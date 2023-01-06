Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Best Samsung Galaxy A14 5G cases
If you’re looking for the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, then look no further. This is a mid-range phone that brings some decent specs at a cool $199. If you pick up this phone, then you might want to slap a case onto it. You never know when the unthinkable happens. One fall could lead to a cracked screen or a broken phone.
Android Headlines
Best iPhone 14 Cases
The iPhone 14 is the latest, cheapest iPhone from Apple right now. Unless you are counting the iPhone SE. But the iPhone 14 is a pretty popular seller for Apple, because it is the smaller size. Coming in at 6.1-inches, and a $799 price tag. You’re going to want to protect that phone, even though it is the cheaper one. And so we have rounded up the very best iPhone 14 cases that you can buy.
Android Headlines
Ulefone Power Armor 18T thermal camera detailed: video
The Ulefone Power Armor 18T comes with a thermal imaging camera, and that camera just got detailed in a new video. To be more accurate, Ulefone decided to show us use cases for this camera. The Ulefone Power Armor 18T thermal camera gets detailed in a new video. Needless to...
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
Android Headlines
Samsung confirms Galaxy S23 launch date early, by accident
Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S23 series launch date, the devices are coming on February 1. This confirmation comes from a rather unexpected source, though, an official Samsung Columbia website. The Galaxy S23 series will launch on February 1, as Samsung announces the event early. This was a slip-up before...
Android Headlines
How to pair a PS5 DualSense Controller to the iPad
Apple added support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers to the iPad back in 2019. Which really makes the iPad a pretty impressive gaming tablet. Especially with Apple Arcade now being available with some big time games, like NBA 2K23. So you can game on your iPad on the go, with a DualSense controller, which is pretty sweet.
Android Headlines
Why are smartphones the key to companies phone systems?
When you think of a company’s phone system, you imagine a bunch of lines all controlled by a centralized reception desk. Although it is still true, it has all become virtual throughout the last few years. And what can be found at the heart of this system, is a large number of cell phones, all being reachable through one company’s phone number. How does it work? Here is a quick explanation.
Android Headlines
Xiaomi 13 Lite is coming with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 & familiar design
It seems like Xiaomi plans to launch the Xiaomi 13 Lite after all. The phone surfaced on the Google Play Console, and that listing gives us a good idea as to what to expect. Do note that the phone will likely launch during MWC 2023, along with the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro.
Android Headlines
Apple might raise iPhone 15 Pro prices and you won't believe why
Recent reports are saying that the iPhone 15 Pro models could be seeing a price hike in 2023. But why? Well, apparently, it has to do with the mediocre sales of the iPhone 14 Plus. Since the iPhone 14 Plus is $100 less than the iPhone 15 Pro, it hasn’t...
Android Headlines
Android 14 Could Solve the headache we've had with sharing items
Android 14 is soon to start early testing, and we’re all wondering what we should expect from the next big update. According to Esper, Android 14 could bring a much-needed overhaul to the share menu. This would alleviate an issue that Android users have had to deal with for a while.
Android Headlines
Instagram will revamp its navigation bar
We’ve known for some months now that Instagram was going to revamp its navigation bar. This is going to see the shopping tab removed, and some other changes. In a video posted on Twitter, Instagram head Adam Mosseri addressed IG users about the changes coming to the platform. The navigation bar is the bar at the bottom of the UI that lets you quickly access different parts of the app. As it stands, it consists of the Home, Search, Reels, Shopping, and profile tabs in that order.
Android Headlines
You can now open multiple Chrome windows on your phone
We’re reaching a point where phones can start doing things that you can do on your computer. A good example is a new update coming to the mobile Google Chrome browser. According to ChromeUnboxed, Chrome for phones now support opening multiple windows. This is something you could do with...
Android Headlines
Pixel 6 Retrospective Review: Like a fine wine
Back in 2021, Google released the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. These phones really flipped the script on the company’s in-house phones and they introduced a new era for the brand. Now that the Pixel 7 phones are out, some people are wondering how the older generation is holding up. Here’s a retrospective review of the Pixel 6.
Android Headlines
These will be Samsung's additional color options for Galaxy S23
Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series is just a few weeks away now. The rumored February 1 launch of the new flagships got an official confirmation over the weekend, albeit accidentally. Ahead of that, leaks have started to come more frequently from a variety of sources. Two reliable tipsters recently revealed all color options for the Galaxy S23 trio.
Android Headlines
January Google System updates arrive with new developer features
Google has begun rolling out the first batch of Google System updates of the new year. The initial January 2023 release contains new developer features, Play Games improvements, and more. As usual, the company should add more changes to the release notes as the month progresses. The January 2023 Google...
Android Headlines
It's the end of the line for the OnePlus 7 series
Introduced almost 4 years ago, the OnePlus 7 series has reached the end of life… in terms of updates. The OnePlus 7 series will no longer receive updates from the company. The OnePlus 7 series reaches the end of life stage, it will no longer receive updates. OnePlus released...
Android Headlines
The OnePlus Nord 3 could have a rather mundane codename
OnePlus has put a lot of attention into its Nord line of budget-friendly products. We’re soon to enter the third phase of the Nord phones, and that means that it’s time for some new leaks. Thanks to My Smart Price, we got wind of the codename for the OnePlus Nord and some details about testing for it.
Android Headlines
Spark Mail gets Android 13 update with Material You color matching
Spark Mail is one of the more popular email apps for Android, and it just got its Android 13 update. The main change that this update delivers is the Material You color matching, which Spark Mail users have been waiting for. That’s not all, though. The Spark Mail UI design...
Android Headlines
Ulefone discounted a bunch of rugged smartphones
Ulefone is well-known for making rugged smartphones, and the company just discounted a bunch of them. These discounts come as part of the company’s latest sale, the January Sale that is taking place on AliExpress. Ulefone discounted a number of rugged smartphones on AliExpress. This is the company’s official...
Android Headlines
Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 on February 1
It’s official. Samsung is holding its first Unpacked event of 2023 on February 1. It’ll start at 10AM PT/1PM ET. This is going to be an in-person event, but it will still be live-streamed, just as Samsung has always done. Even before the pandemic. That means that we could get some surprises, as Samsung will finally have the media back in-person, and that is typically when companies like to show off new products. And not just a new iterative smartphone. At the last in-person Unpacked, we got the Galaxy Z Flip, which was sort of a surprise.
Comments / 0