cbs19news
UVA Pediatrics patient named National Champion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “This is iconic,” said Erin Chandler, the assistant director of development for the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital. A UVA pediatrics patient has been recognized as a Children’s Miracle Network National Champion. This is the first time any child has been...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Supervisors consider preserving 60 acre property
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Tuesday night and one item on the agenda is the potential preservation of 61 acres of land outside of Strasburg. The farmer who owns the property on Pouts Hill Road is seeking to donate the...
The feds have mapped broadband availability. Are they right about Virginia?
A new broadband map released by the federal government that tracks whether people have Internet access at their address likely has extensive errors, say Virginia experts — but the public can weigh in to help correct the problems. “There are addresses being reported as served in the commonwealth that we determined are actually not served,” […] The post The feds have mapped broadband availability. Are they right about Virginia? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSET
Cat tested positive for rabies virus: Central Shenandoah Health District
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — The Central Shenandoah Health District is notifying the public of a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies on December 22, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District.
Augusta Free Press
No opening date available for Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department
There is no official location or opening date for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department at this time. When the 211 W. 12th Street location closed in July, the Central Shenandoah Health District said they hoped to reopen in Spring 2023 after a renovation or relocation of the facility. “CSHD is actively...
WHSV
Waynesboro sees two instances of anti-semitic vandalism
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Waynesboro dealt with some anti-semitic vandalism on Sunday night. On Monday morning swastikas were found spray painted on a mural on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA building and on a Sheetz billboard along Route 340 between Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft. The YMCA...
WHSV
Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
cvilletomorrow.org
Two arrested in Sunday homicide in Belmont
Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. There was another shooting in Charlottesville over the weekend. This one happened Sunday afternoon in Belmont. One person died and another was injured. Police have arrested two people, including the second victim, whom they’ve not yet identified. A witness told the Daily Progress that the people involved “looked really young.”
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims
In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
cbs19news
UVA alumna appears on 'Shark Tank'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "I'll make you an offer" are the words every entrepreneur wants to hear when they go on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. And one University of Virginia alumna did hear those words when she pitched her bridesmaid dress business to the sharks. “I got...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
WHSV
WWI cabin finds home in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A piece of history has found a home in the Valley. A 100-year-old cabin from World War I has been unloaded at the 29th Division Museum in Verona. “After World War I, it was transported up to Valley Forge and was there until about 2008,” Edmund Potter, curator at the 29th Division Museum said. “The Army was interested in having it again at Fort Meade and then the Army reconfigured its museums and the cabins been sitting in pieces in storage for over a decade.”
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: The vice mayor vote, the swastikas on the mural, are part of a pattern
Waynesboro City Council elects as its vice mayor a MAGA Republican who joked about a man attacking a Democrat with a hammer. Vandals paint swastikas on a mural of a Black father and daughter of the Waynesboro YMCA. And we’re supposed to pretend that these two acts, done a week...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: The ice cream will go on, but dining in is out at Stuarts Draft shop
Sweet Scoops Ice Cream Parlor opened in Stuarts Draft in June 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Through minimum wage increases, supply chain challenges and the need to hire a manager, the shop survived. But all of its staff members are returning to college this semester, so the dining room closed...
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah County: Four children injured, Woodstock man charged, in school bus crash
A Woodstock man faces a reckless driving charge after rear-ending a Shenandoah County school bus on Monday, injuring four students. The crash occurred on Monday at 3:45 p.m. on Route 11. According to Virginia State Police, a 1995 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it rear-ended a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus, which was stopped for a northbound school bus that was unloading children.
WHSV
School bus crash under investigation
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred Jan. 9, at 3:45 p.m. along Old Valley Pike near Locust Grove. According to the VSP, a 1995 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it...
wsvaonline.com
Local store not on the cut list
Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed Tuesday that it is closing more stores as it considers filing for bankruptcy protection. The good news is that the Harrisonburg location on Burgess Road is not one of the stores on the cut list. If you remember last August, the retailer announced it would...
Virginia State trooper charged with assault and battery of student at Catholic school in Powhatan
A man, who sources tell 8News is a Virginia State Police trooper, has been charged by the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office with the assault and battery of a juvenile female student as well as other crimes.
Former Virginia WR Billy Kemp IV Announces Transfer Destination
Kemp will play his final season of college football in the Big Ten
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Humane Society receives 9 dogs seized from one home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local shelter is asking for your help after receiving 9 dogs from one home. All nine dogs are large and were seized from the home and taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society. The shelter now has 122 dogs in care, a record-breaking number. Managers say...
