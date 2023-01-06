Read full article on original website
Caught on video: Man seen breaking into taqueria where robber was shot, killed by customer
HOUSTON — The owner of a taqueria said national attention brought on by a deadly shooting at his restaurant has not deterred criminals from targeting his business. Sometime early Tuesday, the restaurant was broken into and three video poker machines were taken. The owner shared surveillance with KHOU 11 News of the incident.
Taco shop vigilante shot robber, returned stolen money
Late last Thursday night, a man allegedly attempted to rob a taco shop in Houston, Tex. However, a vigilante shot the man dead and returned the money to other patrons, authorities said.
Crashes on Eastex Freeway in Houston leave 1 dead, 2 injured
HOUSTON - A man has died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a series of crashes on the Eastex Freeway in north Houston, officials say. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes near the Beltway 8 entrance ramp. According to police, a...
Bicyclist and motorcycle driver killed in 'very avoidable' crash in East Downtown, HPD says
Police said a man and his wife were in a dedicated bike lane, crossing the street with the right of way, when a speeding motorcycle slammed into the husband.
Texas teacher found shot dead in back yard of her home
A Houston area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.
The Search Continues in Texas for the Houston “Good Guy” Gunman
Houston police continue to search for a gentleman who shot and killed a would-be robber inside the Ranchito Taqueria last week. Sometimes the tables turn quickly during a crime, this time it ended the criminal's life, all of which was caught on camera. The now-viral video is tough to watch.
More Self Defense Killings Make News in the Great State of Texas
Just within the last few minutes in Texas today, another fatal shooting occurred and again, it's another news story of a would-be victim taking arms and fighting back. A man shot and killed a suspected burglar who kicked down the door to his apartment close to downtown San Antonio this morning according to Kens5.
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
Texas executes former officer who hired hitmen to kill his wife
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A former suburban Houston police officer was executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago amid a contentious divorce and custody battle. Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the November 1994...
Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More
It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
HCSO: Misunderstanding leads to brief detention of adults who dropped off infant who died from SIDS
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were briefly detained Tuesday due to a misunderstanding after a dead child was brought to a northwest Harris County hospital, according to authorities. Initially, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials said the two people were detained due to a "death investigation." They...
Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according […]
Houston chase: Pickup truck goes wrong way on freeway
Dash cam video shows a pickup truck going the wrong way on a Houston freeway during a police chase. Three people were taken into custody.
Grand jury will decide fate of 'hero' customer who shot and killed robber at taqueria, HPD says
Police are withholding the customer's name since he hasn't been arrested. Meanwhile, ABC13 uncovered the dead would-be El Ranchito robber's extensive criminal history.
Houston Police, FBI search for suspect in various robberies
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for at least four robberies by threat. An unknown female entered a hotel lobby around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the...
Woman charged with shooting death of Houston-area bull rider arrested again by U.S. Marshals
HOUSTON — The woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas has been arrested by U.S. marshals in Houston, according to Salt Lake City police. Investigators said LaShawn Denise Bagley, now 22, killed her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ouncie Mitchell, whose real name...
Man Shoots & Kills Robber At Restaurant, Now He Is Wanted
The world seems crazy post-pandemic, no where is safe anymore. Houston police are looking for a civilian that shot and killed a man that was trying to rob a taco restaurant. Video surveillance footage shows the robber entering the Ranchito #4 Taqueria restaurant with a black mask and gun drawn and demanding money from customers who were enjoying their meals. However, as the robber goes to exit the establishment after collecting the money, suddenly one of the customers pulls out a gun, shooting the robber nine times, and killing him. The customer then collected up and returned the stolen money to diners before leaving the scene before police arrived.
Man shot leaving concert with girlfriend in downtown Houston to live: Report
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this Sunday in downtown Houston. As first published by ABC 13, around 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert when they were approached by a vehicle. According...
Child narrowly misses fatal gunfire outside Houston convenience store: Report
HOUSTON — A child inside a vehicle narrowly missed gunfire from a fatal shootout outside a Houston convenience store this week, police said. As first published by ABC 13, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 12300 block of Hilcroft Avenue. Upon arrival, police said the 27-year-old...
Man shot while walking back from concert in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was shot while leaving a concert in the downtown area overnight. It happened just after midnight Sunday on St. Joseph's Parkway outside of The Hamilton Apartments. Police said they were called out to the shooting a found a man with...
