Sally Ann Lindstrom Dulek (May 1st, 1946 – January 6th, 2023)
Sally Ann Lindstrom Dulek, age 75, of Northport, AL passed away January 6, 2023 at Hospice of West Alabama. Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi University Parish. Magnolia Chapel North will be directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service in the parish hall.
Jackie Lee Dixon (March 15th, 1968 – January 2nd, 2023)
Jackie Lee Dixon, age 54, of Fosters, Alabama passed away on January 2, 2023. His Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Magnolia Chapel North with Bro. Dan Arsenault officiating. He was preceded in death by his father, Delaney Dixon; mother, Ernestine Walker Dixon; stepmother, Helen...
Outdoor Lover? Check Out This Dream Home in Bibb County Alabama
This Bibb County Alabama property is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor lover’s estate. The home that is located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama is listed by Michelle Hyde, RealtySouth | Shelby. It’s a sprawling custom home with tons of space. Every room in this home is huge even...
Nell King Gray (March 5th, 1930 – January 1st, 2023)
Nell King Gray of Tuscaloosa, Alabama passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Heritage Health Care Center, she was surrounded by her loving daughters. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Cemetery in Moundville,Alabama. Her grandson Daniel Tackett will officiate with Magnolia Chapel South directing.
Greensboro Avenue Closed as City Crews Fix Water Main Break Monday
Motorists are asked to avoid Greensboro Avenue as city crew members work to restore a water main that burst Monday morning. According to Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa traffic reporter "Cap" Ray Allen, the break occurred early Monday morning on Greensboro Avenue between Hargrove Road and 26th Avenue. Sara Bridger-Gilmore with the...
Sondra “Faye” Meadows (May 25th, 1946 – December 20th, 2022)
Sondra “Faye” Meadows, age 76, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away December 20, 2022 at her residence. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Jennings Chapel UMC Cemetery in Northport, Alabama, with Pastor Sheree Elliott officiating. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul...
Gordo Natives Launch Dairy Farm, Bringing Fresh Milk to West Alabama
A Gordo woman and her parents are bringing back dairy farming in West Alabama with their launch of Circle J Dairy, a new venture aiming to provide fresh milk to people across the region. Jessica Vails and her parents Ralph and Robin Junkin co-own the dairy farm, which was originally...
Police Ask For Witnesses After 2 Likely Connected Homicides in Tuscaloosa County
Investigators in Tuscaloosa County are asking for help after two men were found dead in what police believe were likely related homicides. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit, briefed local media on the killings Sunday afternoon. As the Thread reported previously, two bodies were...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Berry Woman Reported Missing Since Friday Found Dead
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office announced the body of a missing Berry woman last seen on Friday was recovered Monday evening. As previously reported, a missing person's report was issued Monday for 40-year-old Brandalyn Terry, who was last seen Friday. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office release a statement on their...
Nonprofit Behind Tuscaloosa’s Tinsel Trail Announces Bunny Trail for Northport this Spring
A nonprofit already beloved for its Tinsel Trail in Tuscaloosa will spread more joy this spring as they bring the first-ever Bunny Trail to downtown Northport. Just as the Tinsel Train brings hundreds of decorated Christmas Trees to Government Plaza for a few weeks, the Bunny Trail will see dozens of decorated wooden eggs lined up in historic downtown Northport.
Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of West, Central Alabama Tuesday Morning
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of West and Central Alabama, which will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. Notes from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. TORNADO WATCH 7 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS. BIBB CHOCTAW...
Country Music Legend Hank Williams Performing at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in May
Hank Williams Jr. will make his first stop on his summer tour schedule in Tuscaloosa, performing live at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on May 12. According to a post from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater's Facebook page, the appearance will feature special guest, Old Crow Medicine Show. Williams' biography states the Grammy-award winning...
Northport Woman Charged with Manslaughter for August Wreck that Killed Mother, Injured Kids
A Northport woman has been charged with three felonies after investigators found she was allegedly high and distracted when she caused a head-on collision that killed another woman and injured two children last August. According to court documents filed Tuesday morning, the suspect, 25-year-old Zoe Raine Moore, was driving north...
Step Inside Lamar County Alabama’s Most Expensive Property, Farm
Alabama is filled with such beautiful areas. This view-worthy farm property in Lamar County Alabama has pastures, ponds, shops, and a brick home that is located on 54 acres. According to the agent, Jamie Farris, RealtySouth | Jasper this home is “move-in ready!” The home is a lovely 4 bedroom and 2 baths. Take a step inside right now, we have tons of pictures.
Court Docs Detail Backseat Execution of Men Found Near Tuscaloosa Sunday
The two men found murdered in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning were executed from the backseat of a moving vehicle, according to charging documents obtained by the Thread. As previously reported, homicide investigators spent all day and night Sunday working the case after the two victims, both 23-year-old men from the Montgomery area, were found dead a few miles apart in Fosters.
2 Bodies Found in Tuscaloosa County Sunday, Investigation Underway
Police are investigating two fatalities discovered in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning, although it is too early to say if foul play was involved. The grim discoveries were first reported by "Cap" Ray Allen, the traffic reporter for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa. The first reports that came in were related to a...
Home on Highway 69 South Destroyed in Fire Tuesday Night, No Injuries Reported
An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a home in a subdivision on Highway 69 South Tuesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue spokesperson, Holly Whigham, units responded to a home on Stardust Lane in the Magnolia Park subdivision around 10:45 p.m. on a call that a home was engulfed in flames.
Tuscaloosa County Deputies Searching for Missing 73-Year-Old Man
EDIT, 9 A.M.: The man has been located and the missing person alert is canceled. 11 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 2nd, 2023.
Tornado Warning Issued for Parts of Marengo, Perry and Hale Counties Tuesday
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for... North central Marengo County in southwestern Alabama... Northern Perry County in central Alabama... Southern Hale County in west central Alabama... * Until noon CST. * At 1115 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jefferson, or near Demopolis, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Demopolis, Marion, Greensboro, Jefferson, Newbern, Faunsdale, Greensboro Municipal Airport, Pin Hook, Duffys Bend, Arcola, Heiberger, Chickasaw State Park, Judson College, Old Spring Hill, Morgan Springs, Gallion, Folsom, Wateroak, Laneville and Cedarville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
City of Northport Accepting Letters of Interest for Vacant Council Seat
The city of Northport is accepting letters of interest from citizens in District 3 looking to fill a vacancy on the five-member city council there. The citizens of the district elected John Hinton to the seat during municipal elections in 2020, but Hinton was named mayor last week after Bobby Herndon's resignation went into effect on December 31st.
