Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Speak His Name As He Shall Appear: Reviewing ‘Star Trek’ #3
Everything about ‘Star Trek’ is a massive love letter to the franchise as a whole, picking through various characters and concepts to dive even deeper as the threads from various franchise entries are woven together into something greater. Yet, it works wonderfully to build things in its own fashion without being beholden to what might have come before. Any fan of the various series needs to be reading this book, and anyone looking to dive into Star Trek should as well because it’s one of the best on the shelves.
comicon.com
Two’s Company: Previewing ‘Mary Jane & Black Cat’ #2
Art by: Vicenzo Carratù, Brian Reber, Ariana Maher. “Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are trapped in Limbo and at the mercy of BELASCO THE SWORDSMAN! As if that wasn’t BAD ENOUGH, they’re also keeping SECRETS from one another! Somehow, MJ’s got powers and there’s a new (old) man in Felicia’s life—and if they don’t come clean with one another, they could be stuck in Limbo FOREVER!”
comicon.com
Preview: Drug Induced Delusions And Grisly Discoveries In ‘Know Your Station’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Know Your Station #2, out tomorrow from writer Sarah Gailey, with star artist Liana Kangas, colorist Rebecca Nalty, and letterer Cardinal Rae. The horror heats up for the ultra wealthy in their supposed sanctuary! Elise finds herself dragged deeper into the conspiracy as...
comicon.com
Preview: Gordian’s Endgame Revealed In ‘Crashing’ #5
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Crashing #5, dropping tomorrow from writer Matthew Klein, artist Morgan Beem, colorist Triona Farrell, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Some wounds never heal, and others prove fatal. Will Dr. Osler face Boston’s Powered threat alone when Gordian’s endgame is revealed? Can Rose save everyone...
comicon.com
Advance Review: Exploring Days Of Past Future In `Time Before Time’ #19
This new story arc kicks off in the ancient past in a city that, on the surface, looks better than any future. But there is plenty of drama lying just under the surface in an interesting story from this creative team. Overall. It turns out that the past isn’t all...
comicon.com
‘The Walking Dead: Rick And Michonne’ To Air In 2024
Although The Walking Dead wrapped up its run last year, its universe continues on AMC. As announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, the long-promised continuation of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) story — The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne — will air in 2024. The program brings the two Walking Dead stars back, answering long standing questions about where they went. It joins The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Darryl Dixon as the three new shows continuing to breath life into the Walking Dead world. Additionally, the current Walking Dead program, Fear the Walking Dead, will return for an eighth and final season.
comicon.com
Fighting Her Was Through Limbo: Previewing ‘Dark Web: Ms.Marvel’ #2
“LOST IN LIMBO! Caught in the explosive events unfolding across New York – including a face-to-face confrontation with CHASM himself—Kamala Khan finds herself teleported to Limbo, the domain of the Goblin Queen Madelyne Pryor! As the city descends into chaos that threatens everything and everyone Kamala holds dear, she’s left with no choice but to call on MILES MORALES for a helping hand!”
comicon.com
Final Issue Preview – ‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #23
“The final issue of the landmark anthology series is here!. Jamal Campbell’s epic Nightwing two-parter draws to a close. Batman has to defeat the Time Commander to get the Waynes back to their time. The first graduating class of Arkham Academy decides their fate and future course! And in a flashback story to the beginning of Dick Grayson’s tenure as Robin, he has to save Batman’s life.”
comicon.com
Hell To Pay: Previewing ‘Ghost Rider’ #10
“In the blood-soaked tunnels beneath Chicago, and upon the horned altar of Hell’s Backbone, the final fights of The Shadow Country arc will come to a startling conclusion. Blackheart, Exhaust, Zeb and his magicians, Talia Warroad, and the Ghost Rider himself will all crash together—and not everyone is making it out alive. In the aftermath of these battles, a new chapter will begin. Featuring new allies, new threats, and the return of some familiar faces…”
comicon.com
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On January 11, 2023
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 1
The first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch was impressive on many fronts. But it did fall into a bit of a rhythm. Although it still fell into the larger Star Wars story of the Empire’s rise, it had a monster of the week feel to it. Clone Force 99 (aka, the Bad Batch) began working as mercenaries and the episodes felt as if they were going through the motions a bit, taking job after job in order to make a life for themselves. The challenge in the second season is to break through this routine and start something new. While the premiere episode started out in the usual fashion, it quickly diverged into setting up something different.
