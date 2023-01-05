Read full article on original website
Best Oyster Bars & Shacks in Georgia
Where are The Best Oyster Bars & Shacks in Georgia?. C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar in Atlanta, GA, is a high-end seafood and oyster bar that has garnered much praise from media outlets and was ranked as the best new seafood restaurant by Atlanta Magazine. The restaurant, which has a plush interior and a menu that features two different types of clam chowder, boasts impressive seafood. There are several preparations for fish, including a hearty bowl of clams, mussels, and king crab. Argyle booths and a tiled floor add to the chic vibe of the restaurant. Several preparations of fried seafood are on the menu, including dry-aged beef and a daily entree special. One of the highlights of the restaurant is the full raw bar. The selection includes oysters, clams, and lobsters. The raw bar also features classic cocktails.
Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified
(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
YSL RICO Trial List of Potential Witnesses Includes Lil Wayne, T.I., and More; Jury Selection Process Underway
Young Thug’s fast-approaching RICO trial could become a star-studded affair. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the state of Georgia intends to call up to 372 witnesses during the high-profile trial. The list reportedly has 157 current and former members of the Atlanta Police Department, 11 Georgia Bureau of Investigation members, and more than 60 law enforcement officers with agencies like the FBI and ATF.
I made some big mistakes,’ Says Former GA Mayor Before Going to Federal Prison – Interview: Rashad Richey Morning Show
A week before the former mayor of the City of Stonecrest, Georgia, turns himself in to federal prison, Jason Lary addressed his wrongdoing in an exclusive interview with Dr. Rashad Richey on News & Talk 1380-WAOK, “The Rashad Richey Morning Show.”
Preschoolers COVID rate for Cobb and statewide exceeds all other age groups in latest report; all school-aged categories are increasing
COVID cases are rising among all school-aged categories both in Cobb County and statewide, with preschoolers exceeding other age groups in both numbers and transmission rate. In Cobb County there were 99 cases reported for the past 14 days in the 0-4-year-old age group, for a 14-day case rate of 211.
$6.6 Billion in Surplus Cash: Is It Possible For Georgians To Have Another One-Time Tax Rebate Now?
The State of Georgia has $6.6 billion in surplus cash and lawmakers are planning to use some of that money to provide a one-time tax rebate for the resident. In August, Governor Brian Kemp approved the $350 for Georgians and hoping that some residents can get another round of stimulus money from the state. In 2022 Georgia has a budget year in June with $6.6 billion and in this 2023 session which is set to start next week, Kemp and lawmakers are manifesting a plan to use the extra funds over $3 billion to give a one-time tax rebate to Georgians. The Lawmakers have not yet announced any specific spending plans for the remaining $3 billion according to 24/7 Wall news.
'They have taken so much from these kids' | Therapy horse shot, killed at South Fulton nonprofit
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A ranch owner who uses her nonprofit to teach young people about their self-worth and self-control was shocked to find one of her animals had been killed just days before Christmas. Lily Morgan refers to herself as the urban cowgirl. She uses her ranch to...
Big Treat For Americans Due To One Time Tax Refund Returned Under A New Proposal, Are You Qualified?
Georgia residents can benefit from a budget surplus of over $6 billion. The state ended her 2022 fiscal year with a $6.6 billion cash surplus. On January 9th, the state will finalize the surplus plan. Gov. Brian Kemp has announced plans to spend more than his $3 billion from a $6.6 billion pot to distribute a one-time tax refund.
Georgia woman in hospital after being shot along I-85
Authorities are searching for the driver of BMW SUV who fired multiple rounds into Georgia family's car. The mom is fighting for her life.
Georgia lawmakers are going back to work Monday. Here’s what they have planned
The 2023 session of the General Assembly beginning Monday is expected to get off to a slow start. With the Georgia Bulldogs vying for their second straight college football championship on Monday night and Thursday’s inauguration of Gov. Brian Kemp for a second term, there won’t be a rush to get down to legislative business on the session’s front end.
