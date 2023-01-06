It’s official. Samsung is holding its first Unpacked event of 2023 on February 1. It’ll start at 10AM PT/1PM ET. This is going to be an in-person event, but it will still be live-streamed, just as Samsung has always done. Even before the pandemic. That means that we could get some surprises, as Samsung will finally have the media back in-person, and that is typically when companies like to show off new products. And not just a new iterative smartphone. At the last in-person Unpacked, we got the Galaxy Z Flip, which was sort of a surprise.

7 HOURS AGO