the bus reported injuries during the incident. Freeman said the bus had stopped at...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Mississippi
A fast-growing restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country recently opened another new location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi location in Petal.
WDAM-TV
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Mississippi town bracing for traffic influx from new Chick-Fil-A
A small Mississippi city is bracing for an influx of drivers when its first Chick-Fil-A location opens Thursday. When the new eatery opens at 1156 Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal at 6:30 a.m., some entrances to the service road will be closed to detour traffic through a special area away from the restaurant. Petal Chick-Fil-A owner/operator Annah Johnson said it’s her team’s goal to avoid impacting travel along the Parkway.
mageenews.com
Look who has Qualified for Election!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. As of 5:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023, the following people have qualified for upcoming election in Simpson County. Deadline for...
utv44.com
Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
Arizona aggravated assault suspect arrested in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted for aggravated assault in Arizona was arrested in Jones County on Saturday, January 7. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Douglas Brown, 52, is wanted in Arizona on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault. JCSD deputies and the United States […]
WDAM-TV
1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 near the Alabama state line in George County Thursday wound up taking the life of one of the drivers. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to an accident call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old...
WDAM-TV
Camper destroyed in Friday afternoon fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Friday afternoon fire in in the Moselle community destroyed a camper. Moselle and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments responded at 75 Berry Road about 3:00 p.m. The camper was engulfed in flames upon arrival of the first responding firefighters. Fire personnel began a defensive...
Comments / 0