comicon.com
Introducing The Insidious Six: Previewing ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #17
Art by: Ed McGuinness, Cliff Rathburn, Marcio Menyz. “Round One is over! Peter Parker finds himself trapped in Limbo. Peter not only has to find his way back home, but he has to do it in a truly hellish fashion. And who is shadowing him?”. The Amazing Spider-Man #17 is...
comicon.com
Advance Review: `Something Is Killing The Children’ #28 Returns To Form
After several issues full of questionable exposition that took away from some much-needed action, this stellar series gets back on track with a strong issue. While short on non-human monsters, this installment finally brings the heroine and villain face to face in an exciting prelude to battle. Overall. That’s more...
comicon.com
Previewing Image Comics’ ‘Gospel’ #3
“Stripped of their possessions, the fate of the quest balances on the tip of Pitt’s storytelling tongue. Meanwhile, deep in ancient woodland, grace, guile, and a murderous blade stalk our heroes. With one eye always on her legacy, will Matilde see the danger coming?”. Gospel #3 is out now...
comicon.com
Fate Or Freewill? Previewing ‘Daredevil’ #7
Art by: Rafael de Latorre, Matt Wilson, Arif Prianto. “BETRAYAL! As Daredevil, both Elektra and Matt Murdock have made a home for super villains at the new stronghold of the Fist. But not everyone they’ve welcomed shares their vision for how things should be done. In this issue, that’s going to cost them—and put them on a collision course with the rest of the Marvel Universe!”
comicon.com
Miles Confesses To Not Being A Very Good Friend In ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #2 Preview
SPIDEY VS. THE SCORPION’S STING! MILES MORALES’ world is spinning out of control! A mysterious new threat is rising and coming at SPIDER-MAN hard, and if Spidey doesn’t fight back with everything he’s got—he could LOSE everything. What does this new villain have to do with MISTY KNIGHT’s investigation and a slew of upgraded foes, like THE SCORPION, terrorizing NYC? This battle is going to change Spidey’s life forever—someone’s not walking away from this one!”
comicon.com
Previewing Marvel’s ‘Predator’ #6
Theta and the Astar team are under attack by a Predator! But is this the one Theta has been searching for all her life? Don’t miss what happens as Theta comes face-to-face with what could be her final battle!. Predator #6 is out Wednesday 11th January from Marvel.
comicon.com
Subway Surfing: Previewing ‘Moon Knight’ #19
“Moon Knight delves into the depths of the Earth to bring vengeance and justice to the subterranean seas of New York City while wrestling with new revelations brought to light by savage murder. Meanwhile, what exactly has Zodiac been up to all this time…?”
comicon.com
Two Titans Locked In Battle: Previewing ‘Godzilla Rivals– Rodan Vs. Ebirah’ One-Shot
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Godzilla Rivals: Rodan Vs. Ebirah One-Shot, dropping tomorrow from writer James F. Wright, artist Phillip Johnson, and letterer Nathan Widick. Hundreds of kilometers above Tokyo orbits the ParaSOL science facility, connected to terra firma by a massive space elevator, together two incredible feats...
comicon.com
Days Of Past Past: Reviewing ‘Marauders’ #10
‘Marauders’ latest story arc comes to a rather rushed ending where a ton of ideas were floated but very few of them actually stay afloat by the time the issue came to an end. While much of this arc has been a beautiful colorful delight, there are many elements that speak to one of the weakest spots of this series: it’s too rushed.
Comments / 0