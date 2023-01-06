ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Democrat Young to Run for Mississippi Secretary of State

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shuwaski Young, a Democrat who worked in the Department of Homeland Security during Barack Obama’s presidency, announced Tuesday that he will seek the Democratic nomination for Mississippi secretary of state. This will be Young's second bid for public office within the past year. In...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Kentucky lawmaker proposes graduated state income tax

(The Center Square) – As Republicans in the Kentucky legislature are poised to reduce the state income tax to 4%, a Louisville Democrat is proposing an increase for people who earn six figures annually. State Rep. Lisa Willner said in a release she filed House Bill 111 in response to GOP colleagues who challenged Democrats to come up with an alternative plan. She fears the state may face financial issues like those Kansas faced a few years ago after lawmakers there worked to cut taxes. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
104.1 WIKY

Former Kentucky Governor Misses Deadline

The deadline to file candidacy for Kentucky Governor has now passed, and the slate is set. Twelve Republicans have filed intent to face off with Governor Andy Beshear in the 2024 general election. Interestingly absent from the slate is former governor Matt Bevin. He had hinted on Twitter that he...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Democrats brace for challenging Kentucky governor’s race

Democrats are bracing for a challenging gubernatorial election in Kentucky as Gov. Andy Beshear (D) vies for a second term in a state that went overwhelmingly for former President Trump in 2020. The red state Democrat enjoys a high level of support in Kentucky and has won praise from some Republicans over his handling of natural disasters, but members…
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections. No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Pfizer gives $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand its headquarters

FRANKFORT, Ky. – In what may be the largest political contribution ever given to a political party in Kentucky, the drug maker Pfizer Inc. gave $1 million last month to the building fund of the Republican Party of Kentucky. A report filed by Republican Party of Kentucky Building Fund last week with the Kentucky Registry […] The post Pfizer gives $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand its headquarters appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
FRANKFORT, KY
southarkansassun.com

Kentucky To Save Up To $522 Once House Bill 1 Gets Approved

Residents of Kentucky can save up to $522 once the House Bill 1 gets approved. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the bill to decrease the state’s income tax rate to 4%. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the House Bill 1 which intends to decrease the state’s income...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Ky. 19th Senatorial District special election to be held

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Elections and Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be conducting a special election. This is being done to fill the Kentucky Senate, District 19, vacancy now that former State Sen. Morgan McGarvey has been sworn-in to serve Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Dwarf Shrubs for West Virginia (2023 Guide)

Finding the best dwarf shrubs for West Virginia was not as easy as I thought. Some require lots of care, others don’t survive extreme weather, and lots are just not easy & quick enough to grow. That’s why I created a list of the 10 Best Dwarf Shrubs for...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days

Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

Two File For Kentucky Attorney General

The race for Kentucky’s attorney general position has been set. The Republican candidate is Russell Coleman. He served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky from 2017 to 2021. Current Representative Pamela Stevenson became the presumptive Democratic candidate as she was the only one who filed.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy