New York Post

My kids don’t go to school or doctors — people call my parenting ‘abusive,’ ‘dangerous’

A Missouri mommy blogger says she’s been accused of child abuse for her controversial parenting methods. Kaytlynn Green, 23, always knew she wanted to be a mother and was excited to raise her kids her way when she learned she was pregnant with her oldest child, Olive. Green reportedly does not allow Olive, 3, and Felix, 1, to go to school, see the doctor or eat meat, animal products or processed sugars. She also does not require her kids to have a bedtime, sleep in their own bed or even wear shoes. “I practice what’s called holistic and respectful parenting, however,...
MISSOURI STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Loses Over 150 Lbs. After Quitting Her Job

Being a pediatric nurse had a detrimental effect on Julie Bowen’s health. She found herself exhausted from working 16 hours a day after her father passed away. Bowen became the sole caregiver for her aging mother and her sister was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s the following year. She became emotionally and physically drained having to take care of her family and patients. Slowly, her health began to suffer. She was on call 24/7, sleeping with her phone.
The Independent

Mother nearly dies after 13-year-old bite turns into sepsis

A mother-of-two is looking forward to celebrating Christmas after miraculously escaping a double amputation following a gnat bite 13 years ago.Jorja Austin, 40, was mowing her lawn at her Basildon home in Essex in 2009 when she was bitten by a gnat.The stay-at-home mother had no idea that 13 years later she would be fighting for her life as a result of four ‘pinhole-sized’ bites on her right leg that never healed.She was then forced to give up her two children to state care due to continued ill health after contracting pyoderma gangrenosum, a rare skin condition that causes...
Mary Duncan

Woman evicted when landlord finds out she’s running a brothel from apartment to pay rent

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I didn’t make a lot of money at the waitressing jobs I found after high school. Despite that, I was determined to move out of parent’s house as soon as possible and start taking care of myself. My first apartment was, well, interesting to say the least.
The Independent

Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital

The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, and her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been launched after her...
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

Family’s agony over 17 year-old mother who died after she was starved of oxygen giving birth

The parents of a 17-year-old new mother who died of a cardiac arrest after a traumatic C-section have called for ‘lessons to be learnt’ from her death.Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.She was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury before being discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant, Hants.She died on 7 October, 2019, but she could have survived if her doctors had relieved air pressure in her chest caused...
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
New York Post

I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’

When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
People

Baby Girl Was Allegedly Force-Fed 'Massive' Amounts of Milk by Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Infants

Lucy Letby, 32, is standing trial in connection with the murders of five infant boys and two infant girls at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016 A baby girl was allegedly force-fed "massive" amount of milk by Lucy Letby, the British nurse who is currently standing trial on charges related to the killing of seven babies in the UK. Letby allegedly tried to murder the infant, known as Child G, at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit after the nurse who was taking care of the girl went on an...

