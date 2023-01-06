ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Mount Airy church opens 24/7 outdoor food pantry for community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've all noticed prices at the grocery store are continuing to grow as more and more families are finding it harder to make ends meet. But one Mount Airy church is stepping up to help.Take what you need and donate what you can.That's the motto behind a brand-new outdoor food pantry that's now open 24/7 at the Unitarian Universalists of Mt. Airy."We saw these other community fridge projects that were popping all across the city," co-founder Courtney Heinerici said. "They've been very successful. And this community and this congregation were really open to having one here."Once the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

The Ways mentioned among 15 best family brewpubs in Philly suburbs

The Ways Restaurant & Brewery, 11 S Easton Road, Glenside, was given a nod by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s “15 places to drink with kids in tow in Philly and the suburbs” article. Here is The Inquirer’s description:. A two-minute walk from Glenside’s regional rail station, this...
GLENSIDE, PA
PennLive.com

Philly wine bar to host hangover-free wine and spirits tasting

Philadelphia’s Jet Wine Bar will host Boozeless Bottles – A hangover-free wine and spirits tasting on Jan. 10, in honor of Dry January. Drew Davis, owner of New Jersey’s booze-free bottle shop Gem Life, will lead a tasting from 6 to 8:45 p.m., which will feature a number of select non-alcoholic wines, spirits, and housemade mocktails. Tickets are available online for $50/person, which includes drinks, food, tax, and gratuity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Corrie Writing

A Taste of Philadelphia: Classic Eats and Local Specialties to Try

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a thriving food scene with many delicious options to choose from. Here are some local specialties and popular restaurants to check out:. Cheesesteak: The cheesesteak is a Philadelphia classic and can be found at many restaurants and food carts throughout the city. Pat's King of Steaks and Geno's Steaks are two of the most well-known cheesesteak spots in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in New Castle, DE

DELAWARE - If you are planning to visit New Castle, Delaware, there are several restaurants you can consider. Whether you want to dine in a fine dining restaurant or one with a more casual vibe, you will find what you're looking for at some of the area's best eateries. Jessop's...
NEW CASTLE, DE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Swarthmore Pennsylvania

- If you're looking for the best restaurants in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. In this article, you'll learn about some of the area's top eateries, including Antonia's Family Restaurant, Vicky's Place, and the Village Vine wine bar & bistro. Occasionally Yours. Occasionally Yours is a small...
SWARTHMORE, PA
DELCO.Today

60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County

The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued For 2100 Sharswood Street In Sharswood, North Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, four-unit affordable multi-family development at 2100 Sharswood Street in Sharswood, North Philadelphia. Designed by Urban Practice, the development is related to the six-unit project at 2106 Harlan Street. Ten affordable units will be added to the block as a result.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Road closure for 2 months in Lansdowne due to SEPTA work

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA work beginning on Monday will cause a two-month closure on Union Avenue in Lansdowne.A driver tried to go around a railroad crossing south of Baltimore Avenue and the car was struck by a train last month. Because of the damage, SEPTA says the crossing gate will have to be rebuilt.The need for the crossing gate to be rebuilt could also mean significant traffic in the neighborhoods near that crossing.
LANSDOWNE, PA

