Richard Claud Gann, affectionately known as “Papa” by his four grandsons, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Richard was born in Guin on June 17, 1932 to parents William Claud Gann and Annie Mae Gann. His mother, Annie Mae, passed away during childbirth, and he was raised as an only child by his father and adoptive mother, Jewel Gann. While attending Guin High School, he enjoyed playing football before joining the United States Navy during his senior year of high school.

