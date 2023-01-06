Read full article on original website
Democrat Young to Run for Mississippi Secretary of State
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shuwaski Young, a Democrat who worked in the Department of Homeland Security during Barack Obama’s presidency, announced Tuesday that he will seek the Democratic nomination for Mississippi secretary of state. This will be Young's second bid for public office within the past year. In...
Kentucky lawmaker proposes graduated state income tax
(The Center Square) – As Republicans in the Kentucky legislature are poised to reduce the state income tax to 4%, a Louisville Democrat is proposing an increase for people who earn six figures annually. State Rep. Lisa Willner said in a release she filed House Bill 111 in response to GOP colleagues who challenged Democrats to come up with an alternative plan. She fears the state may face financial issues like those Kansas faced a few years ago after lawmakers there worked to cut taxes. ...
Abortion, guns, cannabis, jobs, to be debated in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will be taking up measures relating to abortion rights and guns, in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings, when they convene for their 90-day legislative session this Wednesday. The lawmakers will also be grappling with the licensing and taxing of recreational marijuana to...
Former Kentucky Governor Misses Deadline
The deadline to file candidacy for Kentucky Governor has now passed, and the slate is set. Twelve Republicans have filed intent to face off with Governor Andy Beshear in the 2024 general election. Interestingly absent from the slate is former governor Matt Bevin. He had hinted on Twitter that he...
Democrats brace for challenging Kentucky governor’s race
Democrats are bracing for a challenging gubernatorial election in Kentucky as Gov. Andy Beshear (D) vies for a second term in a state that went overwhelmingly for former President Trump in 2020. The red state Democrat enjoys a high level of support in Kentucky and has won praise from some Republicans over his handling of natural disasters, but members…
Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections. No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin...
Kentucky senate candidates talk platform, policy ahead of special election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Next month, Kentucky Senate District 19 voters will pick their new state senator, filling the seat left behind by Congressman Morgan McGarvey. The race pits Republican candidate Misty Glin against Democrat, and current Metro Councilwoman, Cassie Chambers Armstrong (District 8). "I am going to do everything...
Kentucky legislature pre-files bill impacting students who are transgender
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another bill impacting students who are transgender has been pre-filed in Kentucky. House Bill 30 would "ensure that student privacy exists in school restrooms, locker rooms, and shower rooms." It would make it so students would have to use facilities designated for their biological sex. Chris...
Pfizer gives $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand its headquarters
FRANKFORT, Ky. – In what may be the largest political contribution ever given to a political party in Kentucky, the drug maker Pfizer Inc. gave $1 million last month to the building fund of the Republican Party of Kentucky. A report filed by Republican Party of Kentucky Building Fund last week with the Kentucky Registry […] The post Pfizer gives $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand its headquarters appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Former GOP governor punks reporters, walks out of state Capitol after speech teasing re-election run
Former Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin teased another run for governor in a speech at the state Capitol, but then walked out and drove away without filing to run.
As 2024 election looms, state legislatures consider voting changes
Lawmakers in Connecticut, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas plan to implement changes in voting laws.
Kentucky To Save Up To $522 Once House Bill 1 Gets Approved
Residents of Kentucky can save up to $522 once the House Bill 1 gets approved. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the bill to decrease the state’s income tax rate to 4%. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the House Bill 1 which intends to decrease the state’s income...
"She was told to stop reporting": West Virginia journalist fired after uncovering abuse
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Leaders from both political parties expressed outrage over the weekend following the "disturbing" December 20th firing of West Virginia Public Radio correspondent Amelia Ferrell Knisely. The Associated Press explained on Saturday that Knisely "lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse...
Ky. 19th Senatorial District special election to be held
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Elections and Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be conducting a special election. This is being done to fill the Kentucky Senate, District 19, vacancy now that former State Sen. Morgan McGarvey has been sworn-in to serve Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Eric C. Conn victims could have benefits reinstated by Social Security Administration
Victims of former eastern Kentucky lawyer Eric C. Conn could be reinstated their stolen benefits thanks to a new agreement with the Social Security Administration.
People could pay hundreds, if not thousands of dollars for medical records if one Kentucky house bill is approved
PADUCAH — You could end up paying hundreds if not thousands of dollars for your medical records if a Kentucky lawmaker gets her way. That's according to a local lawyer who works with personal injury cases. Attorney Mark Bryant says House Bill 51 could be a big burden to...
Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices
Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years.
Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days
Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Two File For Kentucky Attorney General
The race for Kentucky’s attorney general position has been set. The Republican candidate is Russell Coleman. He served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky from 2017 to 2021. Current Representative Pamela Stevenson became the presumptive Democratic candidate as she was the only one who filed.
