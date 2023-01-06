ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KQED

California Faces 'A Relentless Parade of Atmospheric Rivers'

Gov. Newsom Says 12 Californians Died in Extreme Weather. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a large swath of Northern and Central California with 6 to 12 inches of rain expected through Wednesday in the already saturated Sacramento-area foothills. CalMatters Investigates $35 million in Leftover Campaign...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
OREGON STATE
KQED

Newsom Surveys Flood Damage In Santa Cruz County

Small Business Owners In Capitola Village Lean On Community Support. Governor Gavin Newsom toured Capitola Village near Santa Cruz Tuesday, surveying the flood damage to small businesses there hit hard by storm surges. Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED. Biggest Threat To Santa Barbara County Has Passed For Now. In Santa Barbara...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KQED

Rain and Eviction Loom Over Oakland’s Wood Street Encampment

California’s temperate weather is one reason why homelessness is so visible. But with climate change, warmer and wetter weather are making the emergency on the streets even more dire. At what remains of the Wood Street encampment in West Oakland, people without shelter are experiencing flooding and a fight...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California

SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Smithonian

California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over

California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

More heavy rain headed for Southern California

Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Northern California’s bomb cyclone by the images

(KTXL) — Much of Northern California was hit once again by a major storm system on Wednesday that brought widespread damage to many communities across the region. The storm on New Year’s Eve brought heavy rain and mass flooding, but Wednesday’s storm was defined by intense winds that knocked down powerlines and trees. Satellite View […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Community Policy