Android Headlines
How to pair a PS5 DualSense Controller to the iPad
Apple added support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers to the iPad back in 2019. Which really makes the iPad a pretty impressive gaming tablet. Especially with Apple Arcade now being available with some big time games, like NBA 2K23. So you can game on your iPad on the go, with a DualSense controller, which is pretty sweet.
Android Headlines
Best iPhone 14 Cases
The iPhone 14 is the latest, cheapest iPhone from Apple right now. Unless you are counting the iPhone SE. But the iPhone 14 is a pretty popular seller for Apple, because it is the smaller size. Coming in at 6.1-inches, and a $799 price tag. You’re going to want to protect that phone, even though it is the cheaper one. And so we have rounded up the very best iPhone 14 cases that you can buy.
Android Headlines
It's the end of the line for the OnePlus 7 series
Introduced almost 4 years ago, the OnePlus 7 series has reached the end of life… in terms of updates. The OnePlus 7 series will no longer receive updates from the company. The OnePlus 7 series reaches the end of life stage, it will no longer receive updates. OnePlus released...
Android Headlines
These will be Samsung's additional color options for Galaxy S23
Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series is just a few weeks away now. The rumored February 1 launch of the new flagships got an official confirmation over the weekend, albeit accidentally. Ahead of that, leaks have started to come more frequently from a variety of sources. Two reliable tipsters recently revealed all color options for the Galaxy S23 trio.
Android Headlines
Samsung confirms Galaxy S23 launch date early, by accident
Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S23 series launch date, the devices are coming on February 1. This confirmation comes from a rather unexpected source, though, an official Samsung Columbia website. The Galaxy S23 series will launch on February 1, as Samsung announces the event early. This was a slip-up before...
Android Headlines
Pixel 6 Retrospective Review: Like a fine wine
Back in 2021, Google released the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. These phones really flipped the script on the company’s in-house phones and they introduced a new era for the brand. Now that the Pixel 7 phones are out, some people are wondering how the older generation is holding up. Here’s a retrospective review of the Pixel 6.
technewstoday.com
How To Set Up Roku on Your TV (Step-By-Step Guide)
If you have purchased a new Roku player, you must set it up on your TV first to use them. Since Roku has a simple UI, the activation process is relatively easy. Roku has various streaming players like Roku Streaming Sticks, Roku Express, Roku Ultra, etc. Even if each device has separate hardware components for the setup, the on-screen setup process for all Roku devices is the same. Before you begin, there are a few requirements for the setup.
Android Headlines
Ulefone discounted a bunch of rugged smartphones
Ulefone is well-known for making rugged smartphones, and the company just discounted a bunch of them. These discounts come as part of the company’s latest sale, the January Sale that is taking place on AliExpress. Ulefone discounted a number of rugged smartphones on AliExpress. This is the company’s official...
Android Headlines
You can watch your favorite STARZ shows using Verizon's +play
Streaming services are continuing to assert their dominance over the entertainment industry, and several companies are trying to streamline the whole experience. Verizon’s attempt at doing this is called +play, and the company has just added STARZ to the service, according to The Streamable. There are a ton of...
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Paramount Plus, Showtime, Fire TV Stick, Roku, NVIDIA Shield Pro, & More
The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. With January in full swing, it's time to think about upgrading your home entertainment gear for the new year. And since there are all sorts of deep discounts with retailers clearing old inventory to bring in new stock, all things streaming are priced to move.
Light Switch Not Working? Try This.
Walking into a dark or unfamiliar room can be disorienting. Our hands instinctively go to the nearest wall, searching for a light switch. We snap it on, and instantly the room feels familiar again. Light provides safety and comfort while saving us from banging into coffee tables. If you flip...
Android Headlines
Apple might raise iPhone 15 Pro prices and you won't believe why
Recent reports are saying that the iPhone 15 Pro models could be seeing a price hike in 2023. But why? Well, apparently, it has to do with the mediocre sales of the iPhone 14 Plus. Since the iPhone 14 Plus is $100 less than the iPhone 15 Pro, it hasn’t...
Android Headlines
IBM concedes the US patents lead to Samsung after 29 years
Samsung registered the most number of patents in the US last year. According to a new market report, the Korean firm registered 8,513 utility patents in the US in 2022 to lead the annual chart. It overthrew International Business Machines Corporation, popularly known as IBM, from the top spot. IBM reportedly topped these charts for the past 29 years.
Android Headlines
Global launch of Xiaomi 13 series to take place at MWC 2023
The Xiaomi 13 series will see its global launch take place at MWC 2023 in Barcelona, it would seem. 91mobiles shared a seemingly-official Xiaomi poster for MWC 2023. The global launch of Xiaomi 13 series to take place at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. Now, in this poster, which you can...
Android Headlines
Samsung CEO warns of a challenging year ahead
Samsung is expecting 2023 to be a challenging year for its business because of the deteriorating global economic environment. The company’s Vice Chairman and co-CEO Han Jong-hee recently said that the firm is bracing for a rough year ahead. Han, who oversees Samsung’s smartphone and home appliance businesses, was speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of CES 2023.
Android Headlines
The OnePlus Nord 3 could have a rather mundane codename
OnePlus has put a lot of attention into its Nord line of budget-friendly products. We’re soon to enter the third phase of the Nord phones, and that means that it’s time for some new leaks. Thanks to My Smart Price, we got wind of the codename for the OnePlus Nord and some details about testing for it.
Android Headlines
Spark Mail gets Android 13 update with Material You color matching
Spark Mail is one of the more popular email apps for Android, and it just got its Android 13 update. The main change that this update delivers is the Material You color matching, which Spark Mail users have been waiting for. That’s not all, though. The Spark Mail UI design...
Android Headlines
Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 on February 1
It’s official. Samsung is holding its first Unpacked event of 2023 on February 1. It’ll start at 10AM PT/1PM ET. This is going to be an in-person event, but it will still be live-streamed, just as Samsung has always done. Even before the pandemic. That means that we could get some surprises, as Samsung will finally have the media back in-person, and that is typically when companies like to show off new products. And not just a new iterative smartphone. At the last in-person Unpacked, we got the Galaxy Z Flip, which was sort of a surprise.
Android Headlines
Android 14 Could Solve the headache we've had with sharing items
Android 14 is soon to start early testing, and we’re all wondering what we should expect from the next big update. According to Esper, Android 14 could bring a much-needed overhaul to the share menu. This would alleviate an issue that Android users have had to deal with for a while.
Android Headlines
Samsung serves Android 13 to Galaxy A42 5G in the US
Samsung has released Android 13 for one more Galaxy smartphone in the US. The Galaxy A42 5G is the latest to get the big Android update stateside. The mid-range model is yet to pick up the new Android version in most international markets. Samsung began rolling out the Android 13-based...
