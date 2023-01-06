ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Sally Ann Lindstrom Dulek (May 1st, 1946 – January 6th, 2023)

Sally Ann Lindstrom Dulek, age 75, of Northport, AL passed away January 6, 2023 at Hospice of West Alabama. Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi University Parish. Magnolia Chapel North will be directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service in the parish hall.
NORTHPORT, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Jackie Lee Dixon (March 15th, 1968 – January 2nd, 2023)

Jackie Lee Dixon, age 54, of Fosters, Alabama passed away on January 2, 2023. His Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Magnolia Chapel North with Bro. Dan Arsenault officiating. He was preceded in death by his father, Delaney Dixon; mother, Ernestine Walker Dixon; stepmother, Helen...
FOSTERS, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Nell King Gray (March 5th, 1930 – January 1st, 2023)

Nell King Gray of Tuscaloosa, Alabama passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Heritage Health Care Center, she was surrounded by her loving daughters. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Cemetery in Moundville,Alabama. Her grandson Daniel Tackett will officiate with Magnolia Chapel South directing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Nonprofit Behind Tuscaloosa’s Tinsel Trail Announces Bunny Trail for Northport this Spring

A nonprofit already beloved for its Tinsel Trail in Tuscaloosa will spread more joy this spring as they bring the first-ever Bunny Trail to downtown Northport. Just as the Tinsel Train brings hundreds of decorated Christmas Trees to Government Plaza for a few weeks, the Bunny Trail will see dozens of decorated wooden eggs lined up in historic downtown Northport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Court Docs Detail Backseat Execution of Men Found Near Tuscaloosa Sunday

The two men found murdered in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning were executed from the backseat of a moving vehicle, according to charging documents obtained by the Thread. As previously reported, homicide investigators spent all day and night Sunday working the case after the two victims, both 23-year-old men from the Montgomery area, were found dead a few miles apart in Fosters.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tornado Warning Issued for Parts of Marengo, Perry and Hale Counties Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for... North central Marengo County in southwestern Alabama... Northern Perry County in central Alabama... Southern Hale County in west central Alabama... * Until noon CST. * At 1115 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jefferson, or near Demopolis, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Demopolis, Marion, Greensboro, Jefferson, Newbern, Faunsdale, Greensboro Municipal Airport, Pin Hook, Duffys Bend, Arcola, Heiberger, Chickasaw State Park, Judson College, Old Spring Hill, Morgan Springs, Gallion, Folsom, Wateroak, Laneville and Cedarville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